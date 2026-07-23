Arsenal are reportedly set to submit an official $93.2 million (£70 million) bid for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães.

The Gunners previously saw a $73 million (£55 million) offer swiftly rejected by the Magpies, who are no doubt desperate to keep their captain at St James’ Park after already losing Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer.

Arsenal, though, have come back to the table with an improved bid. BBC Sport report the defending Premier League champions are preparing the significantly larger offer to bring the Brazilian to north London, where he would join a crowded midfield engine room.

Fabrizio Romano adds Arsenal have already agreed to personal terms with Guimarães, which means the only thing standing in the way of the 28-year-old wearing red next season is Newcastle, who were previously thought to have no intention of selling.

Newcastle’s ‘Response’ Brings Another Roadblock

Newcastle United do not want to part ways with Bruno Guimarães. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

According to Romano, Newcastle are expected to reject Arsenal’s improved bid for Guimarães. Previous reports claim the club is holding out for an offer in the range of $124 million (£93.1 million), which is more or less what Tottenham Hotspur shelled out for Tonali.

The Gunners have already shown they do not want to break the bank this summer, bowing out of the race for Morgan Rogers and letting Chelsea pay a record-breaking $157 million (£117 million) for the former Aston Villa man. The English champions have also retreated from dream target Julián Alvarez, whose price tag keeps getting set higher and higher by Atlético Madrid.

Still, Romano reports Arsenal believe they can get a deal done for Guimarães without overpaying. Even if the club has to submit a third offer, there is still confident that Newcastle will agree for a fee just a little higher than $93.2 million (£70 million).

Bruno Guimarães is under contract with Newcastle until June 2028. | Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

Guimarães spent the last five seasons at Newcastle, making 195 appearances along the way. He helped the club end its 70-year domestic trophy drought in 2024–25 by beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

A move to Arsenal, though, would see Guimarães in prime position to challenge for the Premier League, as well as the Champions League, opportunities he would not have if he stays with the Magpies.

The 28-year-old would be joining Martin Ødegaard, Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, Eberechi Eze, Ethan Nwaneri and Christian Nørgaard in Mikel Arteta’s busy midfield ranks. But it goes without saying the all-action Guimarães would slot right into the Spaniard’s best XI, perhaps even pushing club captain Ødegaard a little further out the door.

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