Bukayo Saka Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Arsenal Star

Arsenal visit Manchester City in the most important game of the season on Sunday afternoon. In a match that could potentially decide the Premier League title race, star winger Bukayo Saka won’t be able to feature.

Mikel Arteta left no room for speculation regarding his superstar winger’s status for the crucial clash at Etihad Stadium. “Bukayo is out for sure,” the Spanish boss said when asked about Saka’s availability.

The Gunners have picked the worst possible time to fall out of form, losing their last three domestic affairs to exit both Cup competitions and let Man City climb back into the title race. Progression to the Champions League semifinals last time out, however, should serve as a confidence boost for Arteta’s men ahead of the daunting trip to the blue side of Manchester.

Still, given their recent attacking struggles, Saka’s absence is a gut punch for Arsenal’s hopes of getting within touching distance of their first Premier League crown in 22 years.

What Injury Does Bukayo Saka Have?

Saka (middle) has been compromised by injuries all season. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Saka is nursing an Achilles tendon issue that’s sidelined him since he withdrew from England’s camp during the March international window.

A situation that originally was thought to be precautionary has lingered, and Saka hasn’t played since the 2–0 defeat against City in the Carabao Cup final, and Arsenal have won just one of their four games since.

“It’s something he was carrying a while,” Arteta revealed about Saka’s nagging Achilles issue prior to the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Sporting CP.

Injuries have tormented Saka over the past two seasons, and the electrifying England international has already missed over 30 games through fitness woes since the start of 2025.

When Will Bukayo Saka Return From Injury?

Bukayo Saka is essential for Arsenal’s success. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

There’s no exact timeline for Saka’s return to the pitch, though Arteta did admit midweek that there’s been progression and the hope is the 24-year-old winger is back in “days not weeks.”

“He’s just starting to do some stuff, so let’s see that progression, how quickly we can go through it, and then wait, but at the moment it’s not about that,” Arteta added when asked if Saka was back in training.

Achilles injuries are particularly dangerous, so Arteta confessed Arsenal are trying to err on the side of caution when it comes to Saka’s recovery, especially with the winger expected to feature for England in the 2026 World Cup.

Natural replacement Noni Madueke is also an injury doubt for the clash against Man City, though Arteta is hopeful he can be available.

If Madueke isn’t ready in time, then 16-year-old gem Max Dowman could be in line to start on the right wing in Arsenal’s most important game of the term, and the Spanish boss is confident that the teenager will “be ready.”

In any case, Arsenal will be hoping Arteta’s words on Saka’s recovery are prophetic and the star winger is back in action soon to contribute to the Gunners’ Premier League and Champions League aspirations.

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