The Ballon d'Or Feminin Blind Spot: Why USWNT Stars Keep Getting Overlooked

Legends of the game have represented the U.S. women’s national team over the decades, yet only one American—Megan Rapinoe—has ever taken home the Ballon d’Or Féminin.

It’s a head-turning statistic, considering the names and the trophies that have come through the ranks of the USWNT. The Stars and Stripes have won four World Cup titles and five Olympic gold medals, both records for the women’s game.

The likes of Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm, Michelle Akers, Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan have all donned the red, white and blue. Then, there’s the current generation of stars, led by Sophia Wilson, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman, that light up every stage they play on.

But when it comes to the most prestigious individual prize in soccer, USWNT stars are consistently overlooked. This year alone, Rose Lavelle was the only American to earn a nomination for the Ballon d’Or Féminin, and she finished 27th in the voting.

Several factors contribute to the trend, one the Stars and Stripes will hope to end after next summer’s World Cup.

History Worked Against the USWNT

The first Ballon d’Or Feminin was not awarded until 2018. | Alex Pantling/WSL/WSL Football/Getty Images

U.S. icons like Wambach and Hamm never even had a chance to lift the golden award—a prize both players surely would have won at least once in their careers. The inaugural Ballon d’Or Féminin was not handed out until 2018.

Generations of women went uncelebrated, while male players took the stage year after year to claim the Ballon d’Or award, first created in 1956. By the time 2018 rolled around and Ada Hegerberg made history with her win in Paris, many American legends had already retired.

Rapinoe, then, became the first American—male or female—to win a Ballon d’Or for her outstanding campaign en route to World Cup glory in 2019. She was not the first USWNT player to deserve the award, but she was the first to finally be recognized.

It seemed only natural for other American stars to follow in her footsteps. Except Rapinoe is still the only USWNT player to etch her name into the Ballon d’Or history books.

Timing Plays a Large Role

Injuries have marred Trinity Rodman’s recent years. | Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Not seeing the likes of Wilson, Swanson or Rodman among the 30-player shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d’Or Féminin might have caught many USWNT fans off guard. After all, the three superstars are surely among the 30 best players in the world.

But pedigree can only get you so far when it comes to an award based on a single season. USWNT legend Kelley O’Hara broke down exactly what held the three women back this time around.

“The Ballon d’Or is usually given to a striker,” O’Hara said on CBS Sports. “Our top strikers for the U.S. women’s national team, Mallory Swanson, Sophia Wilson, Trinity Rodman, they’ve been out, whether that’s with pregnancy or injury.

“So I think that took away from the potential of having more Americans in the nominations.”

Both Swanson and Wilson gave birth last fall, while Rodman missed time last season with a nagging back injury. Three-time Ballon d’Or Féminin winner Aitana Bonmatí can attest: Extended time on the sidelines will kill any chances of getting nominated for the prestigious honor.

The Champions League Is Often the Ultimate Decider

Alexia Putellas (center) led Barcelona to Champions League glory last season. | Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Perhaps the biggest factor working against USWNT stars in recent years is the NWSL. Stars playing in the U.S. do not have the chance to win the Champions League, which is always a major swing for the voters.

Take a look at the recent winners for the Men’s Ballon d’Or award: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo used to trade the prize back and forth, with the winner largely dependent on which player won the Champions League that season. Luka Modrić, Karim Benzema and Ousmane Dembélé also took home the award following Champions League triumphs.

For the USWNT players not competing on Europe’s biggest stage, their accomplishments simply do not contain the same pedigree as those belonging to say Alexia Putellas, who recently won her third Ballon d’Or Féminin for leading Barcelona back to Champions League glory, along with three other honors.

It’s the same as if Son Heung-min led LAFC to MLS Cup glory. The former Spurs star would likely not even earn a Ballon d’Or nomination, let alone come anywhere close to winning the award, when up against stars lighting up Europe.

Even when Emma Hayes’s squad took home the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the best American finisher in the Ballon d’Or Féminin rankings was Wilson in fourth place, behind three Barcelona players coming off another Champions League title.

But the World Cup Is the Ultimate Equalizer

The next Women’s World Cup is the perfect opportunity for USWNT stars to make their mark. | Ricardo Moreira/FIFA/Getty Images

The good news for the USWNT is league play will be much less of a factor in the voting process during a World Cup year. If an American can excel for the Stars and Stripes this summer and ultimately lift a World Cup title under Hayes, then she can potentially join Rapinoe in the exclusive club.

“I think there’s so many points around the Ballon d’Or and how it’s structured, who votes on it, the calendar, all of these things play into the fact that we usually see a European player win it, unless it’s a World Cup year,” O’Hara explained.

“The last time we saw an American player win the Ballon d’Or was Megan Rapinoe in 2019. And that was after an epic World Cup individually by her, but then also a win by the U.S.

“So I think if the U.S. can go into next summer and win and they have some players step up and play, you know, have moments in tournaments like Megan Rapinoe did in 2019, I think there’s a lot of potential for them to be maybe lifting that trophy for the first time since Megan did.”

It would be hard to deny a USWNT player the 2027 Ballon d’Or Féminin if the Stars and Stripes lift their fifth World Cup trophy next summer. At the very least, many more Americans will fill out the 30-player shortlist.