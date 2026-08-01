What Comes Next for Arne Slot After ‘Turning Down’ Lucrative Job?

Former Liverpool boss Arne Slot reportedly has no interest in taking over Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, leaving plenty of money on the table.

Slot has been out of work ever since Liverpool cut ties with him in May following a dismal sophomore stint on the touchline. The manager has stayed out of the spotlight in the ensuing months, but his name was once again thrust into the headlines after Eddie Howe stepped down from his post at Newcastle United.

The Magpies are expected to hire Matthias Jaissle as the Englishman’s replacement, leaving Al Ahli in need of a manager. Slot was linked with the soon-to-be open position, but ESPN report the 47-year-old has no plans of taking his talents to the Saudi Arabia.

Al Ahli no doubt would have laid out an impressive offer for Slot, but the club is hardly an enticing destination for a manager that led Liverpool to the Premier League title just two years ago.

What’s Next for Slot?

Arne Slot is waiting for an opportunity to return to club management in Europe. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

According to ESPN, Slot is “prioritizing” a return to club management in one of Europe’s top leagues. He has been contacted by teams in England, Germany and Italy this summer, but remains unattached.

Slot’s name was also tossed around as a potential replacement for Ronald Koeman at the helm of the Netherlands. Koeman stepped down as the national team’s manager after the Oranje’s round of 32 exit at the 2026 World Cup.

Slot could have started a new chapter of his career on the international stage, much like Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino, but all signs indicate the Dutchman is plotting his redemption at the club level.

After impressing during his days in charge of Feyenoord, Slot earned himself a three-year contract with Liverpool. Replacing the great Jürgen Klopp seemed like an impossible task, but the 47-year-old claimed Premier League glory in his debut season at Anfield.

Arne Slot made an instant impact at Anfield. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

The Reds followed up their 20th league title with an eye-watering summer spend, shelling out nearly £450 million ($606.7 million) to bring the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitiké to Merseyside. Yet they went trophyless, finishing fifth in the table and just barely qualifying for the Champions League.

Liverpool backed Slot the entire season, even when the manager had a public falling out with club icon Mohamed Salah. But once the dust settled, they ultimately sacked the Dutchman and replaced him with Andoni Iraola.

Any other off-season likely would have seen Slot snatched up by a top club in England, but Manchester City already had their man in Enzo Maresca, as did Chelsea with Xabi Alonso. Michael Carrick, meanwhile, earned his permanent place at Manchester United, much like Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham Hotspur.

Across Europe, Real Madrid handed the keys to José Mourinho, while Ruben Amorim took over AC Milan.

Slot now might be forced to wait until a major club is in need of a new manager mid-season. With how fast Europe’s elite go through managers, though, he could have a contract by January.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC