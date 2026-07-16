Arsenal ‘Agree’ $46 Million Transfer for Leandro Trossard Successor

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Club Brugge to sign Christos Tzolis for $46 million (€40 million, £34 million) as a replacement for the recently departed Leandro Trossard.

The Premier League champions have already strengthened a title-winning roster with the permanent signing of Piero Hincapié and the addition of backup goalkeeper Illan Meslier, and Tzolis will be a first attacking acquisition of the transfer window.

Having recently allowed Trossard to join Turkish giants Beşiktaş for $22.9 million (£17.1 million), Arsenal have wasted no time in recruiting his long-term successor.

The Athletic have revealed that the Gunners are “finalizing a move” for Club Brugge’s 24-year-old winger, who has previously played in the Premier League during a two-year spell at Norwich City.

Tzolis was not necessarily Arsenal’s first choice, however, as the club reportedly approached Juventus over Türkiye star Kenan Yıldız. The Turin side quickly said the 21-year-old is not for sale.

What Will Tzolis Offer Arsenal?

Tzolis has dazzled in Belgium. | Gregory Van Gansen/Photonews/Getty Images

The Greece international’s numbers speak for themselves. After struggling as a teenager with Norwich City in England, Tzolis joined Fortuna Düsseldorf in Germany and immediately blossomed in the second tier there, netting 24 goals in 37 appearances across the 2023–24 season.

Club Brugge snapped him up and were swiftly rewarded, Tzolis managing 35 goal involvements in his debut campaign in Belgium. Last season was even more prolific, with the versatile wide man providing 51 goals and assists across all competitions—eight of which came in the Champions League.

The forward is comfortable operating on either flank, but generally favors the left-hand side. That makes him a natural replacement for Trossard and pits him against new teammate Gabriel Martinelli, whose future in north London remains slightly uncertain.

Tzolis is lightning quick and unrelenting in the final third, although a return to the Premier League will be the ultimate test of his credentials. In Belgium’s Pro League last season, he led the charts for assists (23), chances created (135) and big chances created (25).

Mikel Arteta will be pleased with the financial backing he’s receiving. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Arteta will demand Tzolis work tirelessly out of possession, too, and that’s certainly one of the player’s strengths. No Club Brugge player recovered possession more frequently in the final third on average last season, while a team-high six yellow cards suggests he’s willing to get stuck into action.

Arsenal are unlikely to finish bolstering their forward line with the 34-cap international, though. The Gunners remain interested in signing England’s Morgan Rogers, with The Athletic reporting that a move for Tzolis is independent of any pursuit of Aston Villa’s prized asset.

Paris Saint-Germain ace Bradley Barcola is also on their wishlist, while the signing of ambitious target Julián Alvarez cannot be ruled out entirely.

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