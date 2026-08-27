2026–27 Champions League Draw: Arsenal’s Potential League Phase Opponents

Two skewed penalty kicks denied Arsenal their first ever Champions League title last season, but heartbreak will undoubtedly fuel their push for the crown in 2026–27.

The Gunners discover their league phase opponents for this season’s competition during Thursday’s draw as they seek to avenge May’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the final. Having now ended their 22-year drought for the Premier League title, they will focus their attention on continental glory.

Arsenal topped last season’s 36-team league phase table after winning all eight of their matches, and Mikel Arteta will demand a similarly flawless set of performances from his players this time around.

Of course, much depends on the luck of the draw—or the supercomputer’s calculations these days—and there are some potentially seismic ties on the cards for England’s champions before they even reach the knockout stage.

Here are Arsenal’s potential league phase opponents this term.

What 2026–27 Champions League Pot Are Arsenal In?

Arsenal reached last year’s final without losing. | Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Following several years of increasingly impressive Champions League runs, Arsenal have earned their place in Pot 1 for the upcoming draw. Only six sides have a higher UEFA club coefficient than them.

However, they will still have to face two of their fellow Pot 1 dwellers during the league phase, alongside two clubs from each of the other three pots. That ensures some awkward ties for the north Londoners.

Arsenal’s Potential 2026–27 Champions League League Phase Opponents

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Paris Saint-Germain Borussia Dortmund Feyenoord Slavia Prague Bayern Munich Roma Lille Slovan Bratislava Real Madrid Sporting CP Bodø/Glimt VfB Stuttgart Liverpool Aston Villa Napoli AEK Athens Inter Milan Porto RB Leipzig LASK Manchester City Manchester United Villarreal Como Arsenal Club Brugge Fenerbahçe Lens Barcelona Real Betis Shakhtar Donetsk Viking Atlético Madrid PSV Eindhoven Galatasaray Sabah

Arsenal will be relieved that they can’t face any Premier League sides in the league phase, as per UEFA regulations, guaranteeing they avoid Liverpool and Manchester City from Pot 1 alongside Aston Villa and Manchester United from Pot 2. They will also be unable to play more than two clubs from the same nation.

Unfortunately for Arteta’s men, a repeat of last year’s final is a distinct possibility. PSG are potential Pot 1 opponents, as are the mighty trio of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and record champions Real Madrid.

Arsenal are likely to face at least one of the fearsome quartet, but will keep their fingers crossed for meetings with Inter and Atlético Madrid instead—although a meeting with the former can only take place at the Emirates Stadium, with UEFA rules stating a specific fixture cannot be staged three years in a row. The Gunners have faced Inter at San Siro during the last two seasons.

Arsenal will want to steer clear of PSG. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Pot 2 is not without its challenges, either. Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis are present, with both clubs beating Arsenal during preseason—although competitive meetings would likely yield a different outcome. Roma would be awkward, too, while Portuguese duo Sporting CP and Porto could cause an upset. PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge are less likely to do so.

There are some arduous potential away days in Pot 3. Travelling to Fenerbahçe or Galatasaray is never straightforward, while the journey to the Arctic Circle to face Bodø/Glimt brought defeats for Inter and Man City last season. 2024–25 Serie A winners Napoli will be tough to beat under Max Allegri, with RB Leipzig, Villarreal, Feyenoord, Lille and Shakhtar Donetsk other possible adversaries.

Four clubs are making their Champions League debuts this season. Como, led by former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fàbregas, are joined by Austria’s LASK, Azerbaijan’s Sabah and Norway’s Viking as newcomers. Stuttgart, Lens and Slavia Prague are more established names, while AEK Athens and Yaya Touré’s Slovan Bratislava shouldn’t cause many upsets.

Champions League Quiz

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;TypeRush&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Can You Name Every Winner of the UEFA Men’s Champions League/European 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