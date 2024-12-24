Liverpool Weigh Up Potential January Deal For Premier League Star As Andy Robertson Replacement
Andy Robertson has been Liverpool's first-choice left-back for the past few seasons since moving to Anfield from Hull City in the summer of 2017. Robertson progressed from squad player to a key component in the Reds' team that won several titles including the Premier League and Champions League.
Since Jurgen Klopp left the club in the summer, the Scotland skipper's form has dipped. He is currently enduring a difficult campaign after struggling against Arsenal in October before being sent off in the thrilling 2-2 draw with Fulham on December 14.
This has become a major problem for the Reds, who are now being linked with several other defenders including Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies ahead of the January transfer window.
Kerkez is reportedly seen as a top target for Arne Slot who admires the Hungary international following his impressive performances for the Cherries. The 21-year-old spent the 2022/23 season at Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar while Slot was the head coach of Feyenoord.
Kerkez was signed by Reds sporting director Richard Hughes during his time at Bournemouth before his move to Anfield this year. He has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League, starting all 17 of Bournemouth's league games this season.
Liverpool have been impressed by the performances of Kerkez and are considering a potential move for the defender in January, according to former Man United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown who told Football Insider.
Kerkez, alongside Antoine Semenyo and Illya Zabarnyi, is one of a number of the Cherries stars attracting high-profile attention, however, Andoni Iraola’s side are keen on keeping their best players.
“The left-back [Kerkez] is attracting a lot of interest,” Mick Brown said.
“Liverpool have been watching him closely because they’re looking at potentially replacing Andy Robertson at some stage.
“The you’ve got players like Semenyo and the centre-back [Zabarnyi] both being looked at. They’re an interesting bunch of players at Bournemouth and they’re doing very well this season.
“They play really good football and every single player works his socks off for the team.
“They’re a testament to what I think a football team should be – and they remind me very much of Liverpool in terms of their work ethic, defending properly and attacking with speed.
“Bournemouth are a lesser example of that, but that’s why their players are so highly rated.
“They’ve got a few very interesting younger players who could go on to progress and become good options for some of these bigger teams.”
