2026 Liga MX All-Stars Roster: Full List of Players Led By Mexico World Cup Stars

Liga MX announced the 28-player roster that will travel to the United States to compete in the All-Star game on July 29, taking on an MLS roster full of big-name talents.

The roster is headlined by six Mexico internationals that featured for El Tri during its solid 2026 World Cup campaign, including teenage sensation Gilberto Mora, who is possibly playing his final season for Tijuana in Liga MX.

It’s Keylor Navas, who won three-time Champions League titles with Real Madrid, who headlines the roster after a stellar season for Pumas. The veteran shot-stopper turned back the clock and was absolutely phenomenal as Pumas got tantalizingly close to ending a 15-year Liga MX title drought last season, falling in the Clausura 2026 final against Cruz Azul.

Chivas, who were the favorites to win last season’s title before their squad was decimated by Javier Aguirre’s World Cup roster, lead all teams with six players included in the All-Star roster. Five Toluca players are also part of the squad, as is manager Antonio Mohamed, fresh off winning the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

It will be the fifth time the Liga MX vs. MLS All-Stars face off, with MLS winning three of the previous four games. MLS has a wealth of talent on its roster, but Liga MX boasts an equally competitive side that will be eager to get the win at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

How Mexico’s 2026 All-Star Roster Was Selected

Five-time Liga MX champion manager Antonio Mohamed leads the Liga MX All-Stars. | Cesar Gomez/Jam Media/Getty Images

The final Liga MX All-Star roster will include 28 of the top players in Mexican soccer. So far, though, only 26 have been announced.

The first 12 players included in the roster are all nominated for 2026 Liga MX Ballon d’Or awards. The award ceremony will take place on July 25, and the best players and managers from the Liga MX Apertura 2025 and Clausura 2026 seasons will be recognized.

The next 14 players were picked by the Mohamed, who will manage the 2026 Liga MX All-Stars, potentially hinting at his likely victory in the Best Manager category at the Ballon d’Or awards.

The final two players that will complete the roster remain unknown, but will it will be Liga MX commissioner Mikel Arriola who gets to pick the last two representatives in the coming days.

2026 Liga MX All-Stars: Full Roster

Goalkeepers

Keylor Navas (Pumas) - Ballon d’Or Nominee

(Pumas) - Ballon d’Or Nominee Nahuel Guzman (Tigres) - Ballon d’Or Nominee

Defenders

Bruno Méndez (Toluca) - Manager’s Pick

(Toluca) - Manager’s Pick Willer Ditta (Cruz Azul) - Manager’s Pick

(Cruz Azul) - Manager’s Pick Federico Pereira (Toluca) - Ballon d’Or Nominee

(Toluca) - Ballon d’Or Nominee Nathan Silva (Pumas) - Manager’s Pick

(Pumas) - Manager’s Pick Israel Reyes (Club América) - Manager’s Pick

(Club América) - Manager’s Pick Jesús Garza (Tigres) - Manager’s Pick

(Tigres) - Manager’s Pick Richard Ledezma (Chivas) - Manager’s Pick

(Chivas) - Manager’s Pick Jesús Gallardo (Toluca) - Ballon d’Or Nominee

(Toluca) - Ballon d’Or Nominee Bryan González (Chivas) - Ballon d’Or Nominee

Midfielders

Erik Lira (Cruz Azul) - Ballon d’Or Nominee

(Cruz Azul) - Ballon d’Or Nominee Franco Romero (Toluca) - Manager’s Pick

(Toluca) - Manager’s Pick Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul) - Manager’s Pick

(Cruz Azul) - Manager’s Pick Iker Fimbres (Monterrey) - Manager’s Pick

(Monterrey) - Manager’s Pick Nicolás Castro (Toluca) - Ballon d’Or Nominee

(Toluca) - Ballon d’Or Nominee Brian Gutiérrez (Chivas) - Ballon d’Or Nominee

(Chivas) - Ballon d’Or Nominee Fernando Gorriarán (Tigres) - Ballon d’Or Nominee

(Tigres) - Ballon d’Or Nominee Gilberto Mora (Tijuana) - Manager’s Pick

(Tijuana) - Manager’s Pick Brian Rodríguez (Club América) - Manager’s Pick

(Club América) - Manager’s Pick José Paradela (Cruz Azul) - Manager’s Pick

(Cruz Azul) - Manager’s Pick Juan Bruneta (Tigres) - Manager’s Pick

(Tigres) - Manager’s Pick Kevin Castañeda (Chivas) - Ballon d’Or Nominee

Forwards

Santiago Sandoval (Chivas) - Ballon d’Or Nominee

(Chivas) - Ballon d’Or Nominee Armando González (Chivas) - Ballon d’Or Nominee

(Chivas) - Ballon d’Or Nominee Robert Morales (Pumas) - Manager’s Pick

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