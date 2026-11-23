Arsenal’s Champions League campaign continues on home soil, as last season’s beaten finalists welcome Borussia Dortmund to Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening.

It’s been 12 years since these two teams last locked horns, although Dortmund did make the trip to north London earlier this year for what proved to be a miserable outing against Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The visitors enter this league phase duel in high spirits, having capitalized on Bayern Munich’s Friday night slip-up to move to the top of the Bundesliga table. Dortmund edged past the woeful Borussia Mönchengladbach to leapfrog Bayern, who are without Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane for the next three months.

Their credentials were laid bare at the Allianz Arena before the international break, and now Niko Kovač’s side are aiming to secure a statement result against one of the favorites to win the competition. Just a point but nine places separate the two teams in the league phase table after four matches.

Here’s how the both sides could line up at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund

Goalkeeper David Raya underwent an MRI on Sunday to determine the extent of the shoulder injury that forced him off during Saturday’s 2–2 draw at Newcastle United. It was an innocuous incident, yet Raya was in obvious discomfort as he made his way off the field.

While supporters are hoping that their outstanding No. 1 has avoided the worst-case scenario, they know he’ll be absent here, at least. Kepa Arrizabalaga will fill in.

William Saliba was back among the substitutes at the weekend, and the Frenchman could make his first appearance of the season here, potentially offering Gabriel respite. The Brazilian was seen holding his hip in the first half against Newcastle, but played on and completed 90 minutes.

Myles Lewis-Skelly may get a welcome start ahead of Bruno Guimarães, who hasn’t yet found his groove, with Martín Zubimendi nursing a hamstring injury. Bukayo Saka is out until Christmas, but Noni Madueke is relishing the responsibility of mitigating his absence.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Kepa; White, Konsa, Saliba, Hincapié;

Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Tzolis; Gyökeres.

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Kovač has dabbled with a back four this season, but has primarily opted for three center backs and we’ll likely see the visitors deploy a 3-4-2-1 against the Gunners.

Dortmund were without Serhou Guirassy, who’s scored four of their seven Champions League goals this season, due to a muscle injury at the weekend, and the quick turnaround should see the striker miss out midweek, too.

Fábio Silva stepped up in his absence at the weekend, and will do so again on Tuesday. The Portuguese forward earned his first international call-up since 2024 in November, but didn’t feature for Jorge Jesus’ side.

Dortmund are also without Emre Can, Samuele Inácio and Giannis Konstantelias due to long-term injuries. Carney Chukwuemeka and Justin Lerma are doubts.

Dortmund predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Kobel; Gadou, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Svensson; Sabitzer, Beier; Silva.