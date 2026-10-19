Arsenal’s Seven Alternatives to Hiring Mikel Arteta—and What Happened to Them

Mikel Arteta was one of at least eight genuine candidates Arsenal considered to replace Unai Emery in 2019, a new book has claimed.

The former midfielder had previously been considered for the position after Arsène Wenger’s departure in 2018, but the Gunners opted for the proven track record of serial Europa League winner Unai Emery. That experiment ended after a year and a half, forcing Arsenal to go draw up another list of candidates.

After having one manager for 22 years, the Gunners were chasing their second permanent boss in less than 18 months. Then-sporting director Edu Gaspar cast a wide net, as revealed by The Telegraph’s Sam Dean in his new book, Arsenal: The Inside Story of Arsenal’s Rebirth Under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta was initially thought to be “closer to the lower end” of the list, with everyone from the established elite to arch rivals considered.

What Happened to the Managers on Arsenal’s Shortlist

Mikel Arteta

Teams since 2019: Arsenal

Arteta had no managerial experience to call upon during the interview process, only pointing toward an acceptable playing career in north London as well as a trophy-laden spell as Pep Guardiola’s assistant Manchester City manager.

Yet, Arteta had been preparing for life in the dugout since he was 26 and sidelined with a torn ACL at Everton. The wild-eyed coach managed to get his feverish ambition across during a meeting with Edu at his home.

“I spoke to him about the squad, the culture, the strategy and everything that I had thought in my six months inside the club,” Edu told Dean. “And Mikel was extremely prepared for the conversation. He was prepared to such a level that it felt like he was inside the club already. He presented and spoke about everything. Everything.

“It was extremely impressive, the way he presented his strategy, the way he was seeing the club and also the excitement he had to start the project. I was like: ‘Wow, this guy is prepared—to the next level.’”

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino (left) could have filled Arteta’s shoes. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Teams since 2019: PSG, Chelsea, USMNT

This is undoubtedly the most shocking revelation from the report. A matter of weeks after getting sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal’s mutually detested rivals, Mauricio Pochettino was engaged in “serious conversations” about taking over on the other side of north London.

The Argentine coach would move to another London rival, spending a solitary season at Chelsea, but that was almost four years removed from his Spurs spell. Given the sustained struggles the club have endured in recent seasons, Pochettino has been forgiven for that indiscretion in Tottenham and openly pined for a return to the Premier League for much of his spell as U.S. men’s national team manager.

Carlo Ancelotti

Don Carlo keeps his head, when all around are losing theirs. pic.twitter.com/y342UYCjZz — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) June 29, 2026

Teams since 2019: Everton, Real Madrid, Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti’s career was at a crossroads in the winter of 2019. The serial title winner had been chewed up and spat out by the meat grinder at Napoli and was willing to look beyond the absolute elite. That was proven by his decision to join Everton later that month, watching on from the same set of stands which contained Arteta as the two new managers’ teams played out a grim goalless draw neither wanted to be associated with.

It was during an innocuous phonecall to his former club Real Madrid about any potential loanees, the topic of the club’s empty dugout was raise. “‘If no players,’ I said, ‘Could you use a new manager?’” Ancelotti would later recall. “‘Do you know anybody?’ came the response. ‘Do you not remember what we did in 2014?’ I responded. There was a silence.”

Florentino Pérez was convinced and Ancelotti won another league title and Champions League with Real Madrid in 2024. The Brazil national team was far more proactive with its pursuit of the wily Italian, who eventually took over shortly before the 2026 World Cup. Thus far, it hasn’t been nearly as successful as his second spell in Spain.

Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira was born in Senegal before winning the World Cup with France. | Clement MAHOUDEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Teams since 2019: Nice, Crystal Palace, Strasbourg, Genoa, Senegal

Unlike Arteta, Patrick Vieira actually had some managerial experience to go alongside his former playing career in red. The New York City FC and Nice coach was ultimately overlooked by the Gunners before he eventually got his shot at the Premier with Crystal Palace in 2021.

Vieira maintained the status quo of a 12th-placed Premier League finish while also inspiring a run to the FA Cup semifinals in his debut season. However, he wouldn’t make it to the end of his second campaign, enduring a 13-match winless run before his abrupt exit. Ironically enough, Arteta’s Arsenal delivered the final twist of the knife with a 4–1 win at the Emirates.

Roberto Martinez

No one speaks as well as Roberto Martínez. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Teams since 2019: Belgium, Portugal

It is a minor miracle that Roberto Martínez didn’t get the Arsenal job. There are few more convincing talkers in the sport than the former Wigan Athletic and Everton boss, who has left many a press pack bewitched by his convincing dialogue after a decidedly underwhelming display on the pitch.

Martínez was at the helm of Belgium’s so-called Golden Generation at the time, remaining in his position until a group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup finally concluded his disappointing tenure. Unfazed by the wasted talent, Portugal entrusted Martínez with its great crop of young talent, only to see the Spanish tactician insist on building everything around an aging Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vítor Pereira

Vítor Pereira made his way to the Premier League. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

Teams since 2019: Shanghai SIPG, Fenerbahçe, Corinthians, Flamengo, Al Shabab, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest

That Vítor Pereira was even in discussion for the position considering he was managing in the Chinese top flight at the time shows how varied Edu’s search was. The circuitous career of the explosive Portuguese coach would eventually lead him to the Premier League, where he first staved off relegation at Wolverhampton Wanderers before repeating the trick at Nottingham Forest.

Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann did not make it to the end of the World Cup. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Teams since 2019: RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Germany

Julian Nagelsmann was the managerial must-have in 2019. The youngest permanent head coach in Bundesliga history was in the process of evolving RB Leipzig’s ingrained playing style.

Bayern Munich would eventually take the gamble on the prodigious tactician although his eccentricities ultimately proved too much for the established European behemoth. Nagelsmann’s dismissal 2023 came after reports that his skateboarding around the training ground had not gone down well.

It was a case of dire results and a listless round of 32 exit against Paraguay which forced his Germany exit during the 2026 World Cup.

Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has a very distinct style. | Davide Casentini/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Teams since 2019: Juventus, AC Milan, Napoli

One day before Arsenal officially announced the appointment of Arteta, Massimiliano Allegri gave an interview to ESPN revealing that he did not own a laptop or desktop computer and how he has always ignored physical data. “I always tell my assistants to look at how the players move their legs, not the computer,” he argued.

This bizarrely backward view ensured that Allegri spent two years in the managerial wilderness before returning to the club that had previously hired him, Juventus.

After winning four Serie A titles on the spin during the Bianconeri’s period of unrivaled domestic dominance, Allegri is yet to repeat the feat, consistently delivering a dutifully dour brand of soccer that would make Arteta’s pragmatic style look like prime Barcelona.