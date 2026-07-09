Six Mexico Players Who Have Earned Big Transfers During Historic World Cup Run

Following an overwhelmingly positive World Cup campaign, a number of previously unknown Mexican talents announced themselves with strong performances on the sport’s grandest stage, which could lead to the jump to European soccer.

Mexico bowed out of the 2026 World Cup with a 3–2 defeat to England in the last 16, competing admirably against one of the best teams remaining in the competition only to finish on the wrong end of an epic.

Still, winning four games for the first time ever and collecting a knockout round victory for the first time in 40 years make this one of El Tri’s best World Cup campaigns ever. Building on it, though, is now the most important thing.

A significant amount of players who were crucial to Mexico’s success this summer play their club soccer outside of Europe’s borders. Capitalizing on momentum to facilitate the migration of talent to the best leagues in the world would be incredibly beneficial to raise the competitive floor and ceiling of the team as the 2030 World Cup cycle starts.

WIN FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ FINAL TICKETS & OTHER PRIZES

Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Israel Reyes

Israel Reyes has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A. | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

It’s true that Israel Reyes failed to play a prominent role during the 2026 World Cup, losing the starting right back battle against Jorge Sánchez—one of the few controversial decisions manager Javier Aguirre made all tournament.

Yet, Reyes has blossomed into one of the most reliable defenders in Liga MX in recent years, playing a key role in Club América winning three consecutive league titles not long ago. Now, entering the prime years of his career, is the perfect time for him to take another step.

Since before the World Cup started, Reyes was strongly linked with a move to Serie A, with many outlets even suggesting his transfer to AS Roma was imminent despite interest from other Italian clubs.

A center back/right back hybrid, Reyes has the versatility, physical tools, maturity and talent to succeed in the more competitive European environment. América are said to be willing to facilitate his exit if a formal offer from Europe arrives, and it could only be a matter of time before one does.

Raúl Rangel

Raúl Rangel has improved considerably over the past year. | MB Media/Getty Images

Mexico’s starting goalkeeper during the 2026 World Cup was playing in the country’s second division less than three years ago. Raúl Rangel’s meteoric rise for Chivas since he became the famed club’s starter in 2024 saw him take over the starting duties with El Tri, and a European move could be up next.

Rangel debuted in the World Cup going 438 minutes without conceding a goal. Although it’s true that Mexico’s backline as a whole played an important part in preventing opponents from creating any real danger, the 26-year-old backstop made key interventions when required, with his ridiculous double save at the death against South Korea being the prime example.

His development as a shot-stopper over the past year has been considerable, but it’s his quality and confidence on the ball as a distributor which made Aguirre initially favor him over Luis Ángel Malagón. That trait in particular has become almost a requirement for goalkeepers in Europe.

Portuguese giant Sporting CP as well as teams in Belgium are reportedly interested in the surging Mexican goalkeeper. Rangel himself revealed his agent has been in contact with teams across the Atlantic that have inquired about his situation at Chivas.

Brian Gutiérrez

Brian Gutiérrez couldn’t shine as bright during El Tri’s World Cup run. | Luis Cano/Jam Media/Getty Images

Brian Gutiérrez was Mexico’s best player in the five games El Tri played leading up tournament. He struggled to sustain the positive momentum once the World Cup started and played a secondary role as the tournament progressed. Still, he flashed some of the quality he can offer.

The Mexican-American wasn’t even on El Tri’s radar when the calendar turned to 2026, but his move to Chivas and subsequent switch of international allegiances from the U.S. to Mexico instantly made him one of Javier Aguirre’s most used players.

He’s a prototypical modern day midfielder, a player that covers ground all over the central areas and contributes in every aspect of the game. His ball-carrying ability, never-ending supply of energy and gifted strike stand out as his best attributes.

Recent reports revealed that a club from Ligue 1 is seriously considering making a move for Gutiérrez, while Eredivise has also been circled as a potential landing spot. Chivas letting Gutiérrez go just six months after his arrival could be an obstacle, but the 23-year-old Chicago native looks poised to make the jump sooner rather than later.

Julián Quiñones

Julián Quiñones was outstanding in a breakout World Cup. | David Ramos/Getty Images

What a World Cup campaign it was for Julián Quiñones, emphatically announcing himself to the soccer world with four goals in five games—the most an El Tri player has scored in a single World Cup this century.

Quiñones is a late bloomer. Born in Colombia, he played exclusively in Liga MX for much of his career, winning six league titles between three different clubs before migrating to Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League two summers ago.

After beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney for this season’s Saudi Pro League Golden Boot award with 33 goals, Quiñones became the most dangerous attacker in El Tri’s tournament run.

The main thing working against Quiñones is his age. At 29, he’s no spring chicken anymore. However, the form he showcased over the past month could be more than enough to convince teams in Europe he's a player capable of bolstering their attacks.

Erik Lira

Erik Lira had a tremendous World Cup. | Julian Finney/FIFA/Getty Images

No Mexican player saw their status rise as much this summer than midfield anchor Erik Lira. The diminutive yet tenacious and aggressive central midfielder had a sensational World Cup and his days in Liga MX seem numbered.

Lira has been fantastic for Cruz Azul for the better part of the last three years, and his form in the World Cup might’ve been even better. A piece of insurance in the middle of the park that can also function as a third center back. He’s a born leader, a gifted duel-winner, an expert in recoveries and, seemingly very aware of his limitations in possession, doesn’t overcomplicate things and recycles the ball with ease, allowing other more imaginative players to handle the creative duties.

Manchester City’s football group are reportedly interested in acquiring Lira for sister club Girona. Since before the World Cup started, Lens in Ligue 1 were listed as another potential destination. Real Betis, Feyenoord and Ajax, teams that have turned to Liga MX talents in the recent past, are also reportedly interested in Lira’s signature.

After Mexico’s elimination, Lira confessed he believes the time has come for him to start his European adventure. Unless something unexpected happens, it looks like nothing can stop his wish from coming true.

Gilberto Mora

The gem of Mexican soccer seems destined for a European giant. | MB Media/Getty Images

It’s been known for a while that 17-year-old Gilberto Mora’s time in Liga MX has a clear expiration date. The best talent Mexico has produced in a generation made sure to show flashes of his sky-high potential during the 2026 World Cup, especially in the round of 32 win against Ecuador, where he also became the youngest player to feature in the knockouts since Pelé in 1958.

From the moment he made his debut for Tijuana as a 15-year-old in late 2024, Mora’s rare talent became abundantly clear. He’s a truly gifted technician, a brilliant passer and his understanding of the game is uncanny for his age.

Some of the biggest clubs in the world have been closely monitoring Mora over the past year. In recent days, Premier League giants, Liverpool and Arsenal, have entered the conversation, heavily linked with a desire to win the Mora sweepstakes.

Still, if it was up to Mora, who grew up a Real Madrid fan, he revealed Jude Bellingham is the player he most wants to be teammates with during his career.

International safeguarding regulations make it impossible for Mora to make his move to Europe until he turns 18 in October, so the earliest he could make the jump would be next January. Still, teams can strike a deal with Tijuana prior to his eventual exit, and that could easily come to fruition this summer.

In any case, Mora’s future appears destined for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC