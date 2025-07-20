Arsenal’s Dream 2025–26 Summer Transfer Window
For three seasons running, it’s been the same agonising tale for Arsenal, but 2025–26 offers the Gunners a fresh dawn.
Mikel Arteta’s men have finished second in the Premier League for three years on the spin and their silverware drought—excluding the Community Shield—has now been extended to five full seasons. Despite consistently being in the hunt for the top prizes, they have fallen frustratingly short.
Arsenal will be desperate to go one step further next season and get their hands on the Premier League title, or, at the very least, some form of major trophy. To achieve their ambition, they must have an excellent summer transfer window.
Here is how Arsenal’s dream window could pan out.
Positions to Strengthen
Arsenal have made four additions to their squad already as they look to fine-tune their impressive cohort. Kepa Arrizabalaga is an unspectacular signing but has been drafted in as the club’s second-choice goalkeeper, while Christian Nørgaard is an unglamorous but smart recruit to bolster the midfield.
Martín Zubimendi was Arsenal’s first blockbuster signing of the summer and fills a significant void, with the club previously lacking a truly elite defensive midfielder. Declan Rice can play that position impressively but has been utilised in a box-to-box function for the Gunners, where he has thrived. Thomas Partey’s departure also means that the £51 million ($68.4 million) deal for the 26-year-old was essential.
Noni Madueke was not a signing expected at the beginning of the window but he provides some much-needed depth out wide. The £52 million ($69.8 million) winger has arrived from Chelsea to provide competition on the flanks, with his versatility a hugely desirable asset for Arteta.
But there is still one glaring weakness in Arsenal’s squad: the centre-forward position. Arsenal desperately need an orthodox and clinical No.9 capable of firing them to Europe’s top prizes, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus still yet to entirely convince in the role.
Dream Signings
There are no longer any doubts over Arsenal’s preferred striker. Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres has been admired by the club for some time and the Gunners are now edging closer to finalising a deal for the 27-year-old. The north Londoners have agreed personal terms with the Swede and are entering the final stages of negotiations with the Lisbon giants for their prized asset.
Gyökeres, who has scored 97 goals across the past two terms, will be an exceptional addition for the Gunners and exactly what Arteta needs in the forward department. The Scandi sharpshooter already has experience in English football and has repeatedly proven just how clinical he can be.
Arsenal’s squad looks set after the arrival of Gyökeres but potential departures could force them back into the market.
Dream Departures
Arsenal will need to sell players in order to raise funds for summer recruits, with the club having already removed Partey, Jorginho, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney from the wage bill.
There are still areas where the squad can be trimmed, however, with Oleksandr Zinchenko perhaps one of the simplest routes to recouping funds. The 28-year-old started just five Premier League games last season but could raise some money by departing on a permanent transfer.
Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fábio Vieira both spent last season on loan in Europe and neither appear to have a long-term future with the Gunners. The duo could help Arsenal’s financial situation and seem destined to leave this summer.
Reiss Nelson will almost certainly depart the Emirates after an underwhelming, injury-hit loan stint at Fulham. Jakub Kiwior could leave at centre-back as he searches for more minutes, but he would only be allowed to exit if the Gunners can find a replacement.
Arsenal 2025–26 Dream Starting Lineup
Arsenal’s defence will be unchanged from last season given the quality they boast across the backline and in between the sticks. In midfield, Zubimendi will come into the team, sandwiched in between Martin Ødegaard and Rice in one of the best engine rooms across Europe.
At the top end of the pitch, Arsenal will be much-changed. While Bukayo Saka’s place in the team is under absolutely no threat, Havertz will be relegated to the bench once Gyökeres arrives at the Emirates. Madueke will compete fiercely with Gabriel Martinelli for a starting position on the left wing.
Arsenal’s 2025–26 dream XI (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyökeres, Madueke.