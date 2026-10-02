William Saliba Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Arsenal Star

William Saliba is reportedly on course for a return at some point in November, which would give Arsenal the chance to call upon their star center back for a crucial slate of wintry fixtures.

The Gunners have been forced to navigate the entire campaign without their best defender thus far. Mikel Arteta’s revered rearguard had remained largely intact without Saliba before Brighton & Hove Albion brutally exposed its vulnerable side just before the international break.

Saliba was forced to watch that capitulation from the sidelines, a position he has occupied since giving in to the pain of a long-running back injury over the summer. The France international gritted his teeth throughout Arsenal’s Premier League run-in and progression to the Champions League final before eventually getting forced off in the World Cup semifinal defeat to Spain.

It’s been a waiting game for those in north London ever since, with Arteta reluctant to provide any update aside from the “long-term” nature of the injury. However, fears that Arsenal may not be able to count upon Saliba until 2027 have been quelled by these latest developments.

What Injury Does William Saliba Have?

A back injury has got the better of Saliba. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Saliba has been lumbering through matches with a back problem for months. The 25-year-old would go multiple days after games without being able to move after accepting pain-killing injections to get onto the pitch.

It was decided that surgery could be avoided but Saliba would have to rest, which is not something that comes naturally. Arsenal’s star man had missed just 10 of the club’s previous 114 Premier League matches before his current absence, forever making himself available for a demanding manager.

If Arteta is to get Saliba back to full fitness, he will have to refrain from throwing him into the mix for a little bit longer.

When Will William Saliba Be Back From Injury?

William Saliba could not withstand the pain any longer. | Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images

The timeline for Saliba’s recovery is still vague, but L’Équipe report that the center back could be on the pitch again at “sometime in November.”

The French outlet quotes a source who warns: “He knows he has to take his time. He’s suffered too much and wants to return at 100%” even if Saliba “misses it terribly.”

After more than two months on the sidelines already, any hurried return could spark a setback which ultimately leads to more time in the treatment room. Given the fixtures Arsenal have on the horizon, they cannot afford to fumble Saliba’s return.

The Arsenal Matches William Saliba Could Return for

William Saliba (in black) could be fit in time to tangle with Kylian Mbappé again. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Arsenal’s run of matches immediately after the November international break have the potential to be season-defining. It’s not yet clear if Saliba will be fit by the time the Gunners head up to Newcastle United but they could do with the added layer of security he offers at a particularly unhappy hunting ground.

Prior to last season’s dramatic victory, which was only earned by two goals from the 84th minute onward, Arsenal had lost three straight visits to St James’ Park. That long journey north could be the last time the team has to venture beyond London until January—although, what the fixture list lacks in travel is made up for by difficulty.

There are two marquee Champions League fixtures against Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid which bookend a devilish sequence of domestic grudge matches as November bleads into December.

Date Opponent Competition Nov. 21, 2026 Newcastle (A) Premier League Nov. 24, 2026 Borussia Dortmund (H) Champions League Nov. 29, 2026 Man City (H) Premier League Dec. 2, 2026 Brentford (A) Premier League Dec. 5, 2026 Tottenham (A) Premier League Dec. 9, 2026 Real Madrid (H) Champions League Dec. 12, 2026 Bournemouth (H) Premier League w/c Dec. 14, 2026 TBD Carabao Cup quarterfinals Dec. 19, 2026 Man Utd (H) Premier League

Manchester City travel to the Emirates at the end of the month. It remains to be seen at what stage the administration process of their case with the Premier League will be by the time of that clash, yet it will be a fixture full of meaning and menace regardless.

Brentford are rarely hospitable hosts for any club, let alone another London rival, while the trip to Tottenham Hotspur is a fixture which needs little billing. Spurs have lost the last five north London derbies and are winless against their fiercest rivals since May 2022, when Antonio Conte was at the helm.

Former Tottenham midfielder Michael Carrick defeated Arsenal on his most recent trip to the Emirates, ending Manchester United’s eight-year wait for a Premier League win at the venue. The Red Devils have scarcely been able to replicate the heights of that cavorting triumph since Carrick’s permanent appointment over the summer and they may find it a lot trickier to get the better of Arsenal if Saliba is fully fit and in defense.