Anthony Gordon Set for Reunion After Hilarious, Viral World Cup Moment

Former Mexico national team manager Javier Aguirre and Anthony Gordon will meet again after the hilarious, explicit exchange the two shared during the 2026 World Cup, with “El Vasco” now at the helm of Valencia.

England’s victory over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in an intense, drama-filled round of 16 clash is widely considered as the best game of the 2026 World Cup. The game had it all, even a lighthearted moment when Aguirre shouted at Gordon only to say “F--- you!” before the pair bursted out laughing.

“With all the heat and tension around the game, it was a bit of fun,” Gordon said remembering the moment that was caught on camera and instantly wen viral on social media.

Anthony Gordon (right) became the latest the latest to discover Javier Aguirre’s explicit humor. | BBC

On Monday, Aguirre was unveiled as Valencia’s new manager and held his first press conference in charge of the struggling La Liga giants. There, he was asked about his upcoming reunion with Gordon, and El Vasco revealed his plans for when he comes face to face with the Barcelona winger again.

“I’m going to go like this,” Aguirre said, putting a hand over his mouth so no one could see what he’s saying, prompting immediate laughter. “It was something silly, a witty remark in the midst of the World Cup’s maelstrom.

“These are things that happen and that’s it, I don’t overthink it much. I said hi to him with great affections and there a very nice picture of us. Actually, maybe I would ask him to sign it, for my kids. Yes, it’s a nice picture, very nice.”

“By the way, the dude speaks great Spanish,” Aguirre finished.

Recently, Gordon described the match against Mexico at the Azteca as, “by far the best experience I’ve ever had in my life.”

When Javier Aguirre and Anthony Gordon Will Reunite

Javier Aguirre (right) will surely have some words for Anthony Gordon the next time Valencia face Barcelona. | Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images

Valencia will become the seventh La Liga club Aguirre has managed over the course of his career. As has been the case in most of his previous appointments, he will be tasked with avoiding relegation, as the historic Spanish side currently sits 19th in the league standings.

Aguirre is expected to get a long leash to try and correct the course of Valencia’s season, and that’s exactly what will be needed for his reunion with Gordon to materialize.

Barcelona and Valencia already faced off this season, with Gordon collecting an assist as the Catalans cruised to a 5–0 win.

Aguirre and Valencia are scheduled to visit Camp Nou on Jan. 31, 2027. This is the most likely date for the reunion between El Vasco and Gordon, but there’s a possibility the two teams could meet earlier, depending on the 2026–27 Copa del Rey draw results and both teams staying alive in the competition.

Barça and Valencia met in the 2024–25 Copa del Rey quarterfinals. If they meet in that same instance this season, that clash would take place on Jan. 13.

Aguirre’s personality suggests he’ll go out of his way to have another lighthearted exchange with Gordon whenever they meet again, adding a new chapter to their unlikely relationship. Whether it’s worthy of going viral again remains to be seen.