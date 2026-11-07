Arsenal vs. Hull: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal hunt their fifth successive Premier League victory when welcoming Hull City to Emirates Stadium in their final outing before the November international break.

Saturday’s match provides the Gunners with an opportunity to solidify top spot, having leapfrogged title rivals Manchester City last weekend. They’ve brushed aside the division’s northerners in recent weeks, conquering Leeds United, Everton and, most recently, Liverpool, and will expect to bypass another when the Tigers come to town.

It’s been an excellent start to the season for Hull, who were written off by many before a ball was kicked. Their lavish summer spending has paid immediate dividends, with the impressive Sergej Jakirović having guided them to mid-table. They have still been beaten just twice, taking points off Manchester United and Chelsea already.

This will be the first meeting between the sides in almost a decade, but their most famous collision came 12 years ago in the 2013–14 FA Cup final. Hull, rather remarkably, found themselves two goals ahead within eight minutes at Wembley Stadium, but Arsenal ran out eventual 3–2 victors following Aaron Ramsey’s winner in extra time.

Arsenal vs. Hull Score Prediction

Arsenal Maintain Top Spot With Ease

The Gunners should swat Hull aside. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

A mark of how far Arsenal have come is the ease with which they now dispose of the division’s weaker teams. Formerly capable of slipping on each and every banana skin in their path, the current Premier League holders bypass such obstacles without breaking a sweat these days.

Unfortunately for Hull, they’re set to be the latest victims of Arsenal’s ruthless efficiency.

The Gunners have already totted up six clean sheets from nine Premier League games, and they enter the weekend having become the first team in recorded history to deny Liverpool a shot on target in a Premier League match at Anfield. Arteta’s defense is largely impenetrable, and Hull will have to produce something magical to score a first goal at the Emirates since 2014.

At the other end, Arsenal should have enough firepower—whether that involves leaning on the familiar friend of set pieces, as they did in their most recent home match against Everton, or their band of exciting attackers.

• Head-to-head record: Arsenal have only been beaten in one of their 18 meetings with Hull, and that defeat dates back to 2008. They have won 12 of the last 14 in this fixture, scoring two or more in each of those triumphs.

• Arsenal’s winning record: The Gunners were humiliated by Brighton & Hove Albion before the last international break, but even that defeat leaves them with a record of 13 victories from their last 14 Premier League games.

• Hull’s attacking struggles: The Tigers have scored 11 times this season, which is hardly a terrible total, but they do rank second-bottom of the standings for expected goals (9.1) and third-lowest for big chances created (15). Against Arsenal’s ridiculous defense, even getting on the scoresheet might be considered an achievement.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Hull

After Arsenal’s midweek Champions League win over Slavia Prague, Arteta confirmed in-form center back Ezri Konsa was withdrawn in the second half due to “some issues.” But a more positive update in the Spaniard’s press conference suggest he’s good to go, allowing William Saliba further time to build back up to a return.

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal’s only other injury concern, with the Englishman certain to miss Hull’s visit following a thigh injury suffered last month. Elsewhere on the right wing, Max Dowman is suspended after being shown a straight red card for violent conduct in the Carabao Cup.

Arteta made a series of changes to his attack against Slavia Prague, but should restore Christos Tzolis, Kai Havertz and captain Martin Ødegaard to the front four. Noni Madueke will retain his place on the right flank.

Bruno Guimarães, Jurriën Timber and Riccardo Calafiori should all come back into the XI, too.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Hull (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimarães, Rice; Madueke, Ødegaard, Tzolis; Havertz.

Hull Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Jakirović is also without one squad member through suspension, with Matt Crooks having been handed a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in last weekend’s draw with Ipswich Town.

Hull are missing five players through injury, including summer recruits Ilyas Ansah, Hidemasa Morita and Matt Targett. They are joined by Charlie Hughes and Eliot Matazo in the treatment room at present.

Jakirović could name the same side that faced Ipswich, with particular pressure placed on solo striker Oli McBurnie after two goals and an assist in his last two matches.

Hull predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (5-4-1): Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Giles; Belloumi, Iroegbunam, Slater, Stroud; McBurnie.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Hull Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Saturday, Nov. 7

: Saturday, Nov. 7 Kickoff Time : 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee : Farai Hallam

: Farai Hallam VAR: Michael Oliver

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Hull on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, Peacock, NBCSN, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada Mexico Max Mexico United Kingdom Not televised