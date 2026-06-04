Andoni Iraola Manages Expectations in First Message As New Liverpool Manager

Liverpool officially appointed Andoni Iraola as their new manager and the Spaniard is “really excited,” to be at the helm of “one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Iraola, who inked a two-year deal with the Reds, was immediately viewed as the top candidate to replace Arne Slot in the Anfield dugout. Five days after the Dutchman’s exit was confirmed, Iraola was officially unveiled as Liverpool’s new leader, and the Spaniard’s couldn’t hide his enthusiasm in his introductory message.

“Really excited, really excited,” Iraola admitted. “Because obviously you know about Liverpool, you know that it’s a big club, a massive club, one of the biggest in the world.

“But feeling inside and understanding a little bit more of this club, I always thought it’s a special club. You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool.

“But obviously the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles. I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It’s difficult to find it. So, really excited to start.”

Iraola spent the last three seasons at Bournemouth and led the Cherries to a sixth place Premier League finish in 2025–26, qualifying for European competition for the first time in club history.

Iraola: There’s ‘No Better Place Than Anfield’

"I want to become one more of you." ✊ pic.twitter.com/EN38rKmKRz — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 4, 2026

The incoming Spanish boss seems very aware that Liverpool is not just any other club. He experienced first hand just how passionate and electrifying Anfield can be, as he recalled the first game of the 2025–26 Premier League season when Federico Chiesa scored a late winner against Iraola’s Bournemouth.

Now, Iraola wants to experience that feeling again but from the "other side,” though, he knows he will need to earn his place.

“At the beginning when you arrive at any club, I think you need to kind of prove a little bit yourself,” Iraola confessed. “You need to earn the right also to belong. I want to do this as quickly as possible so I can also celebrate with them and I can be part properly of those celebrations.

“For me, football is about emotions. About passion. I’m quite cool-headed probably, during my life quite rational, I would say. But it’s true that when the game starts, when you have to celebrate a goal, something is inside, no?

“I think this inner energy, you need it as a player, you need it as a supporter, you need it as a coach. No better place than Anfield.”

Iraola Knows What Is Expected At Liverpool

Andoni Iraola will be judged by how may trophies he can add to Liverpool’s collection. | Nikki Dyer/LFC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Although Iraola was hesitant to make a tangible promise on what Liverpool will achieve under his watch, he also is aware that his tenure will be judged by silverware, knowing he’s got a chance “to win titles.”

“Obviously when you arrive at a place, you cannot promise everything,” Iraola said. “You cannot promise. But it’s true that I understand where I’m coming and what is expected. I’m ready for the challenge.”

But beyond any future objectives, Iraola made sure to communicate to Liverpool supporters directly that he understands being in charge of the Reds is “a privilege.”

“I’m happy to talk to you for the first time,” Iraola said in a video directed to Liverpool supporters. “You already know the club is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but I think there’s always more than this when we’re talking about Liverpool.

“I think there is an identity behind it. I think there’s a lot of people who care a lot about this club and this really motivates me. I thinks it’s a great privilege but also a great responsibility, to be here in this position.

“I hope I’m at the level and we can enjoy it together.”

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