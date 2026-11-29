Barcelona completed a perfect November with a decisive 5–1 win against Deportivo A Coruña to make it six wins in a row in all competitions on Sunday afternoon.

A bright start resulted in the visitors taking the lead two minutes in with a goal scored by Lamine Yamal but that should be given to Dani Olmo. The attacking midfielder’s brilliant dummy from Yamal’s pass completely froze the goalkeeper, as he let the ball run into the far post to give Barcelona the lead instantly.

But the hosts responded before the 10-minute mark when Barça cult hero Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took advantage of a soft Pau Cubarsí attempt to cover the ball, bringing down the defender without a foul to win the ball back and then calmly chipping the ball past Joan García.

The Catalans responded and regained control when Olmo buried the second with a strong header that overpowered Leo Román from an Anthony Gordon cross. Immediately after the halftime break, it was Yamal who floated a perfect cross for Raphinha to end his longest goalscoring drought of the season (three games) with a powerful header to increase Barça’s advantage.

The rest of the game was largely uncompetitive as Barcelona put things on ice. Still, Raphinha added two more to complete yet another hat trick in the final 10 minutes after stellar plays from Gordon and then Yamal.

A day after Real Madrid were upset by Alavés, Barcelona handled their business to build a six-point gap to Los Blancos and look ready for a gargantuan clash against second-placed Atlético Madrid in three days at Camp Nou.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Hansi Flick deployed an XI reminiscent of the infancy of his Barça tenure. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

For the first time in 45 games across all competitions, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri started together in Barcelona’s midfield double-pivot ... and they dominated.

Not since the Jan. 21 Champions League bout against Slavia Prague, when Pedri suffered a hamstring injury, had the duo started together in the engine room. Between multiple injuries, an increase in midfield alternatives and Flick’s selections, the pair spent over 10 months without operating in midfield together from the start.

But against Deportivo, the duo returned like it never left, displaying a level that every other Barça midfield pairing is yet to discover—and that includes the Pedri–Rodri duo.

As has been the case over the past two seasons, De Jong inserted himself between the center backs to start Barça’s possessions and shielded the backline by sticking deeper off the ball. This allowed Pedri the freedom to roam around at different heights in midfield, operating as Barcelona’s quarterback in possession.

What stood out the most is that the pair understand each other brilliantly. They rarely invade the other’s space, making Barcelona a much more fluid side. Their chemistry is evident to see.

Rodri is obviously a starter if fully healthy, but Flick must be seriously tempted to deploy a midfield trio with De Jong and Pedri accompanying the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner.

Unfortunately for Barça, after a stellar showing, De Jong’s injury woes resurfaced and the Dutchman went straight down the tunnel after he limped off the pitch, significantly staining an otherwise perfect afternoon.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Deportivo (4-2-3-1)

Raphinha (middle-right) was back among the goals. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Joan García—8.0: Barely had to intervene but was solid and confident whenever he did. Must be frustrated by now after defensive errors have made it impossible for him to consistently keep clean sheets this season.

RB: Eric García—7.2: Characteristically solid from the Spaniard. He’ll never steal headlines but it was another game in which he comfortably covered Barça’s right flank.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—6.2: His lack of aggression and roughness were exposed in Deportivo’s opener, which came thanks to a soft Cubarsí action. Looked nervous throughout.

CB: Gerard Martín—7.6: Barcelona’s best defender of the match. Martín nullified Bil Nsongo and finished the game with the most defensive contributions.

LB: João Cancelo—7.0: Quiet but effective. It wasn’t the flashiest game from the Portuguese but he didn’t put a foot wrong defensively.

CM: Frenkie de Jong—7.2: The Dutchman was the midfield anchor and helped shield the backline in transition. His distribution was characteristically clean and he also thrived once he moved to center back. Still, he limped off the pitch and went straight down the tunnel, raising immediate concerns of a possible injury setback ... again.

