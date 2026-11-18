In the blink of an eye, we are now more than a quarter of the way deep into 2026–27.

The season no longer gets the prefix ‘new’. Honeymoon periods are over. New managers, systems and ideas have all had time to bed in—or, in some cases, be discarded entirely.

The same goes for the summer signings we all got so excited about a few months ago. It’s time to get judgy.

Three months in, underperforming arrivals can no longer be ignored, or simply waved away as suffering from early-season adaptation issues. With each passing stinker, it’s getting harder and harder to convince yourself they will eventually come good.

Here are the 15 worst transfers across Europe so far this season.

Ranking Criteria

Performance : Pretty obvious, really. If you are playing well (consistently), you’re not going on the list.

: Pretty obvious, really. If you are playing well (consistently), you’re not going on the list. Reputation : Not every signing comes in with the same expectations. A marquee striker who can’t score, rivals’ cast-offs and disruptive bad boys sting more than bland underperformers.

: Not every signing comes in with the same expectations. A marquee striker who can’t score, rivals’ cast-offs and disruptive bad boys sting more than bland underperformers. Cost: Many sins can be forgiven of an underwhelming arrival who barely dented the club’s bank account. But, stink the place up after costing the GDP of a small nation and God have mercy on your soul.

15. Illan Meslier (Arsenal)

Not an ideal debut. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

An odd signing when it happened this summer.



26-year-old freebie Meslier has done little to assuage fears over his buttery fingers in his one Arsenal appearance to date: the penalty shootout defeat to Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup.



Unless there is some sort of horrendous injury crisis, he may not be seen again this season.

14. Denzel Dumfries (Real Madrid)

Denzel Dumfries has been ousted at right back. | Federico TitoneSOPA Images/LightRocke/Getty Images

A reasonably priced depth option on paper, the €20 million ($22 million) flying Dutchman was initially favored under José Mourinho, but has since been displaced by reluctant right back Federico Valverde. Real Madrid’s defense looks all the more settled for it.

13. Sandro Tonali (Tottenham Hotspur)

Sandro Tonali has work to do. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

After a wretched opening couple of months, Tonali has found his groove and is finally starting to make things tick at the base of Spurs’ midfield.



Keep up the consistency and he will eventually find himself in the ‘good signing’ bucket.



It’s just that £100 million ($133 million) really is a lot.

12. Bazoumana Touré (Newcastle United)

Bazoumana Touré is getting familiar with Newcastle’s bench. | Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

The £42 million ($55 million) speed merchant is yet to start in the Premier League, but does have a goal off the bench against Leeds.



At 20, he has time on his side, but floundering Newcastle don’t seem to know what to do with a raw winger right now.

11. Emmanuel Emegha (Chelsea)

A rare outing for Emmanuel Emegha. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The most interesting available fact about Emegha is that he used to spell his first name with one ‘m’ out of ‘laziness’.



The effort-averse forward has been at large for just 56 minutes this season and his £21 million ($28 million) signing from Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg feels like little more than an accounting exercise.

10. Bradley Barcola (Liverpool)

Bradley Barcola isn’t tearing up trees just yet. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

There’s no doubting the Frenchman’s talent, but did Liverpool really need another left winger? One costing a minimum of £106 million ($140 million)?



To be clear: No, they didn’t.



Barcola has shown flashes of supreme quality (see: the LASK hat-trick) but, as is the fashion with Liverpool’s nine-figure men, he has left the fans wanting that little bit more.

9. Carlos Baleba (Manchester United)

Injury has defined Carlos Baleba’s start to the season. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

£70 million ($92 million) is a high price to pay for an injured player. Reports have since claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion reacted with delighted surprise at receiving such an offer for their crocked midfielder this summer.



Baleba may yet come good for Manchester United under Mauricio Pochettino, but he’s not impressed in 397 minutes of soccer to date.

8. Alejandro Garnacho (Aston Villa)

Villa’s latest forgotten man. | David Ramos/UEFA/Getty Images

It feels like Garnacho could be this season’s Harvey Elliott, given the ominous detail in his transfer that stipulates his move will become permanent “if certain conditions are met.”



After struggling to make an impact at Chelsea last term, the 22-year-old has barely had a look-in at Aston Villa under Unai Emery, featuring in just 35 minutes of Premier League action to date.

7. Omar Marmoush (Tottenham Hotspur)

Just one goal for Omar Marmoush to date. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It’s been a bumpy start for Marmoush, who has just one goal in ten appearances for Spurs and looks like a poor fit as Roberto De Zerbi’s attacking spearhead, thanks to his weak hold-up play.



Technically still on loan, that obligation to buy clause of £60 million ($80 million) looms in the background like Michael Myers.

6. Matías Fernández-Pardo (Newcastle United)

This is what Matías Fernández-Pardo looks like. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

In the age of AI deep fakes, can we be entirely sure that Fernández-Pardo is real?



Newcastle spent a chunk of change (£51 million, $67 million) on the 21-year-old Belgium international, only to largely keep him on the bench this season.



Meanwhile, Jacob Murphy battles on at right wing.

5. Sávio (Tottenham Hotspur)

No Premier League player attempts more dribbles per game. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

Sávio’s £75 million ($99 million) signing, plus add-ons, was a bizarre one whichever way you slice it.



The winger jinked and twisted whenever given the chance in his two years at Manchester City, but rarely provided much end product.



It’s been a similar story at Tottenham, who have watched the Brazilian dazzle with his dribbling—but only fleetingly.



Sidelined since October, he has a lot to do to win over the doubters.

4. Mykhailo Mudryk (Tottenham Hotspur)

Mykhailo Mudryk’s signing was a bizarre one from the off. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Injured 16 minutes into his debut against Nottingham Forest in September and not seen since.



If the on-loan Ukrainian’s £75 million ($99 million) option-to-buy clause is exercised by Tottenham, it will be a signal that the end of the world is nigh.

3. Gonçalo Ramos (AC Milan)

Gonçalo Ramos has not been the goal machine Milan hope they were getting. | Marco Canoniero/LightRocket/Getty Images

The €74 million ($81 million) plus add-ons that AC Milan paid Paris Saint-Germain for Ramos was the most any club outside of the Premier League and La Liga’s big two spent for a single player during the summer.



So far, it does not appear money well spent.



The Portugal forward has just three goals and two assists in 2026–27 so far.



Still, manager Ruben Amorim insists his striker’s woes are “a team problem, not a Ramos problem.”

2. Andrey Santos (Manchester United)

Andrey Santos has not been the solution to United’s midfield problems. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

One report claims United officials admit they “overpaid” for £50 million ($66 million) Santos.



The decision to make the Chelsea bit-parter one third of their summer rebuild was a baffling one from Jason Wilcox and INEOS—exacerbated by the lack of attention paid to other areas of the roster.



Santos did not establish himself as a first-choice option under Michael Carrick before his dismissal, but was front and center for some of the worst moments of the season—including the second half against Como and 3–0 defeat to Bournemouth.

1. Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus)

It has not been a glorious homecoming for Randal Kolo Muani at Juventus. | ANP/Getty Images

After his disastrous Spurs loan spell, Kolo Muani was sold to former club Juventus for €50 million ($55 million).



The French striker vowed to “finish what I started” upon his arrival, referencing his ten goals in 22 games during the half-season he spent in Turin back in 2024–25.



As is often the way, the sequel has been nowhere near as good as the original. Kolo Muani has scored just once in 11 outings so far, with Juve well off the pace.



No player has had more unsuccessful touches than his 38 in Serie A this season.