Arsenal’s Latest ‘Departure’ Paves Way for Bruno Guimaraes’s Arrival

After just one season in a red shirt, Arsenal midfielder Christian Nørgaard has reportedly reached an agreement in principle to join Everton.

Nørgaard, who made the move to north London from Brentford last summer, struggled to break into Mikel Arteta’s team, becoming just another face in an already-crowded engine room. Instead of fighting for more minutes in 2026–27, the Denmark international is opting for a fresh start on Merseyside.

The Athletic report Everton struck a $9.4 million (£7 million) deal for Nørgaard. Should the agreement be formalized, the midfielder will undergo a medical next week before he makes the Hill Dickinson Stadium his new home.

The 32-year-old, who is to be a replacement for the departed Idrissa Gueye, only made 20 appearances for the Gunners last season, but his years wearing the captain’s armband for Brentford prove he is more than capable of starting in the Premier League. He will have much less competition for minutes at Everton than he did at the Emirates Stadium.

What Nørgaard’s Exit Means for Bruno Guimarães Pursuit

Bruno Guimarães is under contract with Newcastle until June 2028. | Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

Arsenal have spent much of the summer transfer window chasing Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães. The Gunners already saw bids for £55 million ($73 million) and £70 million ($93.2 million) rejected by the Magpies, who value their star midfielder around £93 million ($124 million).

Reports claim that the defending Premier League champions are prepared to spend £80 million ($107.5 million) to bring Guimarães to north London. The Brazilian is thought to be keen on a move, now more than ever following Eddie Howe’s departure.

There were concerns about paying so much money for a 28-year-old when Arteta already has so many midfield options, but Nørgaard’s impending exit frees up some space in the engine room, paving the way for Guimarães.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are now set to “accelerate and close” a deal for the Newcastle midfielder as soon as possible. Guimarães would be joining Martin Ødegaard, Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, Eberechi Eze and Ethan Nwaneri in Arteta’s midfield ranks.

Arsenal’s Quiet Summer Is Turning Up the Volume

Mikel Arteta is hoping to welcome two blockbuster arrivals. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Nørgaard’s exit for a rather low fee hardly makes waves compared to the other moves happening across the Premier League in the summer transfer market. Yet it could be the trigger Arsenal needs to finally make a big splash.

Up until now, the Gunners only welcomed two new faces to the Emirates. Christos Tzolis made the move from Club Brugge for £34 million ($45.4 million) to replace Leandro Trossard, while goalkeeper Illan Meslier joined as a free agent.

Piero Hincapié also completed his permanent move from Bayer Leverkusen.

It felt like only a matter of time, though, before the English champions joined Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the transfer headlines. Guimarães’s arrival could kick start what could be a thrilling August for Arteta, especially if the midfielder helps convince his fellow countryman Vinícius Júnior to follow him to north London.

Reports claim the Real Madrid winger is open to joining Arsenal, but his priority remains getting a new contract over the line with the 15-time European champions. If the two parties cannot come to an agreement, then the Gunners are waiting to swoop in and potentially add one of the best wingers in the world to their ranks.

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