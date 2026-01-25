Arsenal vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Historic rivals Arsenal and Manchester United headline Sunday’s Premier League action when they contest a crucial encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are front-runners for the Premier League title and will be seeking to take another sizeable step towards the crown by overcoming an awkward assignment. Mikel Arteta’s men produced another mightily impressive European performance midweek to lift spirits, beating Inter 3–1 at San Siro to all but secure top spot in the league phase.

Arsenal have been largely unstoppable this season—losing just two matches in all competitions—and their record at the Emirates is astounding. With injuries few and far between and confidence sky high, they will fancy their chances of doing the double over the Red Devils having won 1–0 at Old Trafford back on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Ruben Amorim was in the dugout for that defeat in mid-August but it’s Michael Carrick at the helm for Sunday’s duel. The interim manager oversaw a hugely encouraging 2–0 victory over Manchester City in last weekend’s derby—a result that was also celebrated wildly in north London. It would be brave to suggest United have turned the corner, but they were terrific in their victory over Pep Guardiola’s men.

United are hunting down Champions League qualification and know any positive result in the capital will boost their odds of returning to Europe’s premier competition. Despite an iffy record away at Arsenal in recent years, they did claim victory in their most recent visit after beating the Gunners on penalties in last season’s FA Cup third round.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Man Utd Kick-Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Sunday, Jan. 25

: Sunday, Jan. 25 Kick-off Time : 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee : Craig Pawson

: Craig Pawson VAR: Paul Tierney

Arsenal vs. Man Utd Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: 3 wins

3 wins Man Utd: 1 win

1 win Draws: 1

Current Form (All Competitions)

Arsenal Man Utd Inter 1–3 Arsenal - 20/1/26 Man Utd 2–0 Man City - 17/1/26 Nottingham Forest 0–0 Arsenal - 17/1/26 Man Utd 1–2 Brighton - 11/1/26 Chelsea 2–3 Arsenal - 14/1/26 Burnley 2–2 Man Utd - 7/1/26 Portsmouth 1–4 Arsenal - 11/1/26 Leeds 1–1 Man Utd - 4/1/26 Arsenal 0–0 Liverpool - 8/1/26 Man Utd 1–1 Wolves - 30/12/26

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

Country TV channel/live stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra United States Peacock Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go

Arsenal Team News

Riccardo Calafiori (left) and Piero Hincapié could make their comebacks. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Max Dowman could well be Arsenal’s only absentee for the visit of United, with previously sidelined defenders Piero Hincapié and Riccardo Calafiori having recently returned to training. The duo could be involved in some capacity on Sunday.

Gabriel Jesus starred while leading the line against Inter midweek, scoring twice in Milan, but Viktor Gyökeres, who was also on the scoresheet in the Champions League, could well return to the starting lineup. Kai Havertz’s recent return adds another option for Arteta up top, although an ongoing fitness concern may limited his minutes.

If Calafiori misses out on a starting place at left back, Arteta could well use Jurriën Timber in the role and play Ben White at right back—as he did against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Arsenal are pretty much injury-free. | FotMob

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyökeres, Trossard.

Man Utd Team News

Matthijs de Ligt remains sidelined. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

United are also relatively injury-free but they will continue without Matthijs de Ligt for the trip to north London. The Dutchman is likely to be joined by compatriot Joshua Zirkzee on the sidelines, with the forward having missed the Manchester derby due to injury.

Noussair Mazraoui could be involved for the first time since early December having been representing beaten finalists Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations. Youngster Shea Lacey is also available after serving his one-match suspension.

Carrick is unlikely to change much from the team that beat Man City last weekend, with Bryan Mbeumo continuing to lead the line ahead of Benjamin Šeško and Matheus Cunha forced to accept a place on the bench.

United could name an unchanged XI. | FotMob

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo.

Arsenal vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

As impressive as United’s dismantling of City was at Old Trafford, this is an entirely different proposition. Coming up against the division’s leaders, who boast the sternest defence around, without the backing of the home crowd will likely prove a test too great for Carrick’s men.

It’s simply impossible to bet against Arsenal this season given their supreme consistency and fantastic home record. The Gunners now have an even greater reserve of attacking options ready to unlock a United defence that has been shaky this season, with a superstar midfield trio supporting a rock solid backline.

We’re plumping for another huge victory for the Gunners.

Prediction: Arsenal 3–1 Man Utd

