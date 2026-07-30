Marcus Rashford’s ‘Two Transfer Options’ Put Man Utd in Tricky Position

Manchester United’s plans to sell winger Marcus Rashford this summer appear destined for failure as reports reveal the only options the England international is prepared to consider.

Rashford spent last season on loan with Barcelona but is braced to return to Old Trafford this summer after the Blaugrana declined to trigger a permanent transfer option. A release clause in Rashford’s United contract was subsequently allowed to expire.

There have been links to a handful of different clubs across the globe, but according to Fabrizio Romano, Rashford has set an incredibly high bar when it comes to his next move.

The report claims Rashford sees just two possible outcomes from the summer transfer window: either he joins a “top, top, top” club in Europe or he remains with United.

Which Clubs Could Convince Rashford?

Rashford was thought to be keen on remaining with Barcelona. | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

There are no further details given about Rashford’s stance, but the belief is that the 28-year-old has no desire to drop down a level this summer. Clearly, when compared to United, the list of alternatives is not particularly long.

In England, United’s decision to exclude Manchester City and Liverpool from Rashford’s release clause suggests a deal with either domestic rival is impossible. Premier League champions Arsenal could be feasible, while the absence of Champions League action at Chelsea is unlikely to push the Blues into contention.

Barcelona are not expected to strike another deal for Rashford after recruiting both Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, while Real Madrid have no need for more wingers in a squad that is already expecting to welcome Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

That leaves Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain as two potential landing spots. Both hold historical interest in Rashford but have shown no signs of pursuing a deal this summer.

Arguments could be made for the likes of Inter and Atlético Madrid but, again, neither have explored a deal.

Will Rashford Play for Man Utd Again?

Rashford has not played for Man Utd since December 2024. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Towards the end of last season, when questions over Barcelona’s desire to retain Rashford were raised, United began preparing for the possibility of welcoming the academy graduate back into the dressing room.

It is important to remember that Rashford’s exile at United came under former manager Ruben Amorim, who is no longer in charge at Old Trafford. Instead, the keys have been handed to Michael Carrick.

Carrick is believed to be open to a reunion with Rashford and will be expecting the versatile forward back in preseason training in the coming days following a rest after the World Cup.

Complicating proceedings is Rashford’s club-high salary, believed to be around £325,000 ($433,000) per week. While United could freeze him out of the first-team setup, they would still have to pay that mammoth wage to a player whose value would crumble without competitive action.

Financially, it makes far more sense to try and reintegrate Rashford, who racked up 14 goals and 14 assists for Barcelona across all competitions last season and clearly still has something to offer Carrick’s squad.

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