‘Barbecue’—Emiliano Martinez Reveals Argentina’s Plan for Lionel Messi’s Farewell

The entire soccer world is preparing for Lionel Messi’s last dance with the Argentina national team on Tuesday night, but Emiliano Martínez revealed that La Albiceleste’s squad already got the party started, welcoming Messi home with “cuddles and a barbecue.”

Messi will bid farewell to Argentina in the match against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. La Albiceleste destroyed Burkina Faso 7–0 on Saturday in its final match before the landmark occasion, after which Martínez addressed how the squad planned to welcome Messi to camp and ensure he has a proper send-off.

“We spoke, and he’s arriving to camp on Sunday night,” Martínez said post-victory. “We’ll make an asado [barbecue] at our base camp with him, and we’ll try to cuddle him for the little time he has left.”

The goalkeeper stuck to his word and posted a video on social media on Sunday night showing the barbecue preparations to get Messi’s celebrations started. Martínez, like the rest of Argentina’s squad, is trying to make sure Messi’s farewell as joyous an occasion as possible for the greatest of all time.

“We’ll try to make sure he enjoys it as much as possible,” Martínez said. “Fill him with cuddles, kisses and for him to be happy.”

Helping Messi Win Titles Was “Greatest Honor” of Emi Martínez’s Career

Emiliano Martínez (left) was in goal during the most successful era of Lionel Messi’s international career. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Emiliano Martínez became Argentina’s starting goalkeeper under Lionel Scaloni back in the summer of 2021, exactly one month before the 2021 Copa América. The rest is history.

With Martínez in goal, Messi finally put behind years of international heartbreak, and Argentina won two Copa América titles and the 2022 World Cup. Martínez was essential as Argentina won four penalty shootouts on the road to lifting those three titles, and his point-blank save against Randal Kolo Muani in the 2022 World Cup final is now one of the most memorable saves in soccer history.

“I tried to help him as much as possible, he knows it, we always speak about that,” Martínez said. “It was one of the greatest honors of my career, trying to help him achieve what he wanted to badly.

“He’s the greatest player of all time, and I feel part of [his career], thank God. On Tuesday, I want to see him enjoying himself and smiling.”

Emiliano Martínez Considered Argentina Retirement

Emiliano Martínez admitted it took a while to get over losing the 2026 World Cup final. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

“El Dibu” is poised to become one of Argentina’s main leaders of the post-Messi era, but only a few months ago, the 34-year-old’s own international career was in serious doubt. “We will have to see if it’s time to step aside,” Martínez included in his Instagram post after La Albiceleste fell to Spain in the World Cup final.

“Obviously losing a World Cup final was very hard for me,” Martínez admitted. “The pain stuck with me for a long time. I needed a change of scenery at the club level to try to ease the pain I had after the final.

“I achieved that, and now I come here and I feel good, happy, with a lot of energy. In the end I have to represent my country, my family, and I have to do it as well as I possibly can.”

Martínez left Aston Villa for Chelsea in the twilight of the summer transfer window. Re-energized, he is now fully committed to La Albiceleste as the 2030 cycle starts. Although he is aware that Messi’s absence will be strongly felt, Martínez is confident that other players will step up.

“He leaves a very big pit,” Martínez said about Messi’s retirement. “But there are guys here that have strong personalities.”