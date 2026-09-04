Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea: Saka in the Spotlight for Big Game

Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season comes under threat against sharpshooting Chelsea on Sunday.

The London rivals have both won their opening two matches of the campaign, but the route to six points has been simpler for the Gunners. Their 3–0 win over Coventry City was followed by a hard-fought 1–0 victory against Aston Villa, where they limited their hosts to zero shots on target.

Arsenal’s imperious defense isn’t even at full strength due to injuries in Mikel Arteta’s squad, and the Spaniard has a few selection dilemmas ahead of his side’s toughest test of the season yet.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Ezri Konsa could make his first Arsenal start.

Pick Your Arsenal XI!

GK: David Raya—The Spaniard has made an encouraging start towards winning a fourth Premier League Golden Glove award, with routine clean sheets during his opening two outings.

RB: Ben White—Jurriën Timber’s continued absence has offered White a run of starts at right back. The Englishman has been watertight so far, but faces some dazzling, in-form Chelsea forwards this weekend.

CB: Ezri Konsa—With Cristhian Mosquera an injury doubt, Konsa could earn his first start for the Gunners. The 28-year-old made his debut off the bench against former employers Villa last Monday.

CB: Gabriel—A testing battle with compatriot João Pedro awaits for Gabriel. The Chelsea forward scored seven times in preseason and has registered four goal involvements in his first two Premier League matches.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Arteta has given Calafiori freedom to take up advanced positions and the Italian has rewarded his manager with assists against Coventry and Villa.

CM: Declan Rice—Chelsea’s midfield is one of their weaker areas following the departure of Enzo Fernández late in the window—Rice will be expected to dominate the battle in central areas.

CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly—It feels quite some time since genuine questions were being asked over Lewis-Skelly’s future. The youngster has made an excellent start to the campaign in midfield.

RW: Bukayo Saka—It was Saka’s goal that earned Arsenal three vital points at Villa Park, meaning he’s now scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since Nov. 2024.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—The captain has silenced his naysayers during the early weeks of the season. A sumptuous Community Shield display has been followed by two typically graceful performances.

LW: Christos Tzolis—Tzolis should retain his starting berth despite being withdrawn at halftime against Villa as he flirted with a red card. The Greek winger only has Eberechi Eze for competition now Gabriel Martinelli has left.

ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz has won the battle with Viktor Gyökeres for the time being and has three goals in six appearances against former club Chelsea.