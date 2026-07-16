Christos Tzolis: What Arsenal Will Get by Signing Club Brugge Star

Arsenal are close to their first signing in the overhaul of their forward line this summer, turning to one of Europe’s secondary leagues for reinforcements.

Christos Tzolis is certainly not a household name yet, but that hasn’t dissuaded the Premier League champions from agreeing a $46 million (€40 million, £34 million) deal with Club Brugge for his signature.

Despite a title-winning campaign, Arsenal’s offensive unit still needs strengthening to ensure Mikel Arteta needn’t rely so heavily on his watertight defense next term. The arrival of Tzolis certainly adds quality and depth, especially after the recent departure of Leandro Trossard to Beşiktaş.

While unlikely to be Arsenal’s most glamorous transfer of an exciting summer, the 24-year-old remains an astute pick-up capable of flourishing in north London. But what exactly can supporters expect from the Greece international?

What Type of Player Is Tzolis?

Tzolis has previously hurt Atlético Madrid in the Champions League. | Alex Bierens de Haan/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Fortunately for Arsenal, Tzolis already has a sprinkling of Premier League experience. Formerly of Norwich City between 2021 and 2023, he made 14 appearances in England’s top flight, albeit struggling to make a notable impact as a youngster.

A subsequent move to Fortuna Düsseldorf ignited his career, however, and a switch to Club Brugge in 2024 allowed him to showcase his clinical and creative edge.

Across the last two seasons, Tzolis has totted up an impressive 86 goal involvements in all competitions. That total has admittedly been boosted by the quality of Belgium’s Pro League, but the versatile wide man has still supplied a combined 11 goals and assists in the Champions League (including qualifying).

Tzolis, as all wingers must be, is pretty quick, too. In Europe last season, he clocked a top speed of 20.5 mph, tying him with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and making him marginally quicker than speedsters like Alphonso Davies, Luis Díaz and Raphinha.

Christos Tzolis 2025–26 Belgian Pro League, Champions League Stats

Statistic Belgian Pro League Champions League Proper Matches Played 36 8 Goals 17 2 Assists 23 1 Expected Goals (xG) 17.4 2.32 Chances Created 135 13 Successful Dribbles Percentage 50.6% 50.0% Defensive Contributions 75 27

While Tzolis prefers operating from the left wing, which allows him to cut inside on his preferred right foot, the burgeoning star is also capable of thriving on the right-hand side. He’s a natural replacement for Trossard and will contest a starting berth with Gabriel Martinelli moving forward.

Tzolis generally completes one in two dribbles, using his low center of gravity and searing speed to overcome opposition fullbacks. Once he beats his marker, he boasts the quality to either find the net himself or tee up a teammate. Nobody could better his tally of 23 assists, 135 chances created and 25 big chances manufactured in Belgium last term.

Out of possession, Tzolis is a willing runner. Leading Club Brugge in the 2025–26 Pro League for recoveries in the final third per 90 (0.8), he also averaged 2.2 defensive contributions each match, and Arteta will demand even more defensive work from his incoming recruit next term.

What Does Tzolis Signing Mean for Arsenal’s Summer Business?

Morgan Rogers is on Arsenal’s wishlist. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal will not stop their recruitment drive with Tzolis. Reports of their agreement with Club Brugge have reiterated their stance on further attacking reinforcements, with the Gunners eager to sign more forwards as Arteta looks to build a dynasty.

Morgan Rogers is seemingly their priority target, with the Aston Villa and England winger having emerged as one of the Premier League’s leading attacking midfielders under the watch of ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery. However, with a potential price tag of $175 million (£130 million), he won’t come cheap.

Arsenal are seemingly still in the market for another out-and-out winger and are among the suitors of Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola. Another young superstar with a high valuation, the sale of Martinelli would possibly be required before any deal with the Frenchman can materialize.

Elsewhere in attack, the Gunners are still pursuing Atlético Madrid ace Julián Alvarez. While the Argentina striker prefers a move to Barcelona, Arsenal cannot be ruled out of the race for his signature just yet.

How Arsenal Could Line Up With Tzolis

Arsenal would have options—especially if other big signings follow. | FotMob

Whether Tzolis is an automatic starter next season hinges on Arsenal’s recruitment during the remainder of the summer. The addition of Rogers, who can play out wide, or Barcola would push him down the pecking order, while Martinelli’s future will also influence his role.

The Greek star will need time to adapt to the Premier League and Arteta might want to ease him into the starting XI.

Elsewhere in the team, Arsenal have no need to alter their impenetrable defense moving forward, but strong links with Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães could hand Declan Rice a new midfield partner for the second summer running. That may put Martin Ødegaard’s place in the team at risk long-term, but his flashes of brilliance at the World Cup with Norway won’t have gone unnoticed.

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