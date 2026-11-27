The Premier League delivered high-quality drama last weekend as Mauricio Pochettino was pummelled on his Manchester United debut by Liverpool, Chelsea were thrashed on their own patch and each of the division’s top three sides, including Arsenal and Manchester City, dropped points.

Whether Gameweek 12 can provide similar entertainment remains to be seen, but an intriguing fixture list certainly could facilitate yet more chaos.

The biggest matches of the round bookend Sunday’s action, with the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool kicking things off and Arsenal vs. Manchester City closing the show. But there are awkward battles for crisis clubs Chelsea and Man Utd to whet the appetite before then.

With that in mind, here are Sports Illustrated’s score predictions for the upcoming Premier League gameweek.

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Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea Prediction

Pressure is building on Xabi Alonso. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1–1 Chelsea

Location: Nottingham, England

Nottingham, England Stadium: City Ground

City Ground Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Friday, Nov. 27 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Andy Madley

Xabi Alonso’s stuttering start as Chelsea manager spewed another disastrous defensive performance last weekend, during which Leeds United found the back of the net on four times at Stamford Bridge. On this occasion, the João Pedro-less Blues were unable to fight fire with fire, scoring just once as they slumped to a miserable defeat.

The problems are obvious for Chelsea, with their defense leaking goals at an alarming rate. Their 20 conceded—exactly as many as they’ve scored—is the highest total of any team inside the Premier League’s top 13, and they face a familiar foe on Friday.

Liam Delap lines up in a Nottingham Forest jersey having endured an abysmal spell in west London, entering the upcoming clash brimming with belief. The towering center forward put another former employer to the sword before the November international break, notching a brace in Forest’s 3–1 win over Man City.

Chelsea will fear succumbing to a similar fate, even if the Tricky Trees have only accumulated nine points under Oliver Glasner. Alonso’s men have lost three of their five matches on the road, and journey to the Midlands bereft of self-confidence.

Leeds United vs. Coventry City Prediction

Prediction: Leeds 2–0 Coventry

Location: Leeds, England

Leeds, England Stadium: Elland Road

Elland Road Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 28 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Paul Tierney

After beating Tottenham Hotspur and annihilating Chelsea in their last two matches, Leeds have restored the feel-good factor around Elland Road. They had endured a couple of blips prior to successive victories, but begin the weekend seventh in the table after an overwhelmingly impressive start to the campaign.

Noah Okafor has joined the party over recent matches, scoring three times in his last two games, and will once again support the clinical Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack against Coventry City. On paper, the Whites should have too much in the tank for their guests, especially considering they boast the joint second-best defensive record in the league.

Coventry have shot up to 14th after winning two of their last three, but their away form appears set to be an issue. They have lost four of their five games on the road, conceding 10 times and scoring just three in the process.

Manchester United vs. Brentford Prediction

Man Utd are chasing their first win under Mauricio Pochettino. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Prediction: Man Utd 2–1 Brentford

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 28 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Rob Jones

Good fortune has eluded Mauricio Pochettino at the beginning of his Manchester United reign, with pivotal decisions going against him and his players in the humbling 4–0 loss to Liverpool and frenzied 2–2 draw with Sporting CP midweek. Perhaps Lady Luck will finally pay him a visit at Old Trafford this weekend.

United host Brentford in desperate need of points to exit the relegation zone, with just one win to their name from 11 Premier League outings. Their sole triumph did come on home turf back in Gameweek 2, as they secured an emphatic 5–2 victory over Ipswich Town.

There were some positive signs during the stalemate in Lisbon on Wednesday night, and the Old Trafford faithful should act as United’s 12th man this Saturday for Pochettino’s home debut. A magical performance from the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha would be timely.

Brentford are no pushovers, though, and are nine points better off than the Red Devils for good reason. Keith Andrews’s organized outfit regularly secure major scalps, as United know all too well having suffered defeats in two of their last three games against the Bees—although they have won all five games played at Old Trafford this decade.

Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa Prediction

Prediction: Ipswich 2–3 Aston Villa

Location: Ipswich, England

Ipswich, England Stadium: Portman Road

Portman Road Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 28 Kickoff Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT Referee: Michael Salisbury

There are just three matches staged across a lightly-packed Saturday schedule, with Aston Villa traveling to Ipswich Town during the late kickoff. While not the most glamorous occasion, there could be plenty of entertainment to enjoy at Portman Road.

Ipswich have been involved in some high-scoring affairs this season, including two seperate 3–2 scorelines already, and have picked up seven of their 11 points on home soil. They have only been beaten twice in Suffolk in the league, losing to Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Aston Villa have been at the center of some thrillers themselves, albeit not their most recent goalless draw with Sunderland. Their last Premier League away day saw eight goals equally shared between themselves and Man Utd in a fixture which showcased both the best and worst of Unai Emery’s side.

Everton vs. Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have won their last three ahead of the Merseyside derby. | NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images

Prediction: Everton 1–1 Liverpool

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Hill Dickinson Stadium

Hill Dickinson Stadium Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Sunday, Nov. 29 Kickoff Time: 12 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT

12 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT Referee: Michael Oliver

The first Merseyside derby of the season and Andoni Iraola’s tenure arrives in Sunday’s earliest encounter, with in-form Liverpool making the brief trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium—where they have a perfect record after last season’s last-gasp victory.

Traditionally, however, the Reds have struggled away from Anfield against their neighbors, only winning two of the last nine visits to Everton. Six of those matches have finished in draws, an incredibly common outcome for this fixture in the Premier League era.

Everton come into the fixture off the back of a bruising 4–0 defeat to Brentford, during which James Tarkowski was sent off. The influential defender will be suspended for the visit of Liverpool, who have won their last three games by scoring three or more times in each triumph.

Before the Brentford humiliation, David Moyes’s men had won three on the bounce themselves, and their home form has been a source of encouragement. The ninth-placed Toffees have lost just once on their own patch, winning three and drawing one in the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United Prediction

Prediction: Brighton 3–1 Newcastle

Location: Brighton and Hove, England

Brighton and Hove, England Stadium: Amex Stadium

Amex Stadium Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Sunday, Nov. 29 Kickoff Time: 2:05 p.m. GMT / 9:05 a.m. ET / 6:05 a.m. PT

2:05 p.m. GMT / 9:05 a.m. ET / 6:05 a.m. PT Referee: Simon Hooper

Brighton & Hove Albion’s surprise surge into early conversations about the Premier League title has caught many off guard—including Fabian Hürzeler—but the Seagulls were served a reality check at the MKM Stadium last weekend.

Profligacy and an inspired Oli McBurnie proved their undoing as they were somehow beaten 2–0 by Hull City despite their dominance, and Hürzeler will demand a more ruthless showing from his side when Newcastle United make the long journey south this Sunday.

The Magpies, who pulled off an impressive draw with Arsenal last time out, have been ever so inconsistent this season, as epitomized by their away form. They’ve won two and drawn one of their five away days, although their two defeats both came by a 4–1 scoreline at Leeds and Coventry.

Crystal Palace vs. Hull City Prediction

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0–0 Hull

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Sunday, Nov. 29 Kickoff Time: 2:05 p.m. GMT / 9:05 a.m. ET / 6:05 a.m. PT

2:05 p.m. GMT / 9:05 a.m. ET / 6:05 a.m. PT Referee: Jarred Gillett

Forget a must-watch match, this might be a must-miss game for neutrals.

Crystal Palace and Hull are hardly known for their goalscoring, with fireworks unlikely when Thomas Frank oversees his first home match in the Premier League as manager of the Eagles. Pierre Sage’s miserable and brief reign has left them bottom of the standings, making victory essential when Hull visit Selhurst Park.

The Tigers have proven incredibly stubborn under the impressive Sergej Jakirović, and their smash-and-grab win over Brighton lifted them to 11th in the table. Approximately 45% of their league games have ended in draws this season and they would gladly accept another point in the capital.

