Barcelona Eyeing Tottenham ’Gems’ Amid Relegation Fears—Report

Barcelona are on the cusp of claiming back-to-back La Liga titles under Hansi Flick, but the Blaugrana will not be resting on their laurels this summer and might find Tottenham Hotspur a potential gold mine when it comes to recruiting.

The club’s transfer priorities are clear, and there may be scope for Barça, despite their well-documented financial woes, could have the license to go big at a couple of distinct positions of need.

However, Barça aren’t in a position to ignore potential bargains, and Tottenham’s likely clearout in the event of a stunning relegation could be pounced upon by the Catalan giants.

Spurs, last season’s Europa League winners, currently sit in the Premier League relegation zone with only four games remaining. Despite claiming a first win in the league this calendar year, they’re still two points adrift of safety and in a dire position.

Barcelona Potentially Set for North London Bargain Hunt

Xavi Simons was once on Barcelona’s books. | David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Tottenham may find themselves somewhere absolutely nobody predicted in preseason, with a first relegation in almost 50 years staring them in the face. Injuries and incompetence from those running the show have played significant parts in their demise, as this playing squad undeniably boasts talent.

And Spanish media outlet SPORT, running with Barcelona sporting director Deco’s reported trip to London last month, have speculated that the Blaugrana could be in the market for several of Spurs’ wantaway stars in the event of relegation.

Center backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are almost certain to leave, no matter how the final month of the season plays out, and both have previously been linked with a move to Catalonia. Barça were also in the market for young midfielder Lucas Bergvall, who instead joined the Lilywhites in 2024, while Xavi Simons became a viral sensation during a childhood spent at La Masia.

The La Liga champions supposedly held meetings with Xavi’s representatives last summer, but were unable to striike a deal. Any interested clubs are now likely to be deterred after the Dutch playmaker tore his ACL that will keep him off the pitch until 2027.

SPORT speculated that right back Pedro Porro could also be a summer option, and suggested that both Romero and Van de Ven are on Barcelona’s radar. They’ve reportedly held talks with Tottenham defender Luka Vušković, too.

The Positions Barcelona Must Target This Summer

Barcelona are set to claim back-to-back La Liga titles. | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Links with Tottenham’s two starting center backs make sense, given that Barça are crying out for a left-sided defender after letting Iñigo Martínez walk without signing a replacement last summer.

Van de Ven’s stock has dwindled in 2026, but Romero is also comfortable playing as a left center back, doing so on plenty of occasions for the national team. The Argentine has previously spoken about his desire to one day play in La Liga, and his father recently revealed that a release clause in the contract he signed last summer exists.

Barcelona are well-stocked in midfield, but are set to aggressively target a new striker. They won’t be going after Dominic Solanke, Richarlison or Randal Kolo Muani, with Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez the dream.

The club is also yet to make a decision on Marcus Rashford, who has only impressed in spurts on loan from Manchester United and can be signed permanently for around $35 million (€30 million).

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