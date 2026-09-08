Ballon d’Or 2026: All PSG, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern Nominations
The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony will honor the best of the best in men’s and women’s soccer, with the biggest names and the brightest emerging stars from clubs across the world honored for their brilliant campaigns.
Although awards will not be handed out until Oct. 26, this year’s Ballon d’Or award shortlists already set the stage for the prestigious night in London, where the best individual players, youngsters, goalkeepers, managers and clubs will battle for glory.
It’s no surprise that the biggest clubs in England, Spain, France and Germany are the most well-represented among the nominees across the men’s and women’s game. Reigning French and European champions Paris Saint-Germain have a staggering 10 players nominated for the Men’s Ballon d’Or award, while Barcelona lead the way with 20 nominees across all available categories.
Bayern Munich, meanwhile, is the only team nominated for both the Men’s and Women’s Club of the Year award. Then there’s defending English champions Arsenal, who are represented in every men’s category except the Kopa Trophy.
Here’s a breakdown of the 2026 Ballon d’Or nominees from each of the biggest clubs.
Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominees by Club
- PSG Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations
- Arsenal Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations
- Real Madrid Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations
- Barcelona Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations
- Bayern Munich Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations
- Chelsea Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations
- Man City Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations
PSG Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations
Player/Manager/Club
Award Nomination
Ousmane Dembélé
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Achraf Hakimi
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Marquinhos
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Nuno Mendes
Men’s Ballon d’Or
João Neves
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Willian Pacho
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Fabián Ruiz
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Ferran Torres
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Vitinha
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Warren Zaïre-Emery
Men’s Kopa Trophy
Matvey Safonov
Men’s Yashin Trophy
Luis Enrique
Men’s Coach of the Year
PSG
Men’s Club of the Year
PSG dominate the shortlist for the Men’s Ballon d’Or award. Ten of the 30 players nominated are from the back-to-back Champions League winners.
Reigning Men’s Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé leads the way, closely followed by the likes of Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. PSG even scored a nomination for newcomer Ferran Torres, though he’s up for the award based on his contributions for Barcelona and Spain.
Warren Zaïre-Emery takes his rightful place among the Kopa Trophy nominees, as does Matvey Safonov on the Yashin Trophy shortlist.
Luis Enrique rounds out the nominees; the Spanish boss is one of the favorites to take home the Men’s Coach of the Year award. Meanwhile, PSG’s successful defense of their Champions League title makes them the shoo-in for Club of the Year.
Arsenal Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations
Player/Manager/Club
Award Nomination
Gabriel
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Declan Rice
Men’s Ballon d’Or
William Saliba
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Mariona Caldentey
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Alessia Russo
Women’s Ballon d’Or
David Raya
Men’s Yashin Trophy
Mikel Arteta
Men’s Coach of the Year
Arsenal
Men’s Club of the Year
Despite winning their first Premier League title in 22 years and finishing as the Champions League runners-up, Arsenal only have three players—Gabriel, Declan Rice and William Saliba—nominated for the Men’s Ballon d’Or award.
Mariona Caldentey is back in the running for the Women’s Ballon d’Or award after finishing second in the votes last year, as is Alessia Russo, who finished third on the podium in 2025.
David Raya is up for the Men’s Yashin Trophy after winning his third-consecutive Premier League Golden Glove award. He also won the 2026 World Cup with Spain, though he did not play a single minute.
Mikel Arteta gets the nod for Men’s Coach of the Year for finally getting the Gunners over the line in the Premier League, and of course the English champions are nominated for Men’s Club of the Year.
Real Madrid Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations
Player/Manager/Club
Award Nomination
Jude Bellingham
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Marc Cucurella
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Kylian Mbappé
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Vinícius Júnior
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Caroline Weir
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Yan Diomande
Men’s Kopa Trophy
Felicia Schröder
Women’s Kopa Trophy
Thibaut Courtois
Men’s Yashin Trophy
It was a trophyless 2025–26 season for the men and women of Real Madrid, but that doesn’t mean the individuals in white did not put in great campaigns for club and country. Jude Bellingham helped drag England to a third-place World Cup finish this summer, while Kylian Mbappé became the all-time leading goalscorer at the World Cup just two months after scoring 42 goals for Los Blancos.
New signing Marc Cucurella played every second of Spain’s World Cup-winning campaign this summer, and Vinícius Júnior tallied 22 goal contributions for Real Madrid before leading Brazil with four goals in five appearances in North America.
Caroline Weir is the club’s only representative for the Women’s Ballon d’Or, though she now plays for OL Lyonnes. Last year, she became the first-ever Scottish woman nominated for the prize.
Youngsters Yan Diomande and Felicia Schröder are up for the Kopa Trophy, and Thibaut Courtois adds another Yashin Trophy nomination to his résumé.
Barcelona Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations
Player/Manager/Club
Award Nomination(s)
Pau Cubarsí
Men’s Ballon d’Or, Men’s Kopa Trophy
Rodri
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Ferran Torres
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Lamine Yamal
Men’s Ballon d’Or, Men’s Kopa Trophy
Esmee Brugts
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Cata Coll
Women’s Ballon d’Or, Women’s Yashin Trophy
Caroline Graham Hansen
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Patri Guijarro
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Mapi Leion
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Ewa Pajor
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Claudia Pina
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Alexia Putellas
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Vicky López
Women’s Kopa Trophy
Clara Serrajordi
Women’s Kopa Trophy
Joan García
Men’s Yashin Trophy
Pere Romeu
Women’s Coach of the Year
Barcelona
Women’s Club of the Year
Barcelona are the reigning kings and queens of Spain—and their nominations reflect their dominance across both the men’s and women’s game. Lamine Yamal and new signing Rodri headline the Men’s Ballon d’Or nominations, with the former earmarked as a favorite for his role in the Catalans’ La Liga title defense and Spain’s World Cup triumph.
Alexia Putellas could add a third Women’s Ballon d’Or to her trophy cabinet since Aitana Bonmatí missed out on a nomination due to her injury-riddled campaign. But the Spain international would celebrate her potential win with her new club, London City Lionesses.
Vicky López took home the inaugural Women’s Kopa Trophy award last year and is once again up for the honor, much like Yamal. Then there’s Joan García, who is competing for the Men’s Yashin Trophy, though he too did not play a second of Spain’s World Cup campaign this summer.
Barcelona are solidified as the favorites to win Women’s Club of the Year for their domestic treble and Champions League title, making manager Pere Romeu the frontrunner to take home Women’s Coach of the Year.
Bayern Munich Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations
Player/Manager/Club
Award Nomination(s)
Luis Díaz
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Harry Kane
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Michael Olise
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Dayot Upamecano
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Klara Bühl
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Pernille Harder
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Momoko Tanikawa
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Lennart Karl
Men’s Kopa Trophy
Vincent Kompany
Men’s Coach of the Year
Bayern Munich
Men’s, Women’s Club of the Year
England might have come up short at the 2026 World Cup, but that doesn’t take away from the sensational campaign Harry Kane had for the Three Lions. The striker bagged six goals in seven appearances for his country this summer, after he had already scored an outstanding 61 goals for Bayern Munich in 2025–26.
Kane is gaining traction as the favorite to win the Men’s Ballon d’Or even though Bayern bowed out of the Champions League in the semifinals. Michael Olise, Luis Díaz and Dayot Upamecano are also nominated for their efforts, as are Klara Bühl, Pernille Harder and Momoko Tanikawa on the women’s side.
The seven players helped Bayern Munich top the Bundesliga and the Frauen-Bundesliga, helping the club become the only one in the sport to be nominated for Men’s and Women’s Club of the Year.
Breakout star Lennart Karl is up for the Men’s Kopa Trophy for his 16 goal contributions last season. The teenager had the trust of his manager Vincent Kompany, who is nominated for Men’s Coach of the Year.
Chelsea Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations
Player/Manager/Club
Award Nomination
Marc Cucurella
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Melvine Malard
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Manaka Matsukubo
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Veerle Buurman
Women’s Kopa Trophy
Emiliano Martínez
Men’s Yashin Trophy
Hannah Hampton
Women’s Yashin Trophy
Marc Cucurella, Manaka Matsukubo and Melvine Malard are Chelsea’s representatives for the Men’s and Women’s Ballon d’Or awards. Ironically, Cucurella opted to leave Stamford Bridge this summer for Real Madrid, while Matsukubo and Malard only just made their moves to west London.
Veerle Buurman is recognized as a Kopa Trophy nominee, while Hannah Hampton is hoping to win her second-consecutive Women’s Yashin Trophy after taking home the inaugural award last year.
Emiliano Martínez knows a thing or two about lifting the Yashin Trophy, and if he does so again in October, he will bring the award back to Chelsea after leaving Aston Villa this summer.
Man City Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations
Player/Manager/Club
Player/Manager/Club
Erling Haaland
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Rodri
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Kerstin Casparji
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Alex Greenwood
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Yui Hasegawa
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Vivianne Miedema
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Khadija Shaw
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Men’s Kopa Trophy
Ayaka Yamashita
Women’s Yashin Trophy
Andrée Jeglertz
Women’s Coach of the Year
Man City
Women’s Club of the Year
Erling Haaland and former Man City star Rodri headline the club’s Men’s Ballon d’Or award nominees. The two helped the Cityzens win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season before stealing headlines at the World Cup; Haaland led Norway to the quarterfinals while Rodri picked up the Golden Ball for his role in Spain’s triumph.
Khadija Shaw leads the way for the Women’s Ballon d’Or after she tallied 35 goal contributions in route to Man City’s WSL title. Kerstin Casparji, Alex Greenwood, Yui Hasegawa and Vivianne Miedema also all scored nominations.
It’s no wonder Andrée Jeglertz is up for Women’s Coach of the Year, while Man City are among the heavyweights for Women’s Club of the Year.
New signing Ayyoub Bouaddi also got the nod for the Kopa Trophy for his breakout season at Lille, as well as his strong campaign for Morocco this summer. Ayaka Yamashita rounds out the club’s 11 nominees with her place among the Yashin Trophy favorites.
Amanda Langell is a writer and editor for SI FC. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell