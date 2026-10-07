Arsenal’s Defensive Worries Remain Despite Training Boost

Arsenal have experienced both defensive boosts and defensive setbacks during the September-October international break, with Ezri Konsa’s withdrawal from the England squad this week perhaps the most concerning moment.

Jurriën Timber is back from injury but is still operating with significant caution after only limited involvement on the field since missing the final two months of last season—barring 54 minutes in the Champions League final—and the 2026 World Cup.

On the plus side, Ben White, Piero Hincapié and Cristhian Mosquera are all back training. White and Mosquera were absent from Arsenal’s 3–0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion as club soccer paused. Hincapié was on the bench for that match but then didn’t report for Ecuador’s camp.

Ezri Konsa a Doubt for Arsenal’s Next Match

Ezri Konsa was playing in pain for England. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

According to England manager Thomas Tuchel, Konsa has been playing through plain in recent weeks. His participation with the Three Lions over the past fortnight therefore appears to have been a calculated gamble that didn’t pay off.

The center back played 90 minutes in the defeat to Spain, before sitting out the win over Czechia and then returning for another 90 minutes as England humiliated Croatia.

“Ezri came into camp with discomfort. [He] played against Spain which made it worse. He stayed in camp and tried everything for the match in Croatia and gave the green light,” Tuchel explained, which is sure to annoy Arsenal fans.

“Unfortunately, he got another hit on the quad and it caused some light trauma. We decided to not let him play through the pain again. Nothing major but not worth taking the risk.”

It puts a major doubt on whether Konsa, signed from Aston Villa late in the summer transfer window, will be available when Arsenal face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Konsa has already been plugging the gap next to Gabriel created by William Saliba’s back injury. The Frenchman is not expected back until November at the earliest, meaning Mosquera could get the nod to start against Leeds in his first appearance since Aug. 31. Match fitness is potentially an issue for the Spaniard, but Mikel Arteta is light on other center back options in peak health.

White and Hincapié are both natural center backs that have been repurposed since joining Arsenal. But White might be needed to play at least part of the Leeds match at right back.

Timber Continues Building Fitness With Caution

Jurriën Timber is being careful. | Roy Lazet/Soccrates/Getty Images

Timber started against Brighton and lasted an hour before being replaced by Martín Zubimendi, out of favor in midfield but becoming a familiar sight in defense. The Dutchman, who has been injured for an estimated 461 days since arriving at Arsenal in the summer of 2023, is clearly nervous about playing too hard too soon and aggravating more injury issues.

“I have to be very smart about the steps we take. Otherwise, I’ll suffer a setback, and I don’t want that,” Timber told reporters this week.

“I want to play every game and take part in every training session. However, the physios advise me on what is best for me. So, I need to listen to them carefully.”

During the international window, Timber played 10 minutes against Serbia last month, another 78 minutes against Greece, before staying on the bench for the reverse fixture with Serbia.