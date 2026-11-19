Barcelona sporting director Deco has admitted he will be “happy” if Ronald Araújo’s move to Liverpool becomes a permanent one.

The 27-year-old defender was widely viewed as a left-field signing by Liverpool, when he arrived on a season-long loan back in August. However, the Uruguay international and former Barcelona captain has put recent struggles behind him and reignited his career at Anfield, winning over the doubters with his full-blooded commitment at both right back and center back..

Club legend turned analyst Jamie Carragher gushed that “the fans have absolutely fallen in love with” Araújo, but whether the affair becomes a long-term one or just a short fling remains to be seen.

Liverpool's deal for Araújo contains and option to buy the defender, reportedly set at £47 million ($61 million). The Reds have never before paid such a high price for a player as old as Araújo, with the FSG ownership’s strategy typically focussed on younger transfer targets. However, the defender’s form and popularity have made him hard to dismiss as a one-season wonder.

Deco ‘Happy’ if Araújo Sale Happens

Deco has opened up on Araújo’s future. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

One man who does appear to be hoping that Araújo will become a Liverpool player for the long term is Barça sporting director Deco.

The former Portugal international admitted the club would welcome receiving the funds from his sale, adding he is pleased for the star on a personal level.

“We will be happy if things go well, and for Araújo’s sake as well,” he told Catalunya Rádio’s Tot Costa. “On a personal level, I am happy for him. He’s a captain, he’s had tough times at the club, happy times, and we have a relationship. He made his decision and we respect it.

“The most important thing for us is to see him happy, and if he ultimately decides to stay at Liverpool and things continue like this, that will be a positive thing for us too.”

He added: “Getting a little money would not be a bad thing for us.”

Uncertainty Lingers Over Future

No one loves defending more than Ronald Araujo 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/XbeVza42qO — Premier League (@premierleague) October 28, 2026

Deco’s comments come in contrast to those of Barcelona defender Eric García, who has previously stated he expects to see Araújo back at Camp Nou next season.

García revealed to Cadena SER that he didn’t take Araújo’s vacated No. 4 jersey for the current campaign because “Ronald has left on loan for a year and, if everything goes well, he will return.

“It’s his number, out of respect for him I didn’t want to take it.”

Araújo During the 2026–27 Premier League Season

Stat Total Appearances 10 Clean Sheets 4 Tackles 12 Clearances 40 Interceptions 8 Blocks 23 Aerial Duels Won 30

For his part, Araújo has so far remained coy on his own future, insisting only: “It’s very early to talk about these things.

“I’m just trying to enjoy every day and continue to develop and to play and to give what’s required of me to have that confidence. I’m really happy to be here.”

In his interview with Cataluyna Rádio, Deco also commented that “now is not the date” for decisions over Araújo’s future.

Some reports in England have suggested Liverpool will delay making a decision on the defender with the hope of negotiating a lower price. Were he to sign at the pre-agreed price, Araújo would become the club’s third-most expensive defender of all time, behind only Virgil van Dijk ($98.5 million) and Jérémy Jacquet ($82.2 million).