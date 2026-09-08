Ballon d’Or 2026: Full List of Coach of the Year Nominees

France Football have unveiled the full shortlist of nominees for the 2026 Coach of the Year award as managers from across men’s and women’s soccer battle for the top prize in the industry.

First awarded in 2024, the trophy is formally named after the legendary Johan Cruyff and recognizes those whose superior tactics produced the most success over the previous season. Carlo Ancelotti won the first prize, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Luis Enrique taking home the award in 2025.

Enrique is back on the shortlist again in 2026 after steering PSG to consecutive Champions League crowns to become just the second team in the post-European Cup era to win the tournament two years in a row.

As with the Club of the Year award, there is a space on the shortlist for the team that fell to PSG in the European final. That loss was the only blemish on an otherwise stunning campaign for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who brought Premier League glory back to the club for the first time in 22 years.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente finished third in the rankings in 2024 after his team’s continental triumph that summer. With La Roja roaring to success at the World Cup this year, it comes as no surprise to see De la Fuente back in the running.

There is a spot on the shortlist for Unai Emery of Aston Villa. The Villans won the Europa League last season and overachieved in the Premier League, finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League.

Finally, Bayern Munich’s Vincent Kompany is looking to get his hands on the award for the first time after overseeing a stellar campaign with the German giants which ended in a dominant Bundesliga title win. He is the only non-Spaniard on the men’s shortlist.

The Women’s Coach of the Year award will also be handed out for the third time next month, with a first-time winner due to be crowned following Emma Hayes’s success in 2024 and Sarina Wiegman’s triumph in 2025.

OL Lyonnes tactician Jonatan Giráldez is up against Manchester City’s Andrée Jeglertz, former Japan manager Nils Nielsen, Barcelona’s Pere Romeu and current BK Häcken boss Elena Sadiku, who began the season with Celtic before leading the Swedish side to Europa Cup glory.

2026 Men’s Coach of the Year Award Nominees in Full

Coach Team Mikel Arteta Arsenal Luis de la Fuente Spain Unai Emery Aston Villa Luis Enrique Paris Saint-Germain Vincent Kompany Bayern Munich

2026 Women’s Coach of the Year Award Nominees in Full

Coach Team Jonatan Giráldez OL Lyonnes Andrée Jeglertz Manchester City Nils Nielsen Japan (currently unattached) Pere Romeu Barcelona Elena Sadiku Celtic/BK Häcken