Fulham vs. Bournemouth Prediction

Prediction: Fulham 0–1 Bournemouth

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Sunday, Nov. 29 Kickoff Time: 2:05 p.m. GMT / 9:05 a.m. ET / 6:05 a.m. PT

2:05 p.m. GMT / 9:05 a.m. ET / 6:05 a.m. PT Referee: Stuart Attwell

Bournemouth’s early season struggles have made way for a startling run of form, which has seen them win their last five Premier League games. Marco Rose has built on Iraola’s incredible work on the south coast, elevating the Cherries to fifth in the table with last weekend’s victory at Ipswich.

They will be undeniable favorites when visiting Craven Cottage this Sunday, despite Fulham having steadied the ship under Álvaro Arbeloa. Much like Bournemouth, the west Londoners started on rocky ground under new management, but have shown significant improvements in recent weeks.

Fulham’s upturn has been much less steep than Bournemouth’s, however, and they’re still 15th despite being unbeaten in their past five league games. Last weekend’s draw away at Man City will have provided them with another confidence boost.

Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham are on the up. | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

Prediction: Sunderland 0–1 Tottenham

Location: Sunderland, England

Sunderland, England Stadium: Stadium of Light

Stadium of Light Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Sunday, Nov. 29 Kickoff Time: 2:05 p.m. GMT / 9:05 a.m. ET / 6:05 a.m. PT

2:05 p.m. GMT / 9:05 a.m. ET / 6:05 a.m. PT Referee: Peter Bankes

Tottenham Hotspur’s resurrection offers hope to all the Premier League’s current strugglers. The axe was being sharpened for Roberto De Zerbi after an atrocious start to the campaign, but four wins from the last five has completely changed the picture.

Spurs, who have conceded just once in their previous four games, have risen to midtable, and there are positive signs looking ahead as their expensive summer recruits begin to click. The trip to Sunderland will provide its challenges, but the resurgent Lilywhites should come out on top.

Régis Le Bris remains under pressure as his side struggle to juggle domestic and European soccer, although four points from recent matches with Chelsea and Villa have raised morale. Sunderland did win this exact fixture last season, too.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City Prediction

A heavyweight clash closes the weekend. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Prediction: Arsenal 2–1 Man City

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Sunday, Nov. 28

: Sunday, Nov. 28 Kickoff Time : 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee: John Brooks

Gameweek 12’s blockbuster clash could prove decisive in the Premier League title race. Should Arsenal win, then they appear destined to lift back-to-back titles as they shoot further clear of the chasing pack. If Manchester City are victorious, they will close the gap between themselves and the table-toppers to just three points.

Form certainly favors the Gunners for this one, despite surrendering leads in recent draws with Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund. They have won nine of their 11 Premier League outings thus far, and still lay claim to the best defense in the competition by some distance.

City’s backline, meanwhile, has been all over the place during an awful run of results, which has seen them fail to win any of their last four matches in the league. An underwhelming draw with Fulham stopped a three-match losing streak, but hardly inspired those inside the Etihad Stadium.

Realistically, Arsenal seem very likely winners in this weekend’s showdown, even if Erling Haaland and Co. will always cause issues for their opposition. Their defensive organization and generally impeccable game management makes them overwhelming favorites.

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 12

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Friday, Nov. 27 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Nott’m Forest vs. Chelsea 1–1 Saturday, Nov. 28 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Leeds vs. Coventry 2–0 Saturday, Nov. 28 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Man Utd vs. Brentford 2–1 Saturday, Nov. 28 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET Ipswich vs. Aston Villa 2–3 Sunday, Nov. 29 12 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. ET Everton vs. Liverpool 1–1 Sunday, Nov. 29 2:05 p.m. GMT / 9:05 a.m. ET Brighton vs. Newcastle 3–1 Sunday, Nov. 29 2:05 p.m. GMT / 9:05 a.m. ET Crystal Palace vs. Hull 0–0 Sunday, Nov. 29 2:05 p.m. GMT / 9:05 a.m. ET Fulham vs. Bournemouth 0–1 Sunday, Nov. 29 2:05 p.m. GMT / 9:05 a.m. ET Sunderland vs. Tottenham 0–1 Sunday, Nov. 29 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET Arsenal vs. Man City 2–1