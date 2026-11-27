The Premier League’s top two from last season lock horns in north London on Sunday, with Manchester City already threatening to bow out of the title race amid a concerning malaise.

The Cityzens are winless in four Premier League outings and were held by a middling Napoli team in the week. Arsenal also toiled for just a point in their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund, but their position on the domestic front is considerably stronger than their upcoming opponents.

The champions boast a six-point advantage over Enzo Maresca’s side, who’d started the campaign on fire by winning their first seven league games. Their slump cannot be attributed to injuries, with the Italian having the luxury of rotating with comfort in the week.

/iframe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Arsenal do have a few more concerns on that front, but the Gunners look poised to receive a big boost for City’s visit.

Here’s how the both sides could line up at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

There were fears that David Raya could be out for the long haul with the shoulder injury he picked up at St. James’ Park, but there’s talk of the Spaniard returning as soon as this weekend.

Kepa Arrizabalaga deputised for his compatriot in the week, and his run in the team could be brief. If Raya is close to 100%, he will play on Sunday.

Arteta will be tempted to hand William Saliba his first outing of the season, with the Frenchman occupying the bench since recovering from a back injury. Ezri Konsa has stepped up in his absence, and having Saliba face off against Erling Haaland on his comeback appearance would be a risk—as good as he is.

Further up the pitch, Arsenal are without Martín Zubimendi in midfield and Bukayo Saka in attack. Kai Havertz is well rested after Arteta opted not to use him off the bench against Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Saliba, Calafiori;

Guimarães, Rice; Madueke, Ødegaard, Eze; Havertz.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Captain Ruben Dias earned some midweek respite, so he’ll return to the starting lineup on Sunday relatively fresh. While Marc Guéhi has struggled for form this season, Maresca will likely retain the Englishman at center back alongside Dias, with Joško Gvardiol starting at left back.

Enzo Fernández currently isn’t offering all that much, no matter where Maresca plays him, so he should be out of the starting XI in north London. Rayan Cherki must start as City’s No. 10, with Ayyoub Bouaddi and Elliot Anderson working in tandem.

Brazilian winger Allan doesn’t yet look up to par, with Jérémy Doku and Iliman Ndiaye likely to come back in and service Erling Haaland, who appeared rather disconsolate after Tuesday’s draw with Napoli.

With Matheus Nunes back fit, Antoine Semenyo is set to be the visitors’ only injury absence.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol; Bouaddi, Anderson; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Pick Your Premier League XIs