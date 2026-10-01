The 20 Biggest Men’s Competitions in World Soccer—Ranked

Soccer has a lot of competitions. In the words of the viralThat Mitchell and Webb Look sketch, “The football is officially going on forever. It will never be finally decided who has won the football.”

As of 2026, there are 211 member associations in FIFA, and around 190 of those have their own league systems and domestic honors. On top of the club scene, there a whole bunch of international tournaments of varying degrees of importance. There is simply no other sport like it.

For the casual fan or newcomer, it can be hard to decode the complex network of interconnected competitions to understand which parts of the world’s favorite past-time matter the most. Even to the veteran fan, disputes can run endlessly about which league or cup is fitter, faster, stronger.

When is club soccer more important than playing for your country? How much does money come into it? And, is passion is the special ingredient that makes it all worth watching?

Well, here you have it. The (very) unofficial top 20 biggest men’s soccer competitions in the world, ranked—with absolutely no room for argument, error or head rattling.

Ranking Criteria

Prestige : How much do the fans, players and the teams actually care? And why? Historical significance, myth-making and narrative play a ginormous part in turning any trophy from a ‘nice to have’ into a ‘win at all costs.’

: How much do the fans, players and the teams actually care? And why? Historical significance, myth-making and narrative play a ginormous part in turning any trophy from a ‘nice to have’ into a ‘win at all costs.’ Quality : How good is the soccer on show? The best players play in the best competitions and ultimately, the better the standard, the higher the rank.

: How good is the soccer on show? The best players play in the best competitions and ultimately, the better the standard, the higher the rank. Footprint: Who’s watching? Getting fans in seats locally is obviously significant, but the very biggest tournaments have the world’s attention too.

20. Süper Lig

Turkish soccer is not for beginners. | AbdÃ¼lhamid HoÅbaÅ/Anadolu/Getty Images

Year Founded: 1959

Frequency: Annually

Current Champion: Galatasaray

Word Association: Welcome to the Hell



“Who wants to watch this Turkish league abroad? It’s too grey, it’s too dark, smells bad.”



So said arch-curmudgeon José Mourinho during his one ill-fated season in charge of Fenerbahçe. Turkey’s top tier undeniably has a whole host of issues from the massive betting scandal in 2025 to unruly fan behavior, but it is still a big ol’ beast—just look at some of the rosters for hit of marquee names (admittedly mostly outside their prime years).



As for fiery derbies ... there are few more combustible. Literally.

19. FIFA Club World Cup

Donald Trump shared the stage for the first trophy llift. | FIFA/Getty Images

Year Founded: 2025

Frequency: Every Four Years

Current Champion: Chelsea

Iconic Moments: TBD



The new kid on the block, expanded from the older version of the Club World Cup. The brainchild of Gianni Infantino was inaugurated with Donald Trump confusing the heck out of Cole Palmer in New Jersey last summer.



Time will tell if it endures. In soccer, you generally can’t just make something a thing. It needs to be organic.



For now, despite all the nouveau pomp and ceremony—including a huge prize pot for the winner and a trophy that requires a key for ... reasons—it’s only a big deal because we’re told it is, not because we feel it.

18. CAF Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns are the reigning champs. | Abdelmjid Rizkou/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Year Founded: 1964

Frequency: Annually

Current Champion: Mamelodi Sundowns

Iconic Moments: Al Ahly's Dynasty, Espérance's Comeback, Orlando Pirates Unite South Africa



Probably all of soccer’s most under-commercialized tournament, the premier continental club competition in Africa is passionately supported, with the 2025–26 final broadcast in over 100 territories.



The tournament encompasses a vast swathe of diverse soccer cultures, styles and ecosystems and can count on over 60 years of history.



Soccer-mad cities like Cairo, Casablanca and Lubumbashi regularly host some of the most intimidating, spectacular and well-attended matches going.

17. FA Cup

An oldie but a goodie. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Year Founded: 1871

Frequency: Annually

Current Champion: Manchester City

Word Association: Wembley, Cupsets, Magic



The oldest cup competition in the world, like you didn’t already know.



The FA Cup used to be the subject of every English schoolboy’s fantasy but it has long since been superseded by the sexier European trophies.



There is still a twinkle to the Victorian silverware, and the underdog stories—with England’s amateur and semi-professional clubs getting their day in the sun—are a huge part of its enduring appeal.



Over 480 million worldwide watched the 2005 final between Arsenal and Manchester United, supposedly making it the fifth most-watched sporting event of all time.

16. AFC Asian Cup

The Asian Cup features nations from Australia to the Mediterranean. | Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Year Founded: 1956

Frequency: Every Four Years

Current Champion: Qatar

Iconic Moments: Iraq’s Fairytale, Ali Daei on Fire, Australia Wins at Home



The international tournament serving the world’s most populous continent simply cannot be ignored and, while it may not have the supreme quality of the Euros or Copa América, the numbers involved are pretty mind-boggling.



Vietnam’s group stage matches at the most recent 2023 tournament garnered 200 million views alone, while Middle Eastern broadcaster beIN SPORTS revealed a cumulative audience of over 707 million across the tournament.



For fans of narrative that wouldn’t feel out of place in a film script, the Asian Cup regularly delivers.

15. UEFA Europa League

Unai Emery, Mr. Europa League himself. | Alex Caparros/UEFA/Getty Images

Year Founded: 1971

Frequency: Annually

Current Champion: Aston Villa

Word Association: Thursday, Second-Tier, Unai Emery



Once upon a time, the Europa League (née UEFA Cup) was a really big deal. But with the Champions League’s expansion to include far more than just the actual champions, it has been reduced to a sideshow that increasingly few people will actively seek out unless their team is playing in it.



That said, for up-and-comers new to continental glory, it offers a chance for big nights under the lights and—at the end of the day—it is still a European trophy with recent winners including bonafide big boys like Atlético Madrid, Chelsea and—of course—Sevilla.

14. Primera División Argentina

A derby like no other. | Matias Baglietto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Year Founded: 1891

Frequency: Annually

Current Champion: Rosario Central

Word Association: Ticker Tape, La Bombonera, Intensity



Argentine domestic soccer has extraordinary cultural importance as the oldest still-running league outside of England.



The Superclásico between Buenos Aires duo Boca Juniors and River Plate is very likely the globe’s fiercest rivalry and the most watched match in all of South America, while the league boasts a number of other enormously well-supported clubs.



The Apertura/Clausura format gives it a different dynamic, but (like many domestic leagues) the Primera División struggles for a toehold outside of its own country’s borders.

13. Liga MX

Mexican soccer is well-supported north of the border too, | Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Year Founded: 1943

Frequency: Annually

Current Champion: Cruz Azul

Word Association: Liguilla, Los Cuatros Grandes, Azteca



Liga MX is a behemoth in Mexico, with each of its biggest clubs not just sports team but major cultural institutions intrinsically tied to the national psyche. Not only that, it also ranks as the most watched soccer league on U.S. television too, cementing its credentials as a big one internationally.



Matchday atmosphere—complete with smoke and drums—masks a quality deficit to its European counterparts, but relatively strong finances mean the top clubs can hold onto their players (and attract other foreign talent) in a way many Central and South American leagues cannot.

12. Ligue 1

PSG dominate the scene in France. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Year Founded: 2002

Frequency: Annually

Current Champion: Paris Saint-Germain

Iconic Moments: Lyon’s Run, Montpellier’s Triumph, Zlatan Magic



PSG's new-found dominance in Europe has added surface prestige to France’s top tier, but the “farmers league” tag is a hard one to shake—even if it is a tad harsh.



The likes of Marseille, Monaco, Saint-Étienne and more are big, historic clubs, but have been left in the dust during the soccer arms race of the past 20 years. As a result, PSG have won 12 of the last 14 titles and it’s ... well, all a little boring.



On the plus side, French fan culture remains très bien and Ligue 1 is pound for pound the most prolific superstar factory going.

11. Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

The Maracanã is an icon of Brazilian soccer. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Year Founded: 1959

Frequency: Annually

Current Champion: Flamengo

Iconic Moments: Neymar vs. Ronaldinho, Pelé’s 1000th, Os Santásticos



The “Big Brazilian” might not host the heavyweight stars it did in its heyday from the 1960 to the 1980s, but it still packs a mighty punch.



Futebol really is life for many people in Brazil and the domestic league of the five-time World Cup winner is obviously always going to have one of the world's biggest and most passionate soccer cultures—even if the best local players up sticks for Europe at the earliest opportunity.



The average match attendance of over 25,000 makes it one of the best-supported sports leagues anywhere in the world, while the iconic Maracanã has held crowds well north of 150,000—the highest ever recorded at a soccer match.

10. Bundesliga

Dortmund’s Yellow Wall is a symbol of German fan culture. | INA FASSBENDER / AFP via Getty Images

Year Founded: 1963

Frequency: Annually

Current Champion: Bayern Munich

Word Association: 50+1 Rule, Big Beers, Bayern Bayern Bayern



Germany’s top flight has (famously) the highest soccer matchday attendance anywhere in the world, while only the NFL gets more butts on stadium seats in all of sport. But it’s not just big crowds, Germany’s fan culture and game-day experience are the envy of the world’s top leagues.



An admirable refusal to embrace super-rich owners has helped preserve the spirit of the league too. However, the flip side is that this has also seen the Bundesliga lag behind the petro-state and hedge-fund-powered monsters in England and other parts of Europe.



As a result, outside of Germany, the BuLi is just not that popular—beyond a weird period in the Covid-19 pandemic when it was the only thing still on.

9. Serie A

Serie A remains of of Europe’s ‘Big Five’ leagues. | Mattia Pistoia - Inter/Inter via Getty Images

Year Founded: 1929

Frequency: Annually

Current Champion: Inter Milan

Word Association: Calciopoli, Catenaccio, Maradona



Had this list been written in the 1990s, Serie A would have been nose-bleedingly close to the summit.



Once the dance floor of the game’s finest players, Italian soccer’s grand ballroom has gotten a little shabby in the last two decades. The 2006 Calciopoli scandal dinged its reputation and the league’s top clubs, once dubbed the ‘Seven Sisters,’ have been unable to compete financially with Europe’s new super-clubs.



Still, Serie A means tradition and the kind of devotion rarely seen outside of a place of worship.



It is also one of the more competitive leagues in Europe at the moment, with four different winners in the past seven seasons.

8. Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal were stripped of the title they won back in January. | Carmen Abd Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Year Founded: 1957

Frequency: Every Two Years

Current Champion: Morocco (Sort Of)

Iconic Moments: Senegal Walk Off, Mali’s Comeback, Egyptian Pharaohs Rise



Jürgen Klopp’s words were taken out of context when he called AFCON a “little” matter a few years back, but the backlash over a throwaway bit of second-language sarcasm showed just how much the competition matters to millions and millions.



beIN SPORTS claimed a total viewership of 3.45 billion across the 2025 tournament in Morocco, while top African stars frequently cite this as the thing they want to win the most.



Often chaotic but never dull; in terms of fan culture, color and spectacle, AFCON is quite simply second to none.

7. CONMEBOL Libertadores

Brazilian teams have won all of the last seven Libertadores finals. | Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Year Founded: 1960

Frequency: Annually

Current Champion: Flamengo

Word Association: GooooooOOOOOOooooooooOOOOOOoool



Potentially the most emotionally intense club competition on the planet. Nothing hits quite like the atmosphere of South America’s biggest clubs going at in a knockout format for glory.



It doesn’t have the audience, or the superstar names (anymore) of its European equivalent, the UEFA Champions League, but the spice levels will blow your head off. See: the 2018 Superclásico final.

6. La Liga

Barcelona confirmed their most recent title with a win over Real Madrid. | Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Year Founded: 1929

Frequency: Annually

Current Champion: Barcelona

Word Association: Clásico, Galáctico, Tiki-Taka



It may be dominated by Barcelona and Real Madrid, but if you are going to be dominated by anyone, it might as well be by the two biggest clubs in all of soccer.



The Clásico alone gives Spain’s top division tremendous weight and global standing—but that’s not all it offers. La Liga has incredible history and has played host to some of the game’s finest talent for almost a century (no league has homed more Ballon d’Or winners).



It is also a hub of soccer innovation, and continues to hot-house the best, brightest and most game-changing minds in the sport.

5. CONMEBOL Copa América

Lionel Messi finally won the trophy in 2021. | Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images

Year Founded: 1916

Frequency: Every Four Years

Current Champion: Argentina

Iconic Moments: Honduras Stun Brazil, Messi’s Moment, Chile Does the Double



Unfathomable emotional significance, fiery rivalries and enormous historical prestige as the world’s oldest still-running international soccer tournament. If you’re from South America, only the World Cup is really more important than the Copa América.



How can a tournament that occasionally produces an Argentina vs. Brazil final not rank among the very best?

4. English Premier League

The most-watched league in the world. | David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Year Founded: 1992

Frequency: Annually

Current Champion: Arsenal

Word Association: Riches, Pure Barclays, Fergie Time



Once an ugly younger brother to the the major European divisions, the Premier League has been looksmaxxing steadily (with the help of unparalleled foreign investment) from the 1990s to become the super-power it is today.



There is no domestic league that can compete with its wealth, and (ludicrously for anyone older than 25) the likes of Bournemouth and Hull City frequently outspend AC Milan and Juventus these days.



As such, its ability to pull in much of the best talent from around the globe —and superior marketing machine—has made it, by some distance, the most popular domestic league competition in the sport.

3. UEFA European Championship

Lamine Yamal won his Euros medal two days before his 17th birthday. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Year Founded: 1955

Frequency: Every Four Years

Current Champion: Spain

Iconic Moments: Van Basten Wonder Strike, Panenka, Golden/Silver Goals



The Euros pip the other regional international tournaments on overall standard (just) and reach, although it’s impossible to argue it means more to fans and players than the Copa América or AFCON etc.



As fiercely contested as the World Cup, it lacks the iconic trophy, Shakira-fronted anthems and some of the other paraphernalia of its bigger, flashier , global cousin, but the standard of soccer on show is often just as high ... if not higher.

2. UEFA Champions League

Ol’ big ears. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Year Founded: 1955

Frequency: Annually

Current Champion: Paris Saint-Germain

Iconic Moments: Madrid Three-Peat, the Miracle of Istanbul, And Solskjaer Has Won it...



🎶 These are the champions... 🎶



No other tournament produces the same spine-tingling caliber of soccer as the Champions League, which ranks as the sport’s high watermark for quality.



Even the group-stage meddling in recent years hasn’t affected the overall appeal and the knockout rounds consistently deliver some of the best matches you could ever wish to see, including the recent semifinal epics between PSG and Bayern Munich, and Barcelona and Inter.



Ask any player what they dream of winning and the Champions League will be in the top two, along with ...

1. World Cup

The undisputed number one. | Waleed Ibrahim/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Year Founded: 1930

Frequency: Every Four Years

Current Champion: Spain

Iconic Moments: Yup.



The undisputed king of the swingers. The jungle VIP. Or, as Infantino put it (only slightly hyperbolically) “the greatest human, social and culture event that mankind has ever witnessed.”



The UEFA Champions League might be higher quality these days, but history, patriotism and scarcity give the World Cup a status and almost religious fervour that nothing can hold a candle to.



The sheer volume of tears, joy and desperate s---housery produced by the players on a match-by-match basis is testament to the stranglehold it has on their hopes and dreams.



Nothing else—in all of sport—captures the world’s attention like it. The 2022 final is estimated to have pulled in a viewership of 1.5 billion, while Spain’s victory over Argentina in 2026 was projected to reach 1.8 billion—more than any Super Bowl, or Olympic event combined.