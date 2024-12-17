Former Manchester City And Barcelona Star Sergio Aguero Makes Mohamed Salah Contract Claim At Liverpool
Former Manchester City and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has made a surprise claim regarding the future of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool. Salah is out of contract at the end of the current season.
The Reds have put an opening proposal on the table for Salah, who has scored 16 goals and provided 13 assists in 23 appearances to propel Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.
The 32-year-old made the headlines when he confirmed that he has yet to be offered a new deal but he looks to have finally got his wish. However, negotiations are still ongoing between the player and his representatives.
Salah told reporters last month: "We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands.
"As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.”
Reports emerged on Monday that Salah is now very close to continuing his career as a Liverpool player, and the announcement could be done before the end of the year. Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool for the past few seasons with his contract up in the summer of 2025.
Speaking to Stake.com, Sergio Aguero revealed that Salah will pen a new two-deal with Liverpool. He said as quoted by FourFourTwo: “So, I’ve read a little about this over the past few hours.
“As I understand, Salah’s renewed [his] contract with Liverpool for two more seasons. I think this should clear all doubts about his future. He remains a key player and a fresh contract is the best news Liverpool could receive.”
Salah is regarded as one of the best forwards in the world since moving to Anfield from AS Roma in the summer of 2017. He has 227 goals and 101 assists in 372 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.