CM: Pedri—8.8: Unbothered by Deportivo’s press, Barcelona’s midfield maestro was in complete control from the start, organizing his team from deep and also serving as one of its chief creators in the final third. He’s been sensational over the past month.

RW: Lamine Yamal—9.5: One of those games where it looked like he didn’t have to go into second gear to be an absolute menace. Got his goal and assist and then spent much of the second half trying to embarrass defenders with dribbles rather shamelessly, but he did add another assist.

AM: Dani Olmo—7.7: Who needs Fermín López when Olmo is in this mood? Stellar from the attacking midfielder, who was audacious and creative, and bagged a goal plus an assist.

LW: Anthony Gordon—8.2: Gordon’s positional discipline is an underrated strength of Barça’s attack as it helps create space for others. Brilliant run and cross for Olmo’s goal and equally excellent in the action of Raphinha’s second.

ST: Raphinha—9.8: Wasn’t as involved early but completely broke the game in the second half, bagging another hat trick to make it 18 goals in 13 La Liga games. Just ridiculous.

SUB: Gavi (57’ for Cancelo)—6.8: Kept things moving in the middle of the park with a strong cameo.

SUB: Rodri (57’ for Olmo)—6.9: Returned from injury and looked comfortable, acing all 64 passes he attempted.

SUB: Andreas Christensen (65’ for De Jong)—6.5: The Dane was never truly tested after coming on, but his return from injury is a significant boost—especially if De Jong is seriously injured.

SUB: Jules Koundé (65’ for García)—6.7: Solid from the Frenchman, who is putting together some good performances after struggling for a while.

SUB: Karim Adeyemi (84’ for Gordon)—N/A

Subs not used: Dominik Livaković (GK), Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Álex Campos, Brian Fariñas, Orian Goren, Gabriel Jesus.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Dani Olmo (right) is back. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

In his first start in over a month, Dani Olmo was at his classy best. The platinum blonde attacking midfielder was at the heart of everything that went right for Barcelona offensively, with clever flicks, runs, powerful headers and a simply remarkable dummy for Yamal’s goal. With Fermín López suspended for the upcoming clash against Atlético Madrid, Olmo’s return is a sight for sore eyes for Flick.

was at his classy best. The platinum blonde attacking midfielder was at the heart of everything that went right for Barcelona offensively, with clever flicks, runs, powerful headers and a simply remarkable dummy for Yamal’s goal. With Fermín López suspended for the upcoming clash against Atlético Madrid, Olmo’s return is a sight for sore eyes for Flick. Pedri ’s stock took a massive hit after an underwhelming World Cup in which he was benched and has been overshadowed by other La Liga midfielders this season—namely Jude Bellingham. But quietly, Pedri has been Barcelona’s best player over the past month and is putting together arguably the best season of his career.

’s stock took a massive hit after an underwhelming World Cup in which he was benched and has been overshadowed by other La Liga midfielders this season—namely Jude Bellingham. But quietly, Pedri has been Barcelona’s best player over the past month and is putting together arguably the best season of his career. Just when it seemed like Raphinha was entering his first slump of the campaign, he responded with his third hat trick of the campaign. The Brazilian has a very solid argument as the best player of the season so far.

The Numbers That Explain Barça’s Stellar Victory

Barcelona looked back to their clinical best, scoring five goals and significantly outperforming their total xG of 2.92.

Flick’s men completed over 500 more passes than the hosts, leading to them controlling 74% of possession.

than the hosts, leading to them controlling Barça probed early and often, managing 23 total shots with 12 of them on target. Deportivo, on the other hand, registered just 15 touches inside Barça’s box.

Deportivo, on the other hand, registered just Barcelona scored three goals before Deportivo had a shot on target in the second half.

Statistic Deportivo a Coruña Barcelona Possession 26% 74% Expected Goals (xG) 1.32 2.95 Shots on Target 7 23 Total Shots 5 12 Big Chances 3 7 Pass Accuracy 71% 93% Fouls Committed 15 8 Corners 4 8