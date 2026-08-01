Barcelona End Marcus Rashford Saga With Heartfelt Message, Intriguing New Signing

The Marcus Rashford era at Barcelona is officially over. The England international confirmed his time in Catalonia has come to an end with a heartfelt post on social media, one Barcelona has since responded to.

There had long-been mutual interest between Barcelona and Rashford past his 2025–26 season loan, but the signings of fellow wingers Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi effectively ended any hope of Rashford making Catalonia his permanent home.

“I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making my time here such a positive and memorable experience,” Rashford wrote in a farewell post on Instagram. “I’ve enjoyed every moment and will take many special memories with me.

“I wish the club and all its supporters the very best of luck and every success in the season ahead. Visca el Barça.”

A number of Barcelona players, such as Gavi, Fermín López, Raphinha, Pau Cubarsí, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres, commented on the post to say their goodbyes and wish Rashford all the best. Similarly, Barcelona’s official account also left a heartfelt message for the departing attacker.

“Thanks for everything Rashy,” Barça wrote. “You will always be one of us.” The 28-year-old forward responded, “I will be back one day to support the boys.”

Hansi Flick Admits Barcelona ‘Will Miss’ Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford (left) thanked Hansi Flick for helping him make England’s 2026 World Cup squad. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Life without Rashford has already started for Barcelona, who are currently in the United Kingdom doing preseason work and still missing several players who are recovering from World Cup duty. Flick’s side fell on penalties after a 2–2 draw against Birmingham City to start their British tour.

Following the match, Flick spoke on a variety of subjects, including a candid message regarding Rashford’s confirmed departure.

“What I can say about Marcus is [that] I appreciate a lot to work with him,” Flick stated. “Sometimes you don’t know what happens with players who are on loan. I think also our situation is not easy for that, but I appreciate a lot working with him.

“He’s a fantastic player, fantastic person. I think also the team will miss him, I will miss him, but it’s life and this is what we have to accept.”

Rashford’s season stint at Barça ended with the forward bagging 14 goals and as many assists in 49 games to lift the Spanish Super Cup and La Liga titles. Now, it appears Rashford will begin his second chapter at Manchester United upon returning to his boyhood club. Barcelona, meanwhile, continue to sign players that could potentially fill the void Rashford leaves behind.

Barcelona Confirm Signing of Belgium Wonderkid

Jesse Bisiwu is one to keep an eye on. | Ben McShane/Sportsfile/UEFA/Getty Images

Barcelona announced a deal with Club Brugge to sign 18-year-old Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu with a contract valid until 2031, making him the club’s third confirmed signing of the summer after Adeyemi and Gordon—all natural wide attacking players.

Bisiwu is a regular for Belgium’s youth sides and was even included in the best XI of the 2025 U–17 World Cup last fall. Although he never made his professional debut for Brugge, he was part of the club's talented U–19 side that fell to Real Madrid in last season’s UEFA Youth League final.

The Catalans unloaded $9.7 million (€8.5 million) for the teenager, and Brugge kept a 20% sell-on clause, per ESPN. Bisiwu is a first-team signing and will join the club’s preseason to start working under Flick; however, it wouldn’t be shocking if he gets the bulk of his 2026–27 minutes with Barça Atlètic (Barcelona’s B team) given the suddenly-packed winger depth chart.

Barcelona’s summer attacking rebuild continues, but the Blaugranas have yet to acquire an elite striker to replace Robert Lewandowski, and time is running out for them to complete their biggest summer transfer window priority.

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