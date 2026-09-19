Arsenal Set Fire to Four Core Mikel Arteta Principles in Brutal Reality Check

FALMER, England — Mikel Arteta predicted that his Arsenal side’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon would be “a beautiful game to watch, I’m sure.” For the hosts, it certainly was.

From the perspective of the defending Premier League champions, it was a horror show.

While the margin of victory may have flattered Brighton, Arteta could scarcely argue with the outcome, which was a consequence of Arsenal’s players doing precisely the opposite of all that made them champions last season.

Arrogance

Arsenal were battered by the Seagulls. | Clive Rose/Getty Images

There has been a strut and a swagger to Arsenal this season, and justifiably so. After two decades as the butt of so many jokes and taunts, some fans could be forgiven for enjoying the moment. The trains from London to Brighton packed with well-lubricated fans bellowed out North London Forever, much to the displeasure of all those unwitting passengers making a harmless trip to the seaside.

However, one of the best qualities of Arteta’s side has been a distinct lack of arrogance, humbly going about whatever game plan offered the best route to success. There was none of that this weekend.

Arsenal were up against the best pressing side in the Premier League, a team buoyed by suffocating Manchester United into submission three days ago and celebrating the club’s 125th anniversary. In the face of all that, the Gunners willingly played into Brighton’s hands by insisting on trying to pass through the press. They walked into the bear pit wearing a jacket made of freshly caught salmon.

The visitors could not get out of their own half. David Raya repeatedly skewed the ball out of play, Martin Ødegaard got dizzy pirouetting on the spot in search of a free passing lane while Ezri Konsa seemed to be playing with a blue cape dangling from his neck, such was the omnipresence of Brighton players on his back.

Kai Havertz dropped all the way into his own defensive third to help with this flawed attempt at building from the back which had persisted into the second half. The German didn’t have the solution either and gave up the corner from which Chema Andrés scored Brighton’s third.

It readily became apparent that Arsenal’s best route to goal would come from going over the top of Brighton’s press—as Chelsea had done to such devastating effect earlier this season. Xabi Alonso saw his side attempt just two passes inside their own box across the entire 90 minutes, denying Brighton’s main weapon any ammunition. Arsenal would end the match with 46 short passes right in front of their goal.

Arteta is no stranger to adapting his game plan to suit the opposition. Quite why he didn’t can only be left to speculation but it felt poignant that Arsenal should take such an obdurate stance at Brighton against Fabian Hürzeler, the manager who accused the champions of “not playing football” on their last visit to the south coast. They were duped into playing the wrong game on Saturday.

Lack of Self-Awareness

Ezri Konsa (center) suffered his first defeat as amn Arsenal player. | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Regardless of Hürzeler’s barbs, it’s a well-established concept that Arsenal do not like being pressed. Manchester City set the blueprint in last season’s Carabao Cup final and it was one which other Premier League teams took up. Arsenal conceded as many as eight high turnovers in two different top-flight matches last term—against Bournemouth and Aston Villa—and lost both games.

Declan Rice’s evident panic at the prospect of playing a pass under even a whisper of pressure with his left foot didn’t help. Arsenal have an oddly one-footed set of outfielders, with Christos Tzolis marooned on the left wing the only exception, which makes Brighton’s job twice as straightforward: If you know Ødegaard isn’t going to use his right foot as anything more than a crutch, you only have to press half of his body.

Bruno Guimarães, billed as the solution to this issue, the scalpel to cut through the mass of flesh charging at Arsenal, was the most tentative passer of them all. Every first touch seemed trapped under his body, forcing him to seek out contact from one of the hassling Brighton players in a pitiful attempt to win a free kick.

This sense of panic had been absorbed by the substitutes; Mikel Merino stumbled over his own laces in the act of trying to play his first pass.

Defensively Frail

Pascal Groß deserves his flowers. pic.twitter.com/fL8PfylD5W — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) September 19, 2026

This was a clash between the best defense in the league and the most potent attack. Brighton’s unstoppable force ran right through Arsenal’s evidently movable object.

Brighton rattled off 17 shots, the most any Premier League team has managed against Arsenal since Manchester United’s punchy display on the opening day of last season. The vast majority of these clearest chances came from Brighton’s high turnovers, yet the Seagulls actually scored with more hopeful efforts from outside the box.

The entire Arsenal backline backed off both Pascal Groß and Charalampos Kostoulas when they unleashed their efforts from range in the first half. This is a known weakness for Raya, who concedes at a far more frequent (and unexpected) rate when trying to track down long-distance shots compared to attempts in the box.

David Raya’s Long-Range Weakness

Statistic (PL since August 2025) Inside the Box Outside the Box Goals Conceded 21 9 Shots Faced 73 26 Conversion Rate 28.8% 34.6% xGOT Faced 25.25 2.96 Goals Prevented +4.25 -6.04

Data via FotMob.

After tumbling behind to Groß’s opener, Arsenal let themselves get unusually ragged in search of an equalizer. Bukayo Saka almost found the goal before halftime but that rare foray forward only served to leave his team exposed, Brighton did not need a second invitation to spear through an unusually disparate set of red shirts.

Ill-Discipline

Declan Rice was fortunate to not get sent off. | Gareth Fuller/PA Images/Getty Images

There was a point when Arsenal could scarcely get through a game without a red card during the early days of Arteta. Like most of the bad habits which he inherited, Arteta ironed out those wrinkles, going more than a year without a Premier League red card. Rice should perhaps have broken that streak with a petulant swipe at Malick Yalcouyé on the cusp of the full-time whistle.

Arsenal’s normally placid midfielder had been spiraling for half an hour by that point. Rice was visibly appalled by the suggestion that he, rather than the oncoming Martín Zubimendi, would be shoehorned into the right-back slot for the last 30 minutes, flinging his arms around with the sulky look of a teenager before trudging to the flank.

Arteta has ruled with an iron fist throughout his tenure in north London, invariably offloading the few figures who dared question his authority. This current roster is a collection of his disciples. “Honestly,” Ødegaard has said, “I challenge anyone to come away from a meeting with Arteta and not believe everything he tells you.”

Rice certainly looked like he needed a little more convincing on Saturday. Arsenal’s overall performance was the most compelling case anyone could need that their Premier League title defense won’t be so straightforward.