Arsenal XI vs. Man City—Attacking Dilemma for Arteta: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Arsenal’s Premier League campaign could hinge on the outcome of a possible title decider with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this Sunday.

One of the most mouthwatering fixtures in recent Premier League history, the shootout in Manchester will have an enormous impact on the destination of the title. Victory would send Arsenal nine points clear at the summit, but defeat would see City move within three while boasting a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta must name the perfect starting lineup to combat the in-form hosts, with key decisions coming across the team following a string of injuries over recent weeks.

Bukayo Saka Missing for Critical Clash

Bukayo Saka will be absent once more. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The terrible news for Arsenal is they will be without Bukayo Saka on Sunday since the Englishman still battling an Achilles injury. The Gunners have missed his bravery, energy and ingenuity during a recent slump in front of goal.

There are some doubts over his deputy Noni Madueke after he was withdrawn with a knock during Arsenal’s midweek draw with Sporting CP in the Champions League, but Arteta is hopeful of his availability at the Etihad.

Jurriën Timber, Martin Ødegaard and Riccardo Calafiori have all missed recent matches, but at least some of the trio could feature this weekend, as per Arteta. There will be no place for Mikel Merino, however, as he continues his recovery from foot surgery.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Noni Madueke.

Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Noni Madueke. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1)

Arsenal have injury issues across the pitch. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—Raya has been renowned for his spectacular saves this season and several might be required to keep an increasingly venomous City attack at bay.

RB: Cristhian Mosquera—Timber’s injury and Ben White’s iffy recent performances mean Mosquera should be chosen for the unenviable assignment of handling Jérémy Doku.

CB: William Saliba—If Arsenal can keep a clean sheet on Sunday, they will place one hand on the title. Saliba is essential to denying Erling Haaland and Co. at the Etihad.

CB: Gabriel—Gabriel will renew his personal rivalry with Haaland, a tussle that could swing in either direction. The Brazilian will also pose a sizable threat from set plays at the other end of the field.

LB: Piero Hincapié—Hincapié had trouble keeping Antoine Semenyo under wraps during the Carabao Cup final defeat, but should have learned some tricks for stifling the Ghanaian.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—After criticism of his recent performances, Zubimendi delivered a much-improved, Player of the Match display in the goalless draw with Sporting. A greater test comes against Rayan Cherki, Bernardo Silva and compatriot Rodri this weekend.

CM: Declan Rice—Rice shrugged off an injury concern to help Arsenal into the Champions League semifinals midweek. Another all-action display from the Englishman is required on Sunday.

RW: Noni Madueke—If Madueke is remotely fit, he appears certain to start at the Etihad. Max Dowman is the only other viable alternative and Arteta will be reluctant to use the teenager from the start despite his precocious talent.

AM: Eberechi Eze—Eze has delivered some enormous moments for Crystal Palace and Arsenal during his career. Arteta will be desperate for another decisive performance from his summer recruit.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have both struggled to inspire confidence in recent weeks, but the Brazilian’s speed will be a crucial weapon on the counter attack this weekend.

ST: Kai Havertz—Viktor Gyökeres floundered again midweek and his worrying ball retention skills open the door for Havertz’s promotion to No.9. The German’s technical class can help ease the pressure against City.

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