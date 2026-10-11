Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for NFL Week 5 Trading
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
Looking to trade on NFL Week 5 matchups? The $25 trading bonus available through the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you capital to deploy on prediction markets. As of October 11, this prediction market promos offer requires a $10 deposit and the code SIBONUS to unlock your bonus. You can use your bonus funds to trade on the 49ers at Seahawks game and other markets across sports, politics, and news.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NFL Week 5
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, and the code must be entered during registration. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the 49ers vs. Seahawks game, your $25 bonus is credited to your account.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:
- Available in most U.S. states except Nevada
- Code SIBONUS required at registration
- Minimum $10 deposit to qualify
- Must provide photo ID and a selfie holding that ID during signup
- Bonus credited after your first qualifying trade
- Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw
- Code must be entered during registration; it cannot be applied retroactively
For example, if you deposit $10 and use your $25 bonus to trade on whether the 49ers will win against the Seahawks, any winnings from that trade become available after you meet the playthrough requirement. If your trade loses, you've only used the bonus funds provided by Polymarket. You can trade on the 49ers vs. Seahawks matchup or any other available market with your bonus.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for NFL Week 5
Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on the 49ers vs. Seahawks game with your bonus funds.
- Click the verified Polymarket link and select "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address.
- Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options.
- Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the 49ers vs. Seahawks game or other available predictions.
- Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account once your first trade is complete. After meeting the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits are yours to withdraw.
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.