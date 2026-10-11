Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for NFL Week 5 Trading

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Looking to trade on NFL Week 5 matchups? The $25 trading bonus available through the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you capital to deploy on prediction markets. As of October 11, this prediction market promos offer requires a $10 deposit and the code SIBONUS to unlock your bonus. You can use your bonus funds to trade on the 49ers at Seahawks game and other markets across sports, politics, and news.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NFL Week 5

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, and the code must be entered during registration. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the 49ers vs. Seahawks game, your $25 bonus is credited to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

Code SIBONUS required at registration

Minimum $10 deposit to qualify

Must provide photo ID and a selfie holding that ID during signup

Bonus credited after your first qualifying trade

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw

Code must be entered during registration; it cannot be applied retroactively

For example, if you deposit $10 and use your $25 bonus to trade on whether the 49ers will win against the Seahawks, any winnings from that trade become available after you meet the playthrough requirement. If your trade loses, you've only used the bonus funds provided by Polymarket. You can trade on the 49ers vs. Seahawks matchup or any other available market with your bonus.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for NFL Week 5

Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on the 49ers vs. Seahawks game with your bonus funds.

Click the verified Polymarket link and select "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the 49ers vs. Seahawks game or other available predictions. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account once your first trade is complete. After meeting the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits are yours to withdraw.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.