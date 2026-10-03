Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Florida vs Missouri

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

New traders can claim a $25 trading bonus when they sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS before Saturday, October 3. The offer requires a $10 deposit to unlock and applies to most U.S. states. Check out other prediction market promos available today, but this welcome bonus gives you capital to trade on the Florida vs Missouri matchup.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Florida vs Missouri

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the signup requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide a valid ID, and make an initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first trade on any eligible market, including predictions tied to the Florida vs Missouri game, your bonus funds become available.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer

ID verification is required at signup

Minimum deposit of $10 is mandatory

The bonus applies after you place your first real-money trade

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw profits

Suppose you deposit $10 and use your $25 bonus to trade on the Florida vs Missouri game. If your prediction proves correct and you earn $15 in profit, you would meet the playthrough requirement and can withdraw your winnings. If your trade doesn't go your way, you've only used the bonus funds provided by Polymarket, not your own deposit.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus

Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on the Florida vs Missouri matchup with your bonus funds.

Register a new Polymarket account using the promo code SIBONUS during signup Complete ID verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first trade on any eligible market, including predictions for the Florida vs Missouri game Your $25 bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trades

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.