2026 World Cup Golden Ball Winner: Odds, Predictions As Yamal Looks to Dethrone Messi

Predicting—or betting on—who will win the 2026 World Cup or claim the Golden Boot is no easy task.

Arguably even tougher, however, is trying to pick the winner of the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament’s best player.

The World Cup has a habit of defying expectations. Form often goes out the window, underdogs emerge from nowhere and some of the game’s biggest stars fail to live up to the hype. As a result, forecasting who will be named Player of the Tournament is anything but straightforward.

Still, if you’re looking to place a wager on the award, we’ve got you covered using odds from DraftKings. Who are you backing?

11. Vitinha (Portugal)

Vitinha dons the No. 23 for Portugal. | Luis Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +2000



Vitinha has played a major role in transforming Paris Saint-Germain from perennial European underachievers into back-to-back Champions League winners.



He was also instrumental in Portugal’s 2025 UEFA Nations League triumph and will undoubtedly be a key figure if his country is to make a deep run at this summer’s World Cup.

10. Raphinha (Brazil)

Raphinha is an output machine. | Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +2000



Raphinha arrives at the World Cup on the back of another stellar season for Barcelona, scoring 21 goals as he helped the club secure a second consecutive La Liga title.



However, recurring hamstring issues have limited his involvement for Brazil recently, meaning he may need some time to rediscover his rhythm on the international stage.

9. Declan Rice (England)

Rice will be key for England. | Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +2000



The midfield engine who helped drive Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years, Declan Rice will be expected to play a similarly influential role for England this summer as the Three Lions look to end a 60-year wait for a second World Cup crown.

8. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Bruno Fernandes enjoyed a record-breaking Premier League campaign. | Miguel Lemos/NurPhoto/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +1800



Few, if any, players come into the World Cup in better form than Bruno Fernandes.



The Manchester United captain was not only named the Premier League Player of the Season, but also broke the record for the most assists in a single season with 21—making him a strong contender for the Golden Ball this summer.

7. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil)

Vinicius Junior. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +1600



Questions still linger over Vinícius Júnior’s ability to translate his club form for Real Madrid onto the international stage, with just nine goals in 49 appearances and only one at a World Cup.



Still, he has a point to prove this year after recent criticism of his performances for Brazil, and there is every chance he could rise to the occasion.

6. Pedri (Spain)

Pedri’s is the world’s best at what he does. | Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +1400



Perhaps the finest central midfielder on the planet, Pedri is integral to the way Spain play, with his ability to dictate the tempo of matches, operate in tight spaces, and thread intricate passes proving central to La Roja’s possession-heavy style.



If the reigning European champion is to become world champion, Pedri will no doubt be one of Spain’s key men.

5. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Messi won the Golden Ball in 2014 and 2022. | Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +1200



Lionel Messi is the only player in World Cup history to win the Golden Ball twice—first in 2014, when Argentina finished as runner-up, and again in 2022, when it went on to win the tournament.



Now in the twilight of his career, betting against him adding a third would still be unwise.

4. Kylian Mbappé (France)

Kylian Mbappé is the leading Golden Boot contender. | Franck Fife/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +900



Favored to be the 2026 World Cup’s top scorer, Kylian Mbappé could also be in the running for the Golden Ball, with the two awards sometimes going hand in hand.

3. Michael Olise (France)

Michael Olise is a star. | Michael Owens/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +900



Michael Olise has a shout for being one of the best players on the planet right now, having finished the season for Bayern Munich with 22 goals and an astonishing 31 assists across all competitions.



A hat-trick for France in its final World Cup warm-up game against Northern Ireland suggests he could be ready to carry that form onto the biggest stage.

2. Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Yamal will be key for Spain this summer. | Evrim Aydin/Anadolu/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +800



Lamine Yamal was named Young Player of the Tournament as Spain lifted Euro 2024, and he has continued his rapid rise since then, scoring 42 goals across the last two seasons while helping Barcelona to back-to-back La Liga titles.



However, a hamstring injury has cast doubt over his fitness, with concerns that he could miss Spain’s opening match against Cabo Verde.

1. Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane is one of the best goalscorers competing in the 2026 World Cup. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

DraftKings Odds: +800



Sixty-one—that’s how many goals Harry Kane scored for Bayern Munich in 2025–26.



In the form of his life, there’s little doubt he’ll be finding the net for fun again this summer. If he can maintain anything close to his goal rate in Germany, there’s every chance he could add a Golden Ball to his trophy cabinet.

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