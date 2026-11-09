Barcelona Make It Four Wins in Six Years With 2026 Golden Boy Success

Barcelona center back Pau Cubarsí is the 2026 Golden Boy winner, becoming the fourth Barcelona player to claim the prestigious award in the last six years.

The award created by Italian newspaper Tuttosport is handed annually to the best U–21 talent competing in Europe. Ever since the list of 25 nominees was unveiled back in October, Cubarsí was considered the favorite to take home the award. Now, the La Masia graduate will collect his award in the Golden Boy gala on Monday, Dec. 14.

Unlike the Kopa Trophy—the Ballon d’Or’s version of the award—players can’t win the Golden Boy multiple times. As a result, Cubarsí didn’t have to compete against Lamine Yamal, who confessed the Kopa Trophy should’ve gone to his club and country teammate after winning it for a third straight year a fortnight ago. Still, the 19-year-old defender deservedly became the 25th Golden Boy award winner.

“I’m very happy to be the winner of the Golden Boy 2026,” Cubarsi said in his victory speech. “The truth is that I’m very proud, first of all I want to thank Tuttosport and the people that voted for me so that I can collect this recognition.

𝗣𝗔𝗨 𝗖𝗨𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗦𝗜, 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗡 𝗕𝗢𝗬 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲✨ pic.twitter.com/y4LljnnhOg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 9, 2026

“I also can’t forget about my friends and family that have always been there for me, not the players and staff of both Barcelona and the Spain national team, because the truth is that without them this wouldn’t be possible and it has been a spectacular year. So, thank you all very much and let’s go for more.”

Cubarsí helped Barcelona defend their La Liga title in 2025–26 and then stole the show for Spain in the 2026 World Cup, playing every minute of the tournament as La Roja conceded just one goal en route to its second world title. Unsurprisingly, Cubarsí took home the Best Young Player of the Tournament award.

On the same day he became the youngest center back ever to be included in FIFPRO’s 2026 World XI, Cubarsí became the first defender to win the Golden Boy award this decade, simultaneously extending Barcelona’s remarkable history with the prestigious award.

The Golden Boy Award Is Barcelona Heritage

Pedri won the Golden Boy Award in 2021. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Cubarsí is now the fifth Barcelona player to win the Golden Boy award—the most of any club in history—joining Lionel Messi, Pedri, Gavi and Yamal.

But what’s even more impressive is that Barcelona players have won the Golden Boy award four times in the last six years. Messi claimed the prize in 2005 and after a 16-year drought, Barça have become almost exclusive owners of the Golden Boy.

Pedri took home the honor in 2021 after a fantastic debut season in Catalonia in which he started to flash his potential to become the best midfielder in the world. A year later, Gavi won the award following a sensational breakout season under Ronald Koeman and Xavi Hernández. At the time, the then 18-year-old set the record as the youngest Golden Boy winner.

That record didn’t last long, after Jude Bellingham won it in 2023, Yamal burst onto the scene in style, helping Spain win the 2024 Euros. Months later, he became the first and only 17-year-old to win the Golden Boy award.

After Paris Saint-Germain star Désiré Doué won in 2025, Cubarsí now re-establishes Barcelona’s dominance over the Golden Boy. In the last six years alone, Barcelona’s four victories are more than any other club has secured since the award’s inception.

With Marc Bernal and particularly Xavi Espart—who were both nominees this year—improving with every passing game, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Barcelona’s reign continues in 2027 with another member of the club’s revered 2007 generation taking home the award.

It’s a testament to Barcelona’s unparalleled academy and the first team’s long track-record of trusting their youth. For a while, that core Barça principle looked lost, but since 2021, it’s once again become a fundamental pillar. In 2026, the man that helped inspire Barcelona’s return to their roots was also recognized with a Golden Boy award of his own.

Joan Laporta Named European Golden Boy Best President

Our president, Joan Laporta, named ‘European Golden Boy Best President’ by Tuttosport. pic.twitter.com/3U2CxySWmO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 9, 2026

Barcelona president Joan Laporta took home the Best President Award in the 2026 Golden Boy honors.

Since returning to the club in 2021 with the club on the verge of bankruptcy and devoid of success on the pitch, Laporta has helped ignite the club’s resurrection. With Barcelona economically handicapped, Laporta helped revitalize La Masia as the main source of the first team’s talent. The results speak for themselves.

In 2025–26, Barcelona won La Liga for the second year in a row and the third time in four years. Over the last two years, the Catalans have lifted five of the six domestic titles available.

At the same time, Barcelona Femení won the quadruple for the second time in three years, continuing to leave zero doubt that they’re the best women’s club on the planet.

Over the summer, eight Barcelona players were part of Luis de la Fuente’s Spain World Cup-winning roster. Three others in Víctor Muñoz, Marc Cucurella and Alejandro Grimaldo spent time in La Masia during their youth.

Finally, after years of economic turmoil, Barcelona were finally able to operate without any economic constraints during the summer transfer window as they met La Liga and UEFA’s financial fair play rules for the first time in four years.

He’s a polarizing figure and likes operating in grey areas at times, but it’s impossible to argue with the Laporta’s results since returning to the club. His efforts have been recognized at the 2026 Golden Boy awards, and after securing his re-election in the spring, Laporta will continue as Barcelona’s president until 2031.