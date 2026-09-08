Ballon d’Or 2026: All PSG, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern Nominations

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony will honor the best of the best in men’s and women’s soccer, with the biggest names and the brightest emerging stars from clubs across the world honored for their brilliant campaigns.

Although awards will not be handed out until Oct. 26, this year’s Ballon d’Or award shortlists already set the stage for the prestigious night in London, where the best individual players, youngsters, goalkeepers, managers and clubs will battle for glory.

It’s no surprise that the biggest clubs in England, Spain, France and Germany are the most well-represented among the nominees across the men’s and women’s game. Reigning French and European champions Paris Saint-Germain have a staggering 10 players nominated for the Men’s Ballon d’Or award, while Barcelona lead the way with 20 nominees across all available categories.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, is the only team nominated for both the Men’s and Women’s Club of the Year award. Then there’s defending English champions Arsenal, who are represented in every men’s category except the Kopa Trophy.

Here’s a breakdown of the 2026 Ballon d’Or nominees from each of the biggest clubs.

Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominees by Club

PSG Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations

Ousmane Dembélé is the reigning Men’s Ballon d’Or winner. | Alexis Lefaix/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Player/Manager/Club Award Nomination Ousmane Dembélé Men’s Ballon d’Or Achraf Hakimi Men’s Ballon d’Or Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Men’s Ballon d’Or Marquinhos Men’s Ballon d’Or Nuno Mendes Men’s Ballon d’Or João Neves Men’s Ballon d’Or Willian Pacho Men’s Ballon d’Or Fabián Ruiz Men’s Ballon d’Or Ferran Torres Men’s Ballon d’Or Vitinha Men’s Ballon d’Or Warren Zaïre-Emery Men’s Kopa Trophy Matvey Safonov Men’s Yashin Trophy Luis Enrique Men’s Coach of the Year PSG Men’s Club of the Year

PSG dominate the shortlist for the Men’s Ballon d’Or award. Ten of the 30 players nominated are from the back-to-back Champions League winners.

Reigning Men’s Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé leads the way, closely followed by the likes of Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. PSG even scored a nomination for newcomer Ferran Torres, though he’s up for the award based on his contributions for Barcelona and Spain.

Warren Zaïre-Emery takes his rightful place among the Kopa Trophy nominees, as does Matvey Safonov on the Yashin Trophy shortlist.

Luis Enrique rounds out the nominees; the Spanish boss is one of the favorites to take home the Men’s Coach of the Year award. Meanwhile, PSG’s successful defense of their Champions League title makes them the shoo-in for Club of the Year.

Arsenal Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations

Declan Rice was instrumental in Arsenal’s Premier League title success. | George Wood/Getty Images

Player/Manager/Club Award Nomination Gabriel Men’s Ballon d’Or Declan Rice Men’s Ballon d’Or William Saliba Men’s Ballon d’Or Mariona Caldentey Women’s Ballon d’Or Alessia Russo Women’s Ballon d’Or David Raya Men’s Yashin Trophy Mikel Arteta Men’s Coach of the Year Arsenal Men’s Club of the Year

Despite winning their first Premier League title in 22 years and finishing as the Champions League runners-up, Arsenal only have three players—Gabriel, Declan Rice and William Saliba—nominated for the Men’s Ballon d’Or award.

Mariona Caldentey is back in the running for the Women’s Ballon d’Or award after finishing second in the votes last year, as is Alessia Russo, who finished third on the podium in 2025.

David Raya is up for the Men’s Yashin Trophy after winning his third-consecutive Premier League Golden Glove award. He also won the 2026 World Cup with Spain, though he did not play a single minute.

Mikel Arteta gets the nod for Men’s Coach of the Year for finally getting the Gunners over the line in the Premier League, and of course the English champions are nominated for Men’s Club of the Year.

Real Madrid Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations

Kylian Mbappé led Real Madrid in scoring the last two seasons. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Player/Manager/Club Award Nomination Jude Bellingham Men’s Ballon d’Or Marc Cucurella Men’s Ballon d’Or Kylian Mbappé Men’s Ballon d’Or Vinícius Júnior Men’s Ballon d’Or Caroline Weir Women’s Ballon d’Or Yan Diomande Men’s Kopa Trophy Felicia Schröder Women’s Kopa Trophy Thibaut Courtois Men’s Yashin Trophy

It was a trophyless 2025–26 season for the men and women of Real Madrid, but that doesn’t mean the individuals in white did not put in great campaigns for club and country. Jude Bellingham helped drag England to a third-place World Cup finish this summer, while Kylian Mbappé became the all-time leading goalscorer at the World Cup just two months after scoring 42 goals for Los Blancos.

New signing Marc Cucurella played every second of Spain’s World Cup-winning campaign this summer, and Vinícius Júnior tallied 22 goal contributions for Real Madrid before leading Brazil with four goals in five appearances in North America.

Caroline Weir is the club’s only representative for the Women’s Ballon d’Or, though she now plays for OL Lyonnes. Last year, she became the first-ever Scottish woman nominated for the prize.

Youngsters Yan Diomande and Felicia Schröder are up for the Kopa Trophy, and Thibaut Courtois adds another Yashin Trophy nomination to his résumé.

Barcelona Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations

Lamine Yamal helped Barcelona complete their La Liga title defense. | David Ramos/UEFA/Getty Images

Player/Manager/Club Award Nomination(s) Pau Cubarsí Men’s Ballon d’Or, Men’s Kopa Trophy Rodri Men’s Ballon d’Or Ferran Torres Men’s Ballon d’Or Lamine Yamal Men’s Ballon d’Or, Men’s Kopa Trophy Esmee Brugts Women’s Ballon d’Or Cata Coll Women’s Ballon d’Or, Women’s Yashin Trophy Caroline Graham Hansen Women’s Ballon d’Or Patri Guijarro Women’s Ballon d’Or Mapi Leion Women’s Ballon d’Or Ewa Pajor Women’s Ballon d’Or Claudia Pina Women’s Ballon d’Or Alexia Putellas Women’s Ballon d’Or Vicky López Women’s Kopa Trophy Clara Serrajordi Women’s Kopa Trophy Joan García Men’s Yashin Trophy Pere Romeu Women’s Coach of the Year Barcelona Women’s Club of the Year

Barcelona are the reigning kings and queens of Spain—and their nominations reflect their dominance across both the men’s and women’s game. Lamine Yamal and new signing Rodri headline the Men’s Ballon d’Or nominations, with the former earmarked as a favorite for his role in the Catalans’ La Liga title defense and Spain’s World Cup triumph.

Alexia Putellas could add a third Women’s Ballon d’Or to her trophy cabinet since Aitana Bonmatí missed out on a nomination due to her injury-riddled campaign. But the Spain international would celebrate her potential win with her new club, London City Lionesses.

Vicky López took home the inaugural Women’s Kopa Trophy award last year and is once again up for the honor, much like Yamal. Then there’s Joan García, who is competing for the Men’s Yashin Trophy, though he too did not play a second of Spain’s World Cup campaign this summer.

Barcelona are solidified as the favorites to win Women’s Club of the Year for their domestic treble and Champions League title, making manager Pere Romeu the frontrunner to take home Women’s Coach of the Year.

Bayern Munich Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations

Harry Kane was sensational for club and country last season. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Player/Manager/Club Award Nomination(s) Luis Díaz Men’s Ballon d’Or Harry Kane Men’s Ballon d’Or Michael Olise Men’s Ballon d’Or Dayot Upamecano Men’s Ballon d’Or Klara Bühl Women’s Ballon d’Or Pernille Harder Women’s Ballon d’Or Momoko Tanikawa Women’s Ballon d’Or Lennart Karl Men’s Kopa Trophy Vincent Kompany Men’s Coach of the Year Bayern Munich Men’s, Women’s Club of the Year

England might have come up short at the 2026 World Cup, but that doesn’t take away from the sensational campaign Harry Kane had for the Three Lions. The striker bagged six goals in seven appearances for his country this summer, after he had already scored an outstanding 61 goals for Bayern Munich in 2025–26.

Kane is gaining traction as the favorite to win the Men’s Ballon d’Or even though Bayern bowed out of the Champions League in the semifinals. Michael Olise, Luis Díaz and Dayot Upamecano are also nominated for their efforts, as are Klara Bühl, Pernille Harder and Momoko Tanikawa on the women’s side.

The seven players helped Bayern Munich top the Bundesliga and the Frauen-Bundesliga, helping the club become the only one in the sport to be nominated for Men’s and Women’s Club of the Year.

Breakout star Lennart Karl is up for the Men’s Kopa Trophy for his 16 goal contributions last season. The teenager had the trust of his manager Vincent Kompany, who is nominated for Men’s Coach of the Year.

Chelsea Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations

Marc Cucurella left Chelsea to join Real Madrid. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Player/Manager/Club Award Nomination Marc Cucurella Men’s Ballon d’Or Melvine Malard Women’s Ballon d’Or Manaka Matsukubo Women’s Ballon d’Or Veerle Buurman Women’s Kopa Trophy Emiliano Martínez Men’s Yashin Trophy Hannah Hampton Women’s Yashin Trophy

Marc Cucurella, Manaka Matsukubo and Melvine Malard are Chelsea’s representatives for the Men’s and Women’s Ballon d’Or awards. Ironically, Cucurella opted to leave Stamford Bridge this summer for Real Madrid, while Matsukubo and Malard only just made their moves to west London.

Veerle Buurman is recognized as a Kopa Trophy nominee, while Hannah Hampton is hoping to win her second-consecutive Women’s Yashin Trophy after taking home the inaugural award last year.

Emiliano Martínez knows a thing or two about lifting the Yashin Trophy, and if he does so again in October, he will bring the award back to Chelsea after leaving Aston Villa this summer.

Man City Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominations

Erling Haaland won another Premier League Golden Boot last season. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Player/Manager/Club Player/Manager/Club Erling Haaland Men’s Ballon d’Or Rodri Men’s Ballon d’Or Kerstin Casparji Women’s Ballon d’Or Alex Greenwood Women’s Ballon d’Or Yui Hasegawa Women’s Ballon d’Or Vivianne Miedema Women’s Ballon d’Or Khadija Shaw Women’s Ballon d’Or Ayyoub Bouaddi Men’s Kopa Trophy Ayaka Yamashita Women’s Yashin Trophy Andrée Jeglertz Women’s Coach of the Year Man City Women’s Club of the Year

Erling Haaland and former Man City star Rodri headline the club’s Men’s Ballon d’Or award nominees. The two helped the Cityzens win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season before stealing headlines at the World Cup; Haaland led Norway to the quarterfinals while Rodri picked up the Golden Ball for his role in Spain’s triumph.

Khadija Shaw leads the way for the Women’s Ballon d’Or after she tallied 35 goal contributions in route to Man City’s WSL title. Kerstin Casparji, Alex Greenwood, Yui Hasegawa and Vivianne Miedema also all scored nominations.

It’s no wonder Andrée Jeglertz is up for Women’s Coach of the Year, while Man City are among the heavyweights for Women’s Club of the Year.

New signing Ayyoub Bouaddi also got the nod for the Kopa Trophy for his breakout season at Lille, as well as his strong campaign for Morocco this summer. Ayaka Yamashita rounds out the club’s 11 nominees with her place among the Yashin Trophy favorites.