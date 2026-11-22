The circumstances of David Raya’s departure from Arsenal’s 2–2 draw with Newcastle United seemed so innocuous that many initially accused the goalkeeper of feigning injury to give his side a tactical time-out.

It soon became clear that was not the case. Raya was left in obvious discomfort following an accidental collision with Newcastle’s William Osula and was emotional as he left the field supporting his left arm with the help of a member of Arsenal’s medical team.

The prospect of losing arguably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League—if not the world—is clearly a concerning one for Arsenal fans, who are nervously waiting for updates on Raya’s condition and future availability.

Here’s all we know about Raya’s setback.

What Injury Does David Raya Have?

It was not immediately clear what had happened to Raya. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

“Obviously it’s not good David had to come off but at the moment I don’t know [the prognosis],” Arteta said after the game, revealing the goalkeeper will be sent for further scans to determine the nature of his injury.

While Raya left the field holding his forearm, the feeling is that he was supporting his shoulder. The limited nature of the contact involved in the incident may well point to a dislocation or a strain.

Figuring out the severity of Raya’s injury is crucial for Arsenal, given his time on the sideline could range from a matter of days to several months.

In Raya’s place, fellow Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to start for Mikel Arteta’s side. Illan Meslier was signed in the summer as third choice and is likely to be promoted to the matchday squad during Raya’s absence.

When Will David Raya Return for Arsenal?

Kepa Arrizabalaga will take Raya’s place. | Harvey Murphy - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal fans will hope for positive news regarding Raya, who may well be back before the end of the month in the best-case scenario. Unfortunately, any internal damage will require weeks, perhaps months, on the sidelines.

Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund is certain to come too soon for Raya and, perhaps most concerningly, the same can likely be said for the Premier League clash with Manchester City on Nov. 29.

December brings plenty of significant fixtures for Arteta’s side. Real Madrid visit the Emirates in the Champions League on Dec. 9, three days after a north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal also take on Manchester United on Dec. 20, less than a month after Raya suffered the injury, before closing out the calendar year against Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Arsenal’s Upcoming Fixtures

Fixture Date Borussia Dortmund (H) Nov. 24 Man City (H) Nov. 29 Brentford (A) Dec. 2 Tottenham (A) Dec. 6 Real Madrid (H) Dec. 9 Bournemouth (H) Dec. 13 Man Utd (H) Dec. 20 Crystal Palace (A) Dec. 27 Fulham (A) Dec. 30