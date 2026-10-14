Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for Milwaukee vs Los Angeles

The Milwaukee vs Los Angeles matchup on Wednesday, October 14 presents an ideal opportunity to explore prediction market promos with Polymarket. New users can claim a Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock a $25 trading bonus when they deposit $10. This welcome offer lets you trade on the game while earning bonus funds to amplify your prediction market experience.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for the Milwaukee vs Los Angeles Game

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome bonus structure. You deposit $10 into your account, enter the code during registration, and Polymarket credits your account with $25 in trading bonus funds. This bonus applies to any eligible market, including trades on the Milwaukee vs Los Angeles matchup.

Here's how the bonus works in practice: if you use your $25 bonus to trade on the game and your prediction proves correct, your winnings belong to you after meeting the 1x playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go as expected, you've only risked your initial $10 deposit. The bonus funds give you additional capital to explore multiple outcomes or markets without depleting your deposit immediately.

Key terms and conditions include the following:

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify

Offer available in most U.S. states except Nevada

Valid ID verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)

Must be physically located in an eligible state

Bonus funds subject to 1x playthrough requirement

Profits from bonus trades are yours to withdraw after playthrough

The bonus applies specifically to trades placed on prediction markets, including the Milwaukee vs Los Angeles game. Once you complete your first qualifying trade on any eligible market, your $25 bonus activates and becomes available for additional trades.

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Milwaukee vs Los Angeles

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on the Milwaukee vs Los Angeles matchup:

Visit Polymarket through a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up" Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide required information including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address Submit ID verification with a photo of your driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID Make your initial $10 deposit using debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Milwaukee vs Los Angeles game Your $25 bonus funds will be credited and ready for additional trades

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.