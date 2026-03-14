Arsenal vs. Everton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

A potentially season-defining week in Arsenal’s so far prosperous 2025–26 season begins against Everton on Saturday.

A critical three games beckon for Mikel Arteta’s quadruple-chasing outfit before the March international break. In the week, the Gunners were reminded, despite the seemingly kind path that’s been mapped out for them to the Champions League final, that success in Europe’s elite competition is mightily difficult to attain, and a A 1–1 draw in Leverkusen means it’s all to play for in north London on Tuesday night.

Arteta will also be scheming for next Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, but the Spaniard must remain in the here and now to not impede the club’s Premier League title hopes. Arsenal have a seven-point lead over Manchester City, who have played a game fewer, and can extend that advantage to 10 before the Cityzens kick off at the London Stadium.

However, Everton have enjoyed themselves on the road this season and are heading into Saturday’s game well-rested and off the back of two consecutive wins. They’re up to eighth in the league table and harbor ambitions of making a surprise return to Europe next season.

Arsenal vs. Everton Score Prediction

Gunners to Edge Hard-Fought Affair

Arsenal have struggled through recent outings. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal have been chugging along as of late, but aesthetics matter little at this stage of the season. As long as the Gunners conclude the campaign with the league title in their grasp, supporters won’t care a jot how they went about it.

However, their lifeless showing and disappointing result midweek was coming based on their previous two performances. They offered little at Brighton & Hove Albion after taking an early lead and were sucked into a battle at League One Mansfield Town last week.

A Viktor Gyökeres penalty separated the two sides in the reverse fixture, and it certainly seems as if just a moment or two will decide this contest. Opening up a 10-point margin at the summit will feel significant for the hosts.

Everton’s Emirates woes: The away side have not enjoyed their visits to the Emirates. They’ve only won once since Arsenal moved in, and that came in front of no fans five years ago. The Toffees have been subject to 4–0 and two 5–1 beatdowns by the Gunners on their own patch over the past decade.

The away side have not enjoyed their visits to the Emirates. They’ve only won once since Arsenal moved in, and that came in front of no fans five years ago. The Toffees have been subject to 4–0 and two 5–1 beatdowns by the Gunners on their own patch over the past decade. Managerial head-to-head: David Moyes is one of Mikel Arteta’s most significant coaching influences, but the apprentice has had a lot of success against the Scotsman on the touchline. In fact, Arteta hasn’t beaten any manager more than he has Moyes since joining Arsenal in 2019 (seven wins in 12 meetings).

David Moyes is one of Mikel Arteta’s most significant coaching influences, but the apprentice has had a lot of success against the Scotsman on the touchline. In fact, Arteta hasn’t beaten any manager more than he has Moyes since joining Arsenal in 2019 (seven wins in 12 meetings). Toffees to keep it close: Given how Arsenal have performed as of late and Everton’s away form this season, the visitors are unlikely to be overwhelmed on Saturday evening. The Toffees have the Premier League’s joint-third best record on the road, notching 24 points from 14 games. They’ll ensure Saturday’s contest is a tight one.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–1 Everton

Arsenal are still without their captain. | FotMob

Arsenal are still without captain Martin Ødegaard, who likely won’t be back in action until after the international break because of a knee injury. However, instead of utilising Eberechi Eze to mitigate the Norwegian’s absence, Arteta could turn to Kai Havertz—he scored a penalty in midweek against his former employers and has gradually been working his way up to full fitness.

Leandro Trossard is a doubt due to the knock he picked up at Mansfield last week. The Belgian wasn’t fit enough to travel midweek, but Riccardo Calafiori recovered in time to make the bench. Ben White was also back in the matchday squad on Wednesday.

Mikel Merino will hope to be fit for the final month of the season after undergoing foot surgery at the start of the year.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubímendi, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli, Gyökeres.

Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Moyes could make a change in attack. | FotMob

Everton have enjoyed a prolonged break and aren’t believed to have any fresh injury concerns.

Jack Grealish is done for the year after breaking his foot, but the majestic Iliman Ndiaye has come to the fore in the Englishman’s absence. Dwight McNeil has also enjoyed a resurgence on the opposite flank after almost leaving the club in the January transfer window.

Charly Alcaraz is also out injured for the visitors, but Séamus Coleman could recover in time from a knock to make Moyes’ matchday squad. The imperfect but improving Thierno Barry may be preferred to Beto in attack.

Everton predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Everton Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Kick-off Time : 5:30 p.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT Referee : Andy Madley

: Andy Madley VAR: Stuart Attwell

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Everton on TV, Live Stream

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