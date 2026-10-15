Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $25 Bonus for Seahawks vs. Broncos with a $10 Deposit
Thursday Night Football brings the Seattle Seahawks to Denver to face the Broncos at 8:15 PM ET, and it's the perfect moment to explore prediction market promos. New users can claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when they deposit $10. As of October 15, this welcome offer gives you bonus funds to trade on the Seahawks-Broncos matchup and other markets across sports, politics, and more.
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for the Seahawks vs. Broncos Game
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter code SIBONUS during registration, provide valid ID verification, and make an initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including predictions tied to the Seahawks-Broncos game, your $25 bonus becomes available for trading.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:
- Available in most U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state
- Code SIBONUS must be entered at registration, not after account creation
- Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)
- Minimum $10 deposit to trigger the bonus
- Bonus applies after completing your first trade
For example, if you trade $10 on a Seahawks-Broncos market and your prediction wins, you keep your winnings plus the $25 bonus for additional trades. If your initial trade doesn't go your way, you still receive the $25 bonus to use on your next trades. The bonus requires a 1x playthrough before any profits become withdrawable as cash.
Polymarket accepts multiple deposit methods, including debit cards, bank transfers (ACH), Apple Pay, and cryptocurrency options. The platform operates in USD, making it straightforward to fund your account and start trading on Thursday's game or any other available markets.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Thursday's Game
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on the Seahawks vs. Broncos matchup:
- Visit Polymarket through a verified link and click Sign Up
- Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide your personal information and complete ID verification with a photo and selfie
- Make your first deposit of $10 or more using your preferred payment method
- Place a real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Seahawks-Broncos game
- Your $25 trading bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trades
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Geoff is a prediction markets specialist with over a decade of experience creating content. His work has been published by major brands throughout the industry, and he has been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer for several networks and sporting leagues. A former online poker player who multi-tabled 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been active in betting and trading sports for most of his adult life and has always approached them with a +EV mindset. Today, his favorite markets to trade include NFL player props, specifically milestones and alternate-line props on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, for his favorite undervalued receivers and running backs. He also continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, Geoff focuses on actionable content and finding original or underappreciated information that can give readers an edge. He has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta, and his industry experience allows him to create reliable, original content on sports betting, prediction markets, and trading platforms that readers can use when deciding where and how to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch F1 and European golf.