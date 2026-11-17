Barcelona center back Pau Cubarsí returned to Barcelona from international duty dealing with an injury that’s put his availability in serious doubt when club action resumes this weekend.

Cubarsí featured from the start in Spain’s two UEFA Nations League games during the last international window of the year and helped La Roja keep a clean sheet in their trip to face Czechia. He then had a poor showing against England in which he gifted away a penalty and was then mysteriously hooked at halftime.

Initially, many thought his subpar opening 45 minutes were the reason manager Luis de la Fuente decided to replace him, but in the aftermath of Spain’s first defeat in over two years, it was revealed that a fitness issue forced him off the pitch.

Upon returning to Barcelona, Cubarsí underwent further medical tests and the Catalans released a statement with an ominous update on the status of their most important defender.

“Pau Cubarsí is suffering from tightness in his hip flexor (iliopsoas),” the club said in a statement. “His recovery will determine whether he is available for the match against Villarreal.”

Cubarsí Injury Comes at Worst Possible Time

Pau Cubarsí is essential to Barcelona’s success. | Kazimierz Koper/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Just when Barcelona thought they were reaching the other side of a major injury crisis that compromised the team’s backline over the past month, they could now be without their best defender entering a busy stretch.

Cubarsí is a mainstay in Barcelona’s lineup, one of the core pillars that make up the spinal chord of Hansi Flick’s side. Lamine Yamal is the only outfield player that has registered more minutes this season and Cubarsí has played every minute of Barça’s most recent seven games.

Eric García returned from injury in the final game before the international window, but he’s been primarily used as a right back since the start of last season. Andreas Christensen also returned to the pitch in the win against Atlético Madrid, but the Dane has failed to stay fit consistently since the start of the Flick era, with his next injury seemingly always just around the corner.

Both Jules Koundé and Xavi Espart remain sidelined with injuries, further reducing Flick’s options. Before the break, La Masia midfielder Brian Fariñas made his professional debut and started three straight games out of position.

Brian Fariñas (left) has been deployed as an emergency measure in recent games. | Kazimierz Koper/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Cubarsí was the cornerstone of Barça’s makeshift backline, but even with the 2026 Golden Boy on the pitch, it became clear that the Catalans need to sign another defender in the upcoming January window or their defensive issues could once again keep them from making a deep Champions League run.

Without Cubarsí, Barça’s defense becomes significantly weaker. Rushing him back, though, could lead to even bigger issues down the line.

Christensen and Martín are be the favorites to start at center back if Cubarsí isn’t ready for Villarreal’s visit on Sunday. Yet, Flick could be tempted to turn to another player who he’ll be happy returned from international duty having dodged a serious fitness issue.

Barcelona Confirm Frenkie de Jong Avoided Serious Injury

Frenkie de Jong raised the alarms in Barcelona over the weekend. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Concerns emerged when the Netherlands confirmed Frenkie de Jong was withdrawing from international duty with physical discomfort after featuring in the first game of the window. The Dutchman spent the opening two months of the campaign sidelined, but has impressed ever since returning to the pitch.

De Jong has a history of returning from international duty injured—as was the case over the summer. Still, Barcelona were able to exhale when medical tests confirmed De Jong should be good to go against Villarreal.

“Frenkie de Jong has suffered a strain to his obturator muscle. He will be available for the match against Villarreal,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Although it’s far from ideal that De Jong continues to battle fitness woes—however minor—his availability for Sunday’s clash is a massive boost.

De Jong started at center back recently in the win against Alavés, and if Cubarsí is sidelined, Flick could turn to the Dutchman again to help out in the heart of defense. With Rodri also on the mend, De Jong could also get the nod in midfield.

Regardless of how Flick opts to utilize the versatile Dutchman, De Jong escaping a serious injury and being available for the weekend clash gives the German boss an added alternative that gives Barcelona a better chance to overcome the Yellow Submarine.