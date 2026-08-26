Best, Worst Champions League Draw for Each Premier League Club

The 2026–27 Champions League is well underway following several qualifying rounds, but the competition properly commences next month.

The league phase, which is in its third season, kicks off on Sep. 8 and puts 36 of Europe’s elite in a single set of overall standings. But they only play eight times and which clubs will collide in the duel for a knockout stage berth remains unknown until Thursday.

The draw for the Champions League league phase is staged on Aug. 27 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT, 5 p.m. BST, 6 p.m. CET) and there will be five Premier League clubs eagerly awaiting the discovery of their eight opponents.

Here are the best and worst-case scenarios for the English sides.

2026–27 Champions League League Phase Pots—As it Stands

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Paris Saint-Germain Borussia Dortmund Feyenoord Slovan Bratislava/Celje Bayern Munich Roma Lille VfB Stuttgart Real Madrid Sporting Lisbon Napoli Levski Sofia/AEK Athens Liverpool Aston Villa RB Leipzig Como Inter Milan Porto Villarreal Lens Manchester City Manchester United Shakhtar Donetsk Sabah Arsenal Club Brugge Galatasaray LASK Barcelona Real Betis Fenerbahçe/Lyon Slavia Prague

Best Possible Draw for Premier League Clubs

Azerbaijani debutants Sabah could face Premier League giants. | Aziz Karimov/Getty Images

There are a few ground rules that Premier League clubs will be aware of ahead of Thursday’s draw.

Firstly, they know they will face two teams from each of the four pots, ranked from best to worst according to the UEFA coefficient points, with one match per pot at home and the other away. Secondly, they cannot meet with any other English team in the league phase. Finally, they can’t come up against any more than two teams from the same nation.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all in Pot 1 for the draw, while returnees Aston Villa and Manchester United have been put into Pot 2. At the time of writing, it’s still unclear which pots certain teams will be placed in with several qualification matches still to be played.

There are some formidable foes in Pot 1 alongside the English trio, but Atlético Madrid and Inter are the least frightening opponents. They will be incredibly tricky adversaries, but Arsenal and Liverpool each beat them both in last season’s league phase.

Pot 2 is not without tough opponents, two of which are Villa and United, but battles withClub Brugge and PSV Eindhovenare unlikely to instil too much fear in any of the Premier League’s five participants.

From Pot 3, Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk are not particularly inspiring opposition, and an away day against them in the league phase will only involve a short trip to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge—where they are playing their matches due to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Feyenoord, who are in the same pot, will also fail to strike fear into opponents.

Azerbaijani debutants Sabah are currently the easiest opposition for Premier League behemoths, with the club making their first ever appearance in a UEFA competition group/league phase. Slovenian side Celje are yet to qualify, but will be routine opponents should they conquer Slovan Bratislava in Wednesday’s playoff second leg.

Worst Possible Draw for Premier League Clubs

PSG have won the last two titles. | David Lidstrom/Getty Images

It’s pretty clear who Premier League sides want to avoid: Paris Saint-Germain. The back-to-back Champions League winners are once again the competition favorites after beating Arsenal in last season’s final and knocking Liverpool out in the last two campaigns.

They are joined in Pot 1 by the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, both of whom are best avoided, but it’s La Liga champions Barcelona who, outside of PSG, will be most feared by Premier League outfits. A game against the likes of Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha and Rodri? No thanks.

Borussia Dortmund always prove awkward European opponents and were a finalist back in 2024. They’re always capable of causing problems for English teams, as are Portugal’s Sporting CP—also from Pot 2.

2024–25 Serie A champions Napoli look the toughest team in Pot 3, with the Italians now under Max Allegri. Other teams in the same pot include RB Leipzig and Villarreal, but a possible trip to Galatasaray—where Liverpool lost twice last season—is the most concerning.

Pot 4 is not without its challenges, either. European debutants Como are not to be underestimated under the impressive Cesc Fàbregas, while Lens, who recently beat PSG in the Trophée des Champions, are a growing force.