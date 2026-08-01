Alvaro Arbeloa’s ‘Pursuit’ of Third Real Madrid Star Makes Signing Rodri a Must

New Fulham manager Álvaro Arbeloa is reportedly targeting Real Madrid midfielder Thiago Pitarch as the next Castilla gem to follow him to Craven Cottage.

Arbeloa’s early transfer strategy at his new post has led him straight back to the Bernabéu. The Spanish boss is already expected to reunite with former players Gonzalo García and César Palacios for a combined fee of $57.4 million (€50 million).

Potentially following Gonzalo and Palacios is Pitarch. MARCA report initial talks between Fulham and the player's agent have already unfolded, with the teenager “delighted” at the opportunity to join his former teammates and boss in the Premier League.

Pitarch, who became a regular starter with the Real Madrid first team once Arbeloa took over for Xabi Alonso, is “fully willing” to leave the Spanish capital behind for west London.

The Key Factor Complicating Pitarch’s Potential Transfer

Thiago Pitarch had a breakout 2025–26. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Unlike Fulham’s pursuit of Gonzalo and Palacios, the chase for Pitarch is not expected to happen quickly due to the player’s fitness. The 18-year-old suffered a knee injury in training and is expected to miss at least six weeks.

The injury is causing Fulham to act “more cautiously,” especially since the club has other midfield targets on its radar, including Southampton’s Shea Charles. The Englishman came up through the ranks at Manchester City’s academy before representing the Saints and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Despite Charles’s lack of Premier League experience, he at least has a résumé in England, whereas Pitarch would likely need more time to adjust to a new country and new league. The addition of a serious injury is enough to give Fulham pause.

Working in Pitarch’s favor is his connection with Arbeloa. The Spanish boss came to trust the teenager in the biggest moments for Real Madrid last season, starting him against Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Pitarch kept the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos on the bench and ended 2025–26 with 16 appearances and two assists.

He then went on to help Spain’s U-19 side win the European Championship this summer. Pitarch was named in the official Team of the Tournament.

Losing Pitarch Could Leave Real Madrid Reeling

José Mourinho has a midfield depth problem. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Real Madrid have cashed in on a handful of Castilla products this summer, including Gonzalo, Palacios, Nico Paz and Víctor Muñoz. Adding Pitarch to the long list would hardly come as a surprise considering the player is not expected to play a large role under new boss José Mourinho.

Except should Pitarch’s move to Fulham transpire, Los Blancos will be left with even less midfield depth than they already had. It would be just Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and new signing Bernard Silva available, with Arda Güler and Jude Bellingham expected to play more advanced roles.

The lack of options in Mourinho’s squad makes signing Rodri even more of a necessity. The Manchester City midfielder, who underwent back surgery after winning the Golden Ball for his role in Spain’s World Cup triumph, is heavily linked with a move to the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid would hardly bat an eye at Pitarch leaving if they sign Rodri. But if the club winds up losing both, then it could be another long season without the correct pieces in midfield.

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