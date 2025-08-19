‘Incredible Potential’—Argentina Legend Gives Verdict on New Real Madrid Wonderkid
Over a decade has passed since an Argentina-born player took the pitch wearing Real Madrid’s shirt, a streak that’s bound to end imminently when 18-year-old wonderkid Franco Mastantuono makes his debut for Los Blancos.
The 2014 Champions League final, where Real Madrid conquered the much awaited La Decima, witnessed the last time a player born in Argentina featured for Los Blancos in an official match. That player was Ángel Di Maria, who was named man of the match as he and Madrid conquered European glory.
Fast forward 11 years and Mastantuono will look to follow in the footsteps of El Fideo upon arrival to Los Blancos. In discussion with Argentinian outlet La Nacion, Di Maria spoke about his 18-year-old countryman prior to his debut with Real Madrid.
“Let’s hope he does really well,” Di Maria said. “It would be very nice that another Argentinian represents us well, that he can win trophies and continue to grow. He has incredible potential to do so.”
Mastantuono became a household name in Argentina for his stellar performances for South American giants River Plate. A jump to Europe this summer was unavoidable and, with several big European clubs interested, it was Real Madrid who triggered his €45 million ($52.1 million) release clause to secure his transfer.
“I hope it goes really well for him,” Di Maria added. “The city is spectacular and he’ll adapt very easily. Playing for Real Madrid is something unique and he must take advantage of it to the maximum.”
It’s the first time Real Madrid have completed the signing of an Argentinian player since Di Maria joined the club from Benfica in 2010. The 2022 World Cup champion would go on to play 190 games in four seasons with Los Blancos, scoring 36 goals, assisting 85 and winning every piece of silverware he fought for.
Argentina international Nico Paz made his professional debut for Los Blancos in 2023, but he’s a product of the academy and was born in Tenerife, Spain.
Although the former River Plate man was officially unveiled in recent days, there’s a good chance he makes his Real Madrid debut in Los Blancos’s season opener vs. Osasuna.
Mastantuono will aim to replicate Di Maria’s success with the biggest club in the sport and, why not, the success of another River Plate and Real Madrid legend: Alfredo Di Stéfano.