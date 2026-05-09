Alvaro Arbeloa Winds the Clock Back 40 Years to Explain Tchouameni, Valverde Fight

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa called upon the example of Juanito, Real Madrid’s cult hero from the 1980s, as proof that even the most cherished players in club history have made mistakes.

Arbeloa delivered this history lesson as part of an impassioned defense of both Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni. The scrutinized pair have been at the center of an almighty media storm this week after it was confirmed that the two midfielders engaged in what Valverde described as a “senseless fight” which left the Uruguay international unconscious and requiring a trip to the hospital.

Both have since apologized and sought to downplay the disagreement, yet Real Madrid still felt compelled to fine each player $588,500 (€500,000).

While it remains to be seen what the club’s stance will be once the summer transfer window opens, Arbeloa took a remarkably flattering approach to the scuffle, which he wrote off as a mistake everyone has been guilty of.

Who Is Juanito? Real Madrid’s Divisive Legend Hailed by Arbeloa

The late Juanito of Real Madrid receives a lengthy UEFA ban for having a bit of "afters" with Bayern Munich's Lothar Matthäus in 1987. pic.twitter.com/yFXBgOoesz — When Football Was Better (@FootballInT80s) February 1, 2023

To make his case, Real Madrid’s outgoing manager turned to a combustible winger he would have come through the club’s academy hearing countless tales about. “I always give an example,” Arbeloa told assembled media the day before Sunday’s Clásico. “For me, there’s one player who is the epitome of what a Real Madrid player should be, and that’s Juanito. Did he never make a mistake?

“We’re all very proud of what he did in every game. He understood what Real Madrid is all about; he gave his all. How could I not make a mistake? We all make mistakes. But if there’s one reason we love him, it’s because he made mistakes just like anyone else can.”

Juanito spent a decade at Real Madrid (1977–87), amassing more than 400 appearances and 121 goals for the club. He would tragically pass away at the tender age of 37 in 1992 as the result of a traffic accident but remains a fundamental part of Madrid’s illustrious history. Synonymous with the club’s capacity to turn around any result, the Bernabéu still erupts in chants about Juanito in the seventh minute of each home match to recognize one of their most loved No. 7s.

However, Juanito’s charm had an edge. Frequent clashes with opposition players, fans and referees saw the Spanish forward forge a spiky reputation. That would take an even more sinister turn on April 8, 1987 when he was sent off for a brutal assault on Bayern Munich’s Lothar Matthäus in a European Cup semifinal. Frustrated by the 3–0 deficit his side were facing, Juanito lost his temper after the German midfielder crunched into a tackle on Madrid fullback Chendo.

Matthäus had thrown himself to the ground after committing the foul by the time Juanito came charging across. Madrid’s star planted his studs into the prone opponent before thrusting the same boot onto Matthäus’s jaw with an incredible amount of force. UEFA banned him for five years while Madrid issued the largest fine permitted. Juanito would only make more two substitute appearances before leaving the club that summer.

Arbeloa looked past that unhappy ending—which most Real Madrid fans have—to stress that Valverde and Tchouaméni should also be given a second chance. “These two players deserve for us to turn the page, to give them a chance to keep fighting for this club,” he insisted. “I’m very proud of them.”

Arbeloa: ‘That’s Enough for Me’

Álvaro Arbeloa might not be the only face leaving the Bernabéu this summer. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

With fines and apologies dished out, Arbeloa was keen to draw a line in the sand.

“Firstly, I’m very proud of the decisiveness, speed, and transparency with which the club has acted,” he pointed out. “And second, I’m glad the players have acknowledged their mistake, expressed their regret, and asked for forgiveness. That’s enough for me.

“What I’m not going to do is make an example of them, because they don’t deserve it. Given what they’ve shown me over these four months and these years. They’ve shown they know what it means to be a Real Madrid player, and I won’t forget that."

This suggests that Tchouaméni will be available for selection in Sunday’s Clásico against Barcelona. Valverde has been ruled out for between 10 and 14 days while he recovers from the “brain injury” Madrid have diagnosed him with.

“I won’t allow this to be used to cast doubt on their professionalism,” Arbeloa added, “It’s a lie that they aren’t professional, that they aren’t playing because of issues with me, and that they’ve disrespected me ... It’s an absolute lie.

“I am the one primarily responsible for the fact that we certainly haven’t lived up to expectations this season. But I’ve been here for four months, and I’m very proud of my players—of how they’ve welcomed me, and given where we came from. It’s clear that frustration and anger can lead you into situations you don’t want. Now we have to focus on the game. That’s where we need to direct our attention now.”

Barcelona’s Hansi Flick Gives His Take

Hansi Flick was drawn into the debate. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was a Bayern Munich player at the time that Juanito assaulted Matthäus—although he did not make the roster for that particular European semifinal. Yet, when drawn on the topic of Juanito, the German coach was at a loss: “I won’t answer that question. I’m sorry. I wouldn’t know what to say.”

Nevertheless, Flick did resist the temptation to pile in on Madrid’s widely publicized internal rifts. “I think these are things that happen all over the world; it’s not unique to Real Madrid,” Barça’s boss argued. “It surprised me a little, but I’m not worried because it’s not my team.”

“The most important thing—and I appreciate this about this club—is that we’re all moving in the same direction,” Flick added. “These aren’t normal situations, but they can happen. We have to deal with them and talk it out. We have to communicate; that’s how we handle things here. If something happens... I’ll think about it.”

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