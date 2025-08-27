2025–26 Champions League Draw: Liverpool’s Potential League Phase Opponents
Liverpool are thirsty for even more success in Arne Slot’s second season at the helm and will be eager to make a deeper run in the Champions League.
No team were better than Liverpool during the inaugural UEFA Champions League league phase a season ago. However, the Reds exited the competition in the round of 16 thanks to a heartbreaking penalty-shootout defeat at the hands of eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain.
But the reigning Premier League holders are poised to return with a vengeance. On the back of a summer where they splashed cash more than any other team in Europe, the reinforced Reds look formidable.
Liverpool haven’t made it past the Champions League quarterfinals since they were finalists in 2021–22. This season, the expectation is to break that trend and go on a similar run, adding only a happier ending.
Here’s a look at who Liverpool could face in the opening round of the competition, with the league phase draw taking place on Thursday.
What 2025–26 Champions League Pot Are Liverpool In?
Liverpool are unsurprisingly included in Pot 1, along with the vast majority of other favorites to win the competition. The pots are mainly determined by club results from the previous five seasons in European competitions.
The Reds will begin their European journey this season with eight matches, playing two teams from each of the four pots, one home and one away.
Given UEFA forbids teams from playing against clubs from their same association in the opening round of European competitions, Slot’s side will avoid meetings with fellow Pot 1 clubs Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.
Liverpool’s 2025–26 Potential Champions League League Phase Opponents
Club
Nation
Pot
PSG
France
1
Real Madrid
Spain
1
Bayern Munich
Germany
1
Inter Milan
Italy
1
Borussia Dortmund
Germany
1
Barcelona
Spain
1
Atlético Madrid
Spain
2
Bayer Leverkusen
Germany
2
Atalanta
Italy
2
Villarreal
Spain
2
Juventus
Italy
2
Eintracht Frankfurt
Germany
2
PSV Eindhoven
Netherlands
3
Ajax
Netherlands
3
Napoli
Italy
3
Sporting CP
Portugal
3
Olympiacos
Greece
3
Bodø/Glimt
Norway
3
Slavia Prague
Czechia
3
Marseille
France
3
Monaco
France
4
Galatasaray
Türkiye
4
Union Saint-Gilloise
Belgium
4
Athletic Club
Spain
4
Pafos
Cyprus
4
Kairat
Kazkahstan
4
When the playoffs have concluded, Liverpool will have 30 potential opponents. The bulk of the remaining teams that qualify to the competition will complete Pot 4.
Yet, we already know the Reds are in for some electrifying clashes. Liverpool will face two of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and PSG.
Liverpool could potentially face Bayer Leverkusen for a second year in a row, which would see record-signing Florian Wirtz clash against his former team. Atlético Madrid, Atalanta, Juventus, Villarreal and Eintracht Frankfurt— the latter being Hugo Ekitiké’s former club—are the other possible opponents from Pot 2.
PSV Eindhoven granted Liverpool their only defeat of the league phase a season ago and are a possible opponent once again. Marseille, Slavia Prague, Olympiacos, Sporting CP, Bodø/Glimt, Ajax and Serie A champions Napoli complete the potential Pot 3 opponents.
Monaco join Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Athletic Club, Pafos, Kairat as Liverpool’s possible Pot 4 matchups for now.
Liverpool’s Toughest Potential 2025–26 Champions League League Phase Opponents
Paris Saint-Germain went into Anfield and dispatched Liverpool from the Champions League last season. Less than a year later, the Parisians remain a prolific side and would be a worthy opponent for Liverpool in the league phase.
A match against Real Madrid—who Liverpool defeated a season ago—would be mouthwatering, setting-up a meeting against local hero turned villain Trent Alexander-Arnold. Los Blancos, along with La Liga champions Barcelona, could be very tough opponents for the Reds.
Bayern Munich and former Liverpool attacker Luis Díaz have started the season scoring goals for fun and are always a contender to make noise in Europe.
Liverpool will likely have no problem finishing among the top-24 teams in the league phase, but would also rather avoid facing higher-pot teams such as Atlético Madrid, Napoli, Juventus and Athletic Club